Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Xetra
30.04.25
13:12 Uhr
34,680 Euro
+0,190
+0,55 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 12:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May

Dow Jones News

DJ Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May 
30-Apr-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30.4.2025 12:00:01 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will publish its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. The results will be released at 
approx. 8:00 CEST. 
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on 
the same day at 14:00 CEST. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first quarter of 
2025. 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  385695 
EQS News ID:  2127982 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127982&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
