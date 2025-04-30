With its FY24 results, Regional REIT (RGL) provided additional details of its strategy for unlocking value from the portfolio. This centres on driving occupancy and income and growing fully covered dividends from a core of high-quality assets, while seeking to maximise the value and capital release from targeted disposals. Meanwhile, after several challenging years, the outlook for office sector relative performance looks brighter, even though macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on the broader market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...