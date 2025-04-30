FusionLayer, a leader in network automation technologies, today announced the launch of the world's first production-grade Secure Zero Touch Provisioning (SZTP) client. Fully compliant with the client-side requirements of RFC 8572, the SZTP client has been released under the Apache 2.0 open-source license and is now available on GitHub.

As digital transformation accelerates, secure and automated infrastructure deployment is becoming critical. Traditional zero-touch provisioning methods have often lacked adequate security, leaving systems vulnerable during their most sensitive stages. The SZTP standard addresses these gaps by introducing secure authentication and cryptographic integrity checks during initial device onboarding, providing enhanced protection compared to earlier zero-touch approaches.

"Secure zero-touch provisioning is fundamental for automating the onboarding of devices at the edges of modern networks," said Juha Holkkola, Co-founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "As the number of connected devices grows exponentially, particularly in edge locations, manual configuration is no longer feasible. With the rise of edge computing, driven largely by the demands of AI applications, ensuring that devices can be securely commissioned and decommissioned without human intervention is a key requirement for scaling operations effectively."

By releasing our SZTP client as open-source software, we enable organizations of all sizes to leverage secure automation without vendor lock-in. This approach mirrors how DHCP clients became a universal part of network infrastructures, and we expect SZTP to play a similar role in the next generation of digital ecosystems," Holkkola added. "We invite the community developers, enterprises, and innovators to try out the new client and join us in building a more automated, secure, and efficient future.

The FusionLayer SZTP client can be accessed now at https://github.com/fl-sztp/sztp-client. By making the client freely available, FusionLayer supports broader adoption of secure automation practices across sectors such as telecommunications, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure. This initiative is vital in enabling secure, large-scale rollouts of AI-driven edge services, helping organizations meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The introduction of the open-source SZTP client marks a significant step for the ICT industry, promoting standards-driven innovation and greater resilience in critical infrastructure. By simplifying secure device onboarding at scale, FusionLayer contributes to building a more sustainable, efficient, and secure digital economy.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer automates the foundations of digital infrastructure. Trusted by enterprises and service providers worldwide, FusionLayer's solutions simplify network planning, deployment, and management for complex, distributed environments. As edge computing, AI, and 5G reshape the future, FusionLayer empowers organizations to achieve agile, secure digital transformation. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, FusionLayer is committed to advancing a more connected and resilient world.

For more information, visit www.fusionlayer.com.

