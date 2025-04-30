DJ Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May 30-Apr-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.4.2025 12:00:01 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted will publish its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST. In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first quarter of 2025. Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. Attachments . Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 385695 EQS News ID: 2127982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127982&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)