Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces a new purchase order for eight additional SmartGATE systems from a major commercial real estate organization. This latest order marks the fourth large-scale purchase by this customer in as many years, bringing their total SmartGATE purchases to over 50 systems across their portfolio in the past five years.

This order revises the previous order and not only increases the previous number of SmartGATE systems from 10 to 18 but also shifts installation responsibilities to the customer's preferred contractor. As a result, the total order value increases significantly while also enhancing overall margins due to the exclusion of lower-margin installation services. Additionally, SmartGATE-only transactions are governed by improved payment terms, increasing upfront deposits from 25% to 50% and accelerating overall cash collection.

What began as a two-system pilot project has grown into a systematic, portfolio-wide rollout, demonstrating the scalability and long-term impact of Legend Power's SmartGATE technology. By adopting a phased implementation strategy, this customer has been able to continuously improve power quality across multiple properties, achieving significant operational and financial benefits at each stage.

A senior executive for the customer stated: "The results from dozens of previous SmartGATE deployments made the decision to expand an easy one. With over a 15% ROI, lower operating costs, and a dramatic reduction in building issues, we're seeing stronger building performance across the board. SmartGATE is a win for our tenants, our employees, our bottom line, and our portfolio valuations."

"This latest purchase order underscores the value that SmartGATE consistently delivers to large commercial real estate portfolios," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "The ability to systematically roll out SmartGATE solutions across a portfolio proves SmartGATE's ability to drive better building performance, reduce operating costs, and extend equipment life. This order further validates that once an organization experiences the impact of better power, they recognize the strategic advantage of expanding the solution across their properties."

The SmartGATE platform is designed to optimize incoming power conditions, reducing the risk of voltage fluctuations and other power quality issues that can degrade building performance. By ensuring a more stable electrical environment, SmartGATE enhances energy efficiency, minimizes maintenance costs, and improves the overall reliability of key building systems such as HVAC, elevators, lighting, and control systems.

This latest commitment from a long-standing customer reinforces Legend Power's ability to support large-scale commercial property owners in executing systematic energy improvement plans across diverse building portfolios. By aligning SmartGATE deployments with capital planning cycles and building performance objectives, customers can maximize their energy efficiency investments while improving both facility operations and financial outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential future deployments and anticipated outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the successful implementation of solutions and external market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

