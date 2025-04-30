Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Big City Catering, a Toronto-based commercial catering company, has announced a new menu customization program designed to meet growing demand for tailored food service at corporate and private events. All menu items are prepared in-house and use ingredients sourced from local suppliers whenever possible.

Big City Catering expands its corporate catering Toronto services with a new custom menu program featuring locally sourced ingredients for events across the GTA.

Serving clients across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, Big City Catering specializes in high-volume catering for office functions, social gatherings, holiday meals, BBQs, and special events. The company's offerings include full meal packages, hot lunches, boxed lunches, and a rotating seasonal menu, all of which can now be adapted to meet dietary needs and personal preferences.

"Our focus is on making it easy for businesses and event organizers to serve high-quality, freshly prepared food without stress," said Chef Nash Natesan of Big City Catering. "With our custom menu options, clients can build meals around the preferences of their team or guests while keeping logistics simple."

Big City Catering's updated service model offers full customization across proteins, sides, salads, and desserts. The company prepares food daily from its Toronto facility and delivers throughout the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, and Vaughan. Delivery is offered Monday through Saturday, and orders can be scheduled for breakfast, lunch, or dinner service.

Catering packages are designed to accommodate a wide range of dietary considerations. The company offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and halal options, and can accommodate nut-free requests with disclosure that its kitchen is not nut-free. Meals are delivered in bulk or individually packaged, with options for compostable or recyclable materials.

In response to client feedback, Big City Catering has also implemented seasonal specials and occasion-specific menus, including options for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holiday events. Staff are available to assist with menu planning, portion guidance, and delivery coordination to ensure seamless execution.

About Big City Catering

Founded in 2007, Big City Catering is a commercial catering company serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The company specializes in high-volume meal delivery for corporate events, private functions, and special occasions. Its services include customizable menu options, bulk and individual packaging, and dietary-specific accommodations.

