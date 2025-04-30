Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Francesca Shirley, a connected person to Mr William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 10,750 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Francesca Shirley holds 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.