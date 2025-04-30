myEDITED 2.0 is the only platform uniting competitive, company, and customer data in one connected view.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce the launch of myEDITED 2.0, a next-generation platform built to transform how retailers make decisions, react to market shifts, and drive profitable growth.

As the only solution in the market that seamlessly integrates the most robust set of competitive data with a retailer's company and customer data in one platform, myEDITED 2.0 delivers a clear, connected view of a retailer's business. Powered by EDITED's proprietary AI technology, the platform surfaces specific, actionable insights and opportunities.

Key features of myEDITED 2.0 include:

Intuitive Dashboards: See EDITED's competitive market insights combined with your business performance insights in best practice templates designed for ease of use and speed to action. Expert Research: View curated retail analysis, trend, and runway articles created by our in-house team of industry analysts and driven by EDITED data. Customer Analysis: Access unified customer data across channels, providing a comprehensive view of customer segments and their impact on profitability.

In addition to the platform, myEDITED features specialized modules across Assortment, Pricing, and Site Merchandising. Each module includes prescriptive, out-of-the-box opportunities, exploratory analysis tools, and best-practice templates empowering teams to move from insight to execution in record time.

"Retailers today need faster, smarter ways to make decisions," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "myEDITED 2.0 gives retailers the clarity and speed they need to outpace the competition and connect the dots between market trends, internal performance, and customer behavior in real time while leveraging the latest in AI technology."

With myEDITED 2.0, retailers finally have a single platform to align strategy, execution, and performance, driven by powerful data and cutting-edge AI technology. See it for yourself here.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

