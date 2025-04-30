Kraken Embed Provides Direct Access to Kraken's Liquidity, Empowering Partners to Confidently Facilitate Crypto Trading Without Operational Complexity

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, today announced the launch of Kraken Embed, a new Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution for neobanks, fintechs, traditional banks to seamlessly provide clients with direct access to cryptocurrency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429878133/en/

Kraken Embed significantly simplifies operational and infrastructure requirements, enabling financial institutions to make regulated crypto trading available to their customers without extensive in-house expertise in a matter of weeks. Using Kraken Embed, institutions benefit from the exchange's proven market experience, robust liquidity and industry-leading infrastructure.

Kraken has already demonstrated Embed's real-world impact with its first public integration partner, bunq, one of Europe's leading neobanks.

"Kraken is a global leader in crypto, with over 15 years of experience operating one of the world's most liquid crypto marketplaces," said Brett McLain, Head of Payments and Blockchain at Kraken. "Our Crypto-as-a-Service solution enables a wide range of financial institutions to efficiently meet growing client demand without the complexity and overhead of running their own marketplace."

Kraken has played a central role in cryptocurrency trading since 2011, supporting trading across more than 370 digital assets and consistently ranking among the most liquid crypto exchanges globally. Leveraging Kraken's liquidity, technical capabilities and market know-how, Embed enables institutions to swiftly launch competitive crypto offerings to address increasing demand from their clients.

"Through Embed, Kraken is extending its deep expertise to institutions seeking a reliable, compliant and frictionless entrypoint into crypto," added McLain. "Our goal is to empower banks and fintechs globally to adapt and thrive as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption."

The launch of Kraken Embed strategically aligns with accelerating global crypto adoption trends, particularly in Europe, where enhanced regulatory clarity under frameworks such as MiCA are driving significant market growth and activity. Kraken's robust technical and regulatory infrastructure makes it a trusted partner for financial institutions entering the crypto market.

Kraken recently announced its first public CaaS integration with bunq, with additional partnerships expected to come online in the near future. For more information, please visit here.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 300 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. With millions of individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429878133/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com