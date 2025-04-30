KuCoin Commits $2 Billion to "Trust Project" to Strengthen Confidence in Crypto; CEO BC Wong Announces Initiative at TOKEN2049

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has committed $2 billion to its newly launched "Trust Project", a long-term initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, enhancing platform security, advancing compliance, and promoting responsible innovation across the crypto industry. The announcement was made by BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, during his keynote address at TOKEN2049, held from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, joined BC on stage to jointly present KuCoin's renewed commitment to building a more resilient and trustworthy digital asset platform to an audience of over 15,000 industry leaders, regulators, and crypto enthusiasts.

Their keynote, titled "The Trust Gap in Crypto: Building Platforms That Deserve to Win," emphasized that the next phase of crypto adoption must be underpinned by proactive accountability and institutional-grade trust.

"Mainstream crypto demands responsible innovation," said BC Wong. "Big opportunities come with greater accountability."

The Trust Project reflects KuCoin's core platform values - user protection, verifiable transparency, compliance-first operations, infrastructure neutrality, and a commitment to long-term sustainability. This multi-year investment will support continued security enhancements, strengthen regulatory collaboration, and fund global educational initiatives that empower users and contribute to a more mature and credible crypto environment.

As part of this initiative, KuCoin also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the KCS (KuCoin Token) ecosystem, recognizing it as a core pillar in aligning long-term value with community participation. KCS will play a central role in reinforcing user incentives, supporting governance innovation, and expanding utility across KuCoin's growing suite of products and services.

With this bold initiative, KuCoin reinforces its position as a trusted leader dedicated to shaping the future of crypto through integrity, innovation, compliance, and user-first principles.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024.

