In a vital and comprehensive video release, entitled "Europe's FateAfter Siberian Plume Eruption: Who in Ukraine Blocks Planet's Protection?", American scientist, national securityexpert, White House lobbyist / Department of Justice registered foreign agent, and ALLATRA International Public Movement Capitol Hill representative, EgonCholakian addressed two critically important topics of global significance. The first concerns a geodynamic global threat-the Siberian magma plume (revealing a pattern of concealment by certain power circles within Russia), and the second discloses the identity of a Russian agent operating within the Ukrainian space (currently criminal case has been officially opened against this individual by the Ukrainian Security Service investigation).

Egon Cholakian publicly highlighted the potential threat of the Siberian magma plume, which has captured Russian national media coverage. Having been the focus of a long-term, dedicated study by the ALLATRA International Public Movement, a movement of committed scientists, researchers, volunteers, and activists, Dr. Cholakian explained that for over twenty years, ALLATRA has systematically analyzed the Siberian plume's potential to uncover devastating consequences. Dr. Cholakian warned that if the Siberian plume erupts, it would result in a planetary-scale catastrophe affecting not only Russia but the entire world, with neighboring countries being especially vulnerable. He provided information about the specific consequences this threat would inflict upon Ukraine, its citizens, and the broader Eurasian region, should the Siberian plume become active.

Although Ukraine lies thousands of kilometers from the plume's Siberian epicenter, Dr. Cholakian emphasizes the country's acute vulnerability-especially to ash fallout spanning millions of square kilometers, culminating in irreversible soil degradation to Ukraine's fertile agricultural lands, and crippling damage to vital infrastructure. He stated that Ukraine would face intensive seismic activity, catastrophic agricultural collapse, and critical failures across its energy and transportation sectors. He warned that the Siberian plume's eruption would induce a prolonged super volcanic winter, leading to drastic global cooling and mass extinctions. Egon Cholakian stresses that the threat transcends national and political boundaries, underscoring that natural disasters do not recognize flags and impact humanity collectively.

Dr. Cholakian then centers his dialogue on an alarming situation unfolding in Ukraine. He highlights the actions of specific individuals acting under the influence of Russian authorities in Ukraine, whose efforts obstruct the spread of accurate information about the Siberian plume threat. Key among those identified is Iryna Kremenovska, a Ukrainian national operating as an agent of RACIRS- the Russian Association of Centers for Religious and Sect Studies - an organization closely tied to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and involved in undermining religious freedom worldwide. According to Egon Cholakian, these actions exacerbate risks both for Ukraine and for international security as a whole.

Dr. Cholakian detailed how, under Russian power structures, Kremenovska has launched an aggressive campaign to discredit ALLATRA and its members. He stated that she has reportedly fabricated so-called "expert reports" to initiate criminal proceedings against key figures within the ALLATRA movement, with the intent to silence advocates of planetary defense and to undermine Ukraine's national security.

In his video statement, Egon Cholakian brought attention to the case of Igor Danilov, the scientist who first identified and publicly warned about the catastrophic potential of the Siberian magma plume. Despite Igor Danilov's pioneering work, Dr. Cholakian noted that he has faced sustained efforts of defamation, persecution, and even multiple assassination attempts-all linked to RACIRS and its ideological leader, Alexander Dvorkin. According to Dr. Cholakian, this campaign against Igor Danilov and the ALLATRA movement represents a deliberate attempt to suppress scientific truth in favor of Russian power structures.

"Mr. Danilov's contribution not only served as a starting point for a range of studies but also exerted an invaluable influence on the scientific understanding of processes that today are directly linked to global security. His proposals made two decades ago, became the foundation for the modern analytical model of Siberian plume activation. Mr. Danilov is also the author of the initial schematic for potential degassing. This concept remains the only realistic strategy for preventing the catastrophic scenario of a Siberian plume eruption," noted Dr. Cholakian.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Egon Cholakian reports that a feasible solution already exists: the controlled degassing of the Siberian magma plume. This scientifically supported engineering approach could significantly reduce subterranean pressure and prevent catastrophic eruptions and earthquakes.

Dr. Cholakian further highlights a global geodynamic crisis tied to the absence of degassing efforts taking place in connection with the Siberian plume. Rising subterranean pressure has contributed to an increase in severe seismic events worldwide, including extraordinary supershear earthquakes.

"The threat posed by the Siberian magma plume can be resolved. That is why your personal involvement becomes absolutely critical-to share this with others. To ensure the information does not fade, does not disappear, and does not get erased from memory. Only when people know does public opinion begin to take shape. And public opinion is no longer just words. It is leverage. It is power," Dr. Cholakian drew attention to the public.

Above all, Dr. Cholakian calls for heightened public awareness and responsibility. He appeals to the global citizenry, and Ukrainians in particular, to champion truth and transparency. Only through an informed, engaged public can political leaders be compelled to act decisively. Humanity's survival depends on overcoming psychological inertia and embracing the responsibility to support scientific efforts before the critical window for solving this issue.

