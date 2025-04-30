Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Appointment of Auditor and Audit Update

April 30

London, 30 April 2025

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Appointment of Auditor and Audit Update

The Company announces the appointment of Johnsons Financial Management Limited ("Johnsons") as auditors for the Company. The current audit has been progressing and has reached an advanced stage, however, given this has been the first audit undertaken by Johnsons, there have been increased audit procedures required which has resulted in delays to the audit finalisation.

The Company will not be in a position to release its annual results by today, and will therefore seek a voluntary suspension of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

