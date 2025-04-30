SID Medicos, the South Korean cosmetics business developing advanced aesthetic solutions, has announced that the number of its Lemon Bottle Academies operating in the UK has reached 200.

SID Medicos reaches 200 Lemon Bottle Academies in the UK

The UK Academies form a major part of SID Medicos' global network of 330 Lemon Bottle Academies worldwide, which underscores the brand's commitment to advancing aesthetic practices globally.

Lemon Bottle Academies provides practitioners with CPD-accredited training on best practice for safely administering Lemon Bottle treatments to the highest standard. They offer specialised training programmes for skincare and fat-dissolving treatments, developed by independent, experienced practitioners to set a high standard in aesthetic practice.

Notably, most UK academies are led by female CEOs, creating opportunities for women to advance professionally, and demonstrating how the Lemon Bottle initiative goes beyond aesthetics to foster empowerment and leadership.

To ensure excellence, SID Medicos has established a clear pathway for aspiring academy owners:

Educational eligibility: Candidates must present a CPD badge confirming their qualification to offer fat-dissolving treatments in the UK.

Mastering the protocol: Completion of the Official Lemon Bottle Academy training to master the unique and safer Lemon Bottle protocols. 1st generation academies are the original academies that were set up, providing specialist knowledge.

Course creation and certification: Candidates must develop a specific manual for the Lemon Bottle training program and obtain accreditation through SID Medicos-approved bodies, such as the CPD Group.

Over 1,500 individuals have enrolled in Lemon Bottle training courses globally, reflecting the high demand for these innovative solutions. This growing network of trained professionals ensures the consistent delivery of high-quality treatments worldwide.

Other practitioners can develop their knowledge, inspire others, and deliver exceptional results by enrolling in a Lemon Bottle course or starting their own academy.

Hong Sang Hyeon, Chief Executive Officer of SID Medicos, said: "The continued growth of our network of Lemon Bottle Academies reflects the popularity of Lemon Bottle treatments among practitioners and patients. By training a new generation of practitioners, our academies are ensuring the highest standards of delivery for our treatments across the UK and globally, and providing opportunities for practitioners to advance their careers."

About SID Medicos

SID Medicos is a South Korean company specialising in the distribution and supply of medical aesthetic products. It is the brand owner of Lemon Bottle, a Korean lipolysis and skin booster solution. Through continuous research and development in collaboration with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, SID Medicos aims to provide comprehensive aesthetic solutions. The company's commitment to high-quality products is evident in its strict manufacturing standards and the use of advanced technologies in the production processes.

Lemon Bottle carries the following region-specific cosmetic certifications:

1. CPNP: Europe

2. SCPN: UK

3. NMPA: China

4. PMDA: Japan

5. Health Canada: Canada

6. EAC: Russia

7. CCPN: Saudi Arabia

8. FDA MoCRA: USA

