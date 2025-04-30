Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 12:54 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Mr William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 30,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Mr William Tamworth holds 190,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr William Tamworth

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Fund Manager of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.473

30,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.473

30,000

£104,190

e)

Date of the transaction

29 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

020 7982 2000

30 April 2025


