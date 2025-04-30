New family of PXI PXIe simulator modules achieve rotation speeds of 130kRPM for advanced servo system testing

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has today announced the expansion of its 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) LVDT, RVDT and resolver simulator modules to include high-speed resolver simulation up to 130kRPM rotation, addressing the growing need for precise and reliable testing of advanced servo systems in critical industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Higher speed resolver simulation has become increasingly important as modern control systems used in automotive, aircraft, and defense systems use high-speed resolvers with excitation frequencies up to 80 kHz to improve signal bandwidth, reduce noise susceptibility, and enhance dynamic response. Testing embedded software with lower speed resolver simulations can result in lower fidelity and missed software bugs.

The updated module enables the simulation of multiple resolver pole pairs. While most electromechanical resolvers have a maximum rotational speed of 20kRPM when simulating-for instance-four pole pairs, the corresponding x4 factor means this becomes 80kRPM electrical cycles to simulate.

"Rather than rely on FPGA approximations, our updated family of resolver simulators use actual transformers on board," said Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. "As a result, our modules deliver precise, real-world analog signals with high-resolution angle simulation, ensuring reliable performance even at the highest speeds."

The 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) range is ideal for simulating variable differential transformers (VDT), both linear (LVDT) and rotary (RVDT) types, as well as resolvers with high-speed simulation up to 130kRPM rotation. They have two (41/43-670-303) or four (41/43-670-301) banks, each capable of simulating the output of a single 5- or 6-wire VDT or resolver, or dual 4-wire utilizing a shared excitation signal. This allows the module to simulate up to 4 channels of 5- or 6-wire or eight.

PXI high-channel density enables the testing of multiple resolver channels in a compact footprint. And with the addition of built-in relays, the 41/43-670 can also provide short or open circuits for each channel's inputs and outputs, reducing the need for external switching for fault insertion requirements. The programmable phase delay can also be used for simulating imperfect sensors and cabling, artificially offsetting single or multiple outputs.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry's most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching simulation products or sales contacts, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

