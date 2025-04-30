Anzeige
WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
30.04.25
15:10 Uhr
277,00 Euro
+7,00
+2,59 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,00276,5015:08
276,00277,0015:10
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 12:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • First-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.20; adjusted profit per share of $4.25
  • Enterprise operating cash flow was $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025
  • Deployed $4.3 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter


First Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2025

2024

Sales and Revenues


$14.2

$15.8

Profit Per Share


$4.20

$5.75

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$4.25

$5.60





Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2025 results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.2 billion, a 10% decrease compared with $15.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $1.1 billion and unfavorable price realization of $250 million. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Operating profit margin was 18.1% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 22.3% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 22.2% for the first quarter of 2024. First-quarter 2025 profit per share was $4.20, compared with first-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.75. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2025 was $4.25, compared with first-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.60. For the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring income/costs.

For the first quarter of 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $3.6 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $3.7 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued support of our customers and for delivering another quarter of solid results," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet allowed us to deploy over $4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter."

"Our strategy for long-term profitable growth is delivering results, which reflect the benefits of our diverse portfolio and end markets," said incoming CEO Joe Creed. "I am honored to lead our talented team in building on Caterpillar's legacy of helping customers solve their toughest challenges."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2024 (at left) and the first quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.249 billion, a decrease of $1.550 billion, or 10%, compared with $15.799 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $1.1 billion and unfavorable price realization of $250 million. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased by $100 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase of $1.4 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First
Quarter
2024


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


First
Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 6,424


$ (820)


$ (355)


$ (98)


$ 33


$ 5,184


$ (1,240)


(19 %)

Resource Industries

3,193


(179)


(50)


(46)


(34)


2,884


(309)


(10 %)

Energy & Transportation

6,681


(175)


155


(69)


(24)


6,568


(113)


(2 %)

All Other Segment

109


(2)


-


(1)


(15)


91


(18)


(17 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,447)


66


-


(8)


40


(1,349)


98



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

14,960


(1,110)


(250)


(222)


-


13,378


(1,582)


(11 %)

















Financial Products Segment

991


-


-


-


16


1,007


16


2 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(152)


-


-


-


16


(136)


16



Financial Products Revenues

839


-


-


-


32


871


32


4 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 15,799


$ (1,110)


$ (250)


$ (222)


$ 32


$ 14,249


$ (1,550)


(10 %)

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

First Quarter 2025




























Construction Industries

$ 2,904


(24 %)


$ 504


(15 %)


$ 867


(13 %)


$ 869


(12 %)


$ 5,144


(20 %)


$ 40


471 %


$ 5,184


(19 %)

Resource Industries

1,084


(14 %)


561


18 %


406


(13 %)


770


(14 %)


2,821


(9 %)


63


(35 %)


2,884


(10 %)

Energy & Transportation

3,142


6 %


370


(9 %)


1,130


(13 %)


756


(9 %)


5,398


(2 %)


1,170


(2 %)


6,568


(2 %)

All Other Segment

17


(6 %)


-


100 %


2


(50 %)


12


(8 %)


31


(9 %)


60


(20 %)


91


(17 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(11)




-




(2)




(3)




(16)




(1,333)




(1,349)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

7,136


(11 %)


1,435


(3 %)


2,403


(13 %)


2,404


(12 %)


13,378


(11 %)


-


- %


13,378


(11 %)





























Financial Products Segment

682


3 %


99


(2 %)


122


(1 %)


104


(4 %)


1,007


2 %


-


- %


1,007


2 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(80)




(19)




(19)




(18)




(136)




-




(136)



Financial Products Revenues

602


7 %


80


(4 %)


103


(1 %)


86


(1 %)


871


4 %


-


- %


871


4 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 7,738


(10 %)


$ 1,515


(3 %)


$ 2,506


(12 %)


$ 2,490


(12 %)


$ 14,249


(10 %)


$ -


- %


$ 14,249


(10 %)





























First Quarter 2024




























Construction Industries

$ 3,833




$ 595




$ 996




$ 993




$ 6,417




$ 7




$ 6,424



Resource Industries

1,264




476




465




891




3,096




97




3,193



Energy & Transportation

2,951




408




1,294




834




5,487




1,194




6,681



All Other Segment

18




(1)




4




13




34




75




109



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(58)




(2)




(11)




(3)




(74)




(1,373)




(1,447)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,008




1,476




2,748




2,728




14,960




-




14,960































Financial Products Segment

659




101




123




108




991




-




991



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(94)




(18)




(19)




(21)




(152)




-




(152)



