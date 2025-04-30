Grapevine, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Michael McFadden, CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Alpha Cognition, Inc.

Alpha Cognition is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease for which there are limited or no treatment options. On July 26, 2024, the Company received approval by the FDA of the Company's New Drug Application (the "NDA") for ZUNVEYL® (benzgalantamine) previously known as ALPHA-1062 oral tablet formulation for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The Company will now focus on the development of commercial manufacturing and commercial sales of ZUNVEYL oral tablet formulation.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

