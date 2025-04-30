London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - The Sends team is proud to be attending TOKEN2049 Dubai, taking place from April 30 to May 1, one of the most influential global gatherings in the Web3 and crypto space. During the event, Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova delivered a compelling talk on "AI as a useful tool for AML," exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming Anti-Money Laundering efforts across both traditional finance and the crypto sector.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/250285_46d4d2c0a420cbf6_001full.jpg

In her speech, Alona Shevtsova emphasised the growing importance of leveraging AI-powered systems to enhance compliance, detect suspicious patterns, stay ahead and predict increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics. "AI is not just a buzzword-it's a necessity in today's regulatory environment," she stated. "At Sends, we're committed to integrating smart, ethical, and effective tools that make financial systems safer and more transparent."

TOKEN2049 Dubai has drawn over 1,500 attendees, representing more than 4,000 companies globally. The event serves as a hub for C-level executives, innovators, and leaders who are shaping the future of digital finance.

Sends' participation at TOKEN2049 highlights the company's continued commitment to advancing secure, compliant, and innovative solutions in cross-border payments and digital finance.

To connect with the Sends team during the event or to learn more about our AI-driven AML initiatives, please email us at contact@sends.co.