Financial Products Revenues

565




83




104




87




839




-




839































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,573




$ 1,559




$ 2,852




$ 2,815




$ 15,799




$ -




$ 15,799































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar first-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2024 (at left) and the first quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.579 billion, a decrease of $940 million, or 27%, compared with $3.519 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $652 million and unfavorable price realization of $250 million.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,024


$ 1,764


$ (740)


(42 %)

Resource Industries

599


730


(131)


(18 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,314


1,301


13


1 %

All Other Segment

(21)


24


(45)


(188 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(401)


(415)


14



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

2,515


3,404


(889)


(26 %)









Financial Products Segment

215


293


(78)


(27 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(14)


(25)


11



Financial Products

201


268


(67)


(25 %)









Consolidating Adjustments

(137)


(153)


16











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 2,579


$ 3,519


$ (940)


(27 %)









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2025 was income of $107 million, compared with income of $156 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.3% compared to 19.5% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the first-quarter 2025 estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% compared with 22.5% for the first quarter of 2024.

    A discrete tax benefit of $17 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a $38 million benefit in the first quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In addition, the estimated annual effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 excluded the impact of nontaxable gains of $64 million for the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity along with a related tax benefit of $54 million.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















First Quarter
2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


First Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,424


$ (820)


$ (355)


$ (98)


$ 33


$ 5,184


$ (1,240)


(19 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 2,904


$ 3,833


$ (929)


(24 %)









Latin America


504


595


(91)


(15 %)









EAME


867


996


(129)


(13 %)









Asia/Pacific


869


993


(124)


(12 %)









External Sales


5,144


6,417


(1,273)


(20 %)









Inter-segment


40


7


33


471 %









Total Sales


$ 5,184


$ 6,424


$ (1,240)


(19 %)


























Segment Profit











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,024


$ 1,764


$ (740)


(42 %)









Segment Profit Margin


19.8 %


27.5 %


(7.7 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $5.184 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.240 billion, or 19%, compared with $6.424 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $820 million and unfavorable price realization of $355 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased slightly during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.

  • In North America, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.
  • Sales decreased in Latin America due to unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real, unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.
  • In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased less during the first quarter of 2025 than during the first quarter of 2024.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific due to lower sales volume, unfavorable price realization and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.024 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $740 million, or 42%, compared with $1.764 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $371 million and unfavorable price realization of $355 million.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















First Quarter
2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


First Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,193


$ (179)


$ (50)


$ (46)


$ (34)


$ 2,884


$ (309)


(10 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 1,084


$ 1,264


$ (180)


(14 %)









Latin America


561


476


85


18 %









EAME


406


465


(59)


(13 %)









Asia/Pacific


770


891


(121)


(14 %)









External Sales


2,821


3,096


(275)


(9 %)









Inter-segment


63


97


(34)


(35 %)









Total Sales


$ 2,884


$ 3,193


$ (309)


(10 %)


























Segment Profit











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 599


$ 730


$ (131)


(18 %)









Segment Profit Margin


20.8 %


22.9 %


(2.1 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $2.884 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $309 million, or 10%, compared with $3.193 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $179 million, unfavorable price realization of $50 million and unfavorable currency impacts of $46 million, primarily related to the Australian dollar. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $599 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $131 million, or 18%, compared with $730 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















First Quarter
2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


First Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,681


$ (175)


$ 155


$ (69)


$ (24)


$ 6,568


$ (113)


(2 %)


















Sales by Application











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 1,258


$ 1,568


$ (310)


(20 %)









Power Generation


1,996


1,618


378


23 %









Industrial


967


989


(22)


(2 %)









Transportation


1,177


1,312


(135)


(10 %)









External Sales


5,398


5,487


(89)


(2 %)









Inter-segment


1,170


1,194


(24)


(2 %)









Total Sales


$ 6,568


$ 6,681


$ (113)


(2 %)


























Segment Profit











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,314


$ 1,301


$ 13


1 %









Segment Profit Margin


20.0 %


19.5 %


0.5 pts




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.568 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $113 million, or 2%, compared with $6.681 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to lower sales volume of $175 million, unfavorable currency impacts of $69 million primarily related to the euro, and lower inter-segment sales of $24 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $155 million.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications. Sales also decreased for turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
  • Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in North America and Asia/Pacific, partially offset by increased sales in EAME.
  • Transportation - Sales decreased in marine. International locomotive deliveries were also lower.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.314 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $13 million, or 1%, compared with $1.301 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization of $155 million, mostly offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $114 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $40 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 682


$ 659


$ 23


3 %









Latin America


99


101


(2)


(2 %)









EAME


122


123


(1)


(1 %)









Asia/Pacific


104


108


(4)


(4 %)









Total Revenues


$ 1,007


$ 991


$ 16


2 %


























Segment Profit











First Quarter
2025


First Quarter
2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 215


$ 293


$ (78)


