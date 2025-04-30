Building regulations in England support growth in demand for rooftop solar as new-build properties make up significant share of small-scale PV installations. Strong installations in first quarter of 2025 were followed by a new single-day record for UK solar generation in April. There we 57,000 certified rooftop solar installations in the United Kingdom in the first three months of 2025, the strongest first quarter for more than a decade. The last time Q1 installations were higher was in 2012, when the UK government's feed-in tariff offer drove demand. Certification body MCS recorded 21,000 solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...