Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jobin George as Technical Sales Manager for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, effective immediately. This strategic hire follows the appointment of Dan Roadcap as Head of Technical Sales and Business Development (see press release dated February 25, 2025) and further strengthens Black Swan's global commercial team as it drives adoption of its graphene-enhanced technologies.

Mr. George brings over two decades of international experience in technical sales, business development, and project execution. Mr. George has worked for several companies, including Aquapak Polymers and H-Pack Global Ltd., as well as with Sojitz Corporation and Sands International Plastics in the United Arab Emirates. He focussed on technical sales and development in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, consistently demonstrating a strong ability to manage distributor relationships, oversee channel development, and drive revenue growth.

"The addition of Jobin to our commercial team marks another important milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan Graphene. "His international experience, particularly in the EMEA region, and his proven ability to translate technical capability into commercial success make him an ideal fit as we continue scaling our graphene business."

Mr. George, Technical Sales Manager at Black Swan, commented: "Black Swan is positioned at the forefront of advanced materials innovation. The opportunity to contribute to the adoption of such a transformative technology across the EMEA region is tremendously exciting. I look forward to engaging with our existing customers and partners, along with exploring opportunities for new clients as well, to showcase the performance and value of Black Swan's graphene solutions."

Jobin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Mahatma Gandhi University, Post Graduate Diploma from Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, India as well as an MBA from the ICFAI University, India. He brings a rare combination of technical expertise, cultural awareness, and commercial insight to the role.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