(27 %)


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.007 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $16 million, or 2%, compared with $991 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $28 million driven by North America, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $15 million primarily in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $215 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $78 million, or 27%, compared with $293 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of an insurance settlement of $33 million in the first quarter of 2024, higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $22 million, an unfavorable impact from lower net yield on average earning assets of $14 million and an unfavorable impact from equity securities of $14 million.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.58%, compared with 1.78% at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $20 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $55 million for the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $282 million, or 0.95% of finance receivables, compared with $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables at December 31, 2024.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $415 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $25 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and decreased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences, unfavorable restructuring income/costs and higher corporate costs.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Wednesday, Apr. 30, 2025.
iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Apr. 30, 2025, to discuss its 2025 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs and (ii) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit Margin


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes



Profit


Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,579


18.1 %


$ 2,570


$ 574



$ 2,003


$ 4.20

Other restructuring (income) costs


32


0.2 %


33


8



25


0.05

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,611


18.3 %


$ 2,603


$ 582



$ 2,028


$ 4.25















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,519


22.3 %


$ 3,532


$ 688



$ 2,856


$ 5.75

Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture


(64)


(0.5) %


(64)


54



(118)


(0.24)

Other restructuring (income) costs


58


0.4 %


58


14



44


0.09

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,513


22.2 %


$ 3,526


$ 756



$ 2,782


$ 5.60

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense and (ii) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,570


$ 574


22.3 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


17



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 2,570


$ 591


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(17)



Other restructuring (income) costs


33


8



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,603


$ 582



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,532


$ 688


19.5 %

Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture


(64)


54



Excess stock-based compensation


-


38



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,468


$ 780


22.5 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(38)



Other restructuring (income) costs


58


14



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,526


$ 756



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


2025


2024

Sales and revenues:




Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,378


$ 14,960

Revenues of Financial Products

871


839

Total sales and revenues

14,249


15,799





Operating costs:




Cost of goods sold

8,965


9,662

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,593


1,577

Research and development expenses

480


520

Interest expense of Financial Products

326


298

Other operating (income) expenses

306


223

Total operating costs

11,670


12,280





Operating profit

2,579


3,519





Interest expense excluding Financial Products

116


143

Other income (expense)

107


156





Consolidated profit before taxes

2,570


3,532





Provision (benefit) for income taxes

574


688

Profit of consolidated companies

1,996


2,844





Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


10





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,003


2,854





Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(2)





Profit 1

$ 2,003


$ 2,856









Profit per common share

$ 4.22


$ 5.78

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 4.20


$ 5.75





Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)




- Basic

474.9


493.9

- Diluted 2

477.1


496.9






1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,562


$ 6,889

Receivables - trade and other

9,116


9,282

Receivables - finance

9,655


9,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,824


3,119

Inventories

17,862


16,827

Total current assets

43,019


45,682





Property, plant and equipment - net

13,432


13,361

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,261


1,225

Long-term receivables - finance

13,452


13,242

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,334


3,312

Intangible assets

361


399

Goodwill

5,270


5,241

Other assets

4,845


5,302

Total assets

$ 84,974


$ 87,764





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 3,454


$ 4,393

Accounts payable

7,792


7,675

Accrued expenses

4,990


5,243

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,259


2,391

Customer advances

2,951


2,322

Dividends payable

-


674

Other current liabilities

2,834


2,909

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

29


46

-- Financial Products

9,286


6,619

Total current liabilities

32,595


32,272





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,618


8,564

-- Financial Products

17,201


18,787

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,575


3,757

Other liabilities

4,915


4,890

Total liabilities

66,904


68,270





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,043


6,941

Treasury stock

(47,127)


(44,331)

Profit employed in the business

61,356


59,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,205)


(2,471)

Noncontrolling interests

3


3

Total shareholders' equity

18,070


19,494

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 84,974


$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 2,003


$ 2,854

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

540


524

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(38)


(54)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

-


(64)

Other

78


(5)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

155


(81)

Inventories

(990)


(439)

Accounts payable

401


203

Accrued expenses

(198)


(38)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(1,144)


(1,454)

Customer advances

713


279

Other assets - net

69


60

Other liabilities - net

(300)


267

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,289


2,052

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(710)


(500)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(208)


(236)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

149


155

Additions to finance receivables

(3,209)


(3,256)

Collections of finance receivables

3,049


3,140

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

7


13

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(2)


-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


42

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

923


1,867

Investments in securities

(177)


(275)

Other - net

(9)


8

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(175)


958

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(674)


(648)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(64)


(8)

Payments to purchase common stock

(3,660)


(4,455)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,633


2,731

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(1,797)


(1,570)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(934)


(1,050)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,496)


(5,000)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

54


(30)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,328)


(2,020)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 3,568


$ 4,965


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,378


$ 13,378


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

871


-


1,048


(177)

1

Total sales and revenues

14,249


13,378


1,048


(177)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

8,965


8,967


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,593


1,408


196


(11)

2

Research and development expenses

480


480


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

326


-


326


-


Other operating (income) expenses

306


8


325


(27)

2

Total operating costs

11,670


10,863


847


(40)











Operating profit

2,579


2,515


201


(137)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

116


119


-


(3)

3

Other income (expense)

107


(45)


18


134

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,570


2,351


219


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

574


520


54


-


Profit of consolidated companies

1,996


1,831


165


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


7


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,003


1,838


165


-




















Profit 5

$ 2,003


$ 1,838


$ 165


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 14,960


$ 14,960


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

839


-


1,029


(190)

1

Total sales and revenues

15,799


14,960


1,029


(190)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

9,662


9,664


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,577


1,413


178


(14)

2

Research and development expenses

520


520


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

298


-


298


-


Other operating (income) expenses

223


(41)


285


(21)

2

Total operating costs

12,280


11,556


761


(37)











Operating profit

3,519


3,404


268


(153)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

143


143


-


-


Other income (expense)

156


(20)


23


153

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,532


3,241


291


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

688


615


73


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,844


2,626


218


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

10


10


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,854


2,636


218


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(3)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 2,856


$ 2,639


$ 217


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At March 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,562


$ 2,741


$ 821


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,116


3,321


551


5,244

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,655


-


15,168


(5,513)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,824


2,413


448


(37)

3

Inventories

17,862


17,862


-


-


Total current assets

43,019


26,337


16,988


(306)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,432


9,655


3,777


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,261


532


94


635

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,452


-


14,274


(822)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,334


3,614


119


(399)

4

Intangible assets

361


361


-


-


Goodwill

5,270


5,270


-


-


Other assets

4,845


3,567


2,299


(1,021)

5

Total assets

$ 84,974


$ 49,336


$ 37,551


$ (1,913)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 3,454


$ -


$ 3,454


$ -


Accounts payable

7,792


7,726


345


(279)

6,7

Accrued expenses

4,990


4,304


686


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,259


1,230


29


-


Customer advances

2,951


2,932


3


16

7

Other current liabilities

2,834


2,162


733


(61)

4,5,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,315


29


9,286


-


Total current liabilities

32,595


18,383


14,536


(324)











Long-term debt due after one year

25,819


8,811


17,201


(193)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,575


3,575


-


-


Other liabilities

4,915


4,033


1,306


(424)

4,5

Total liabilities

66,904


34,802


33,043


(941)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,043


6,043


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(47,127)


(47,127)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

61,356


56,626


4,720


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,205)


(1,013)


(1,192)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


5


75


(77)

10

Total shareholders' equity

18,070


14,534


4,508


(972)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 84,974


$ 49,336


$ 37,551


$ (1,913)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,165


$ 724


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,282


3,463


688


5,131

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,565


-


14,957


(5,392)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


2,872


401


(154)

3

Inventories

16,827


16,827


-


-


Total current assets

45,682


29,327


16,770


(415)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


9,531


3,830


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


500


86


639

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


-


14,048


(806)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


3,594


118


(400)

4

Intangible assets

399


399


-


-


Goodwill

5,241


5,241


-


-


Other assets

5,302


4,050


2,277


(1,025)

5

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,393


$ -


$ 4,393


$ -


Accounts payable

7,675


7,619


331


(275)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,589


654


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,335


56


-


Customer advances

2,322


2,305


3


14

7

Dividends payable

674


674


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,909


2,388


696


(175)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

6,665


46


6,619


-


Total current liabilities

32,272


19,956


12,752


(436)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,351


8,731


18,787


(167)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


3,757


-


-


Other liabilities

4,890


3,977


1,344


(431)

4

Total liabilities

68,270


36,421


32,883


(1,034)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,941


6,941


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(44,331)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

59,352


54,787


4,555


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,182)


(1,289)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


6


75


(78)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


16,221


4,246


(973)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 2,003


$ 1,838


$ 165


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

540


351


189


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(38)


(34)


(4)


-


Other

78


76


(123)


125

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

155


215


(19)


(41)

1,2

Inventories

(990)


(990)


-


-


Accounts payable

401


343


60


(2)

1

Accrued expenses

(198)


(211)


13


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(1,144)


(1,117)


(27)


-


Customer advances

713


713


-


-


Other assets - net

69


224


(12)


(143)

1

Other liabilities - net

(300)


(482)


55


127

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,289


926


297


66


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(710)


(700)


(11)


1

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(208)


(4)


(205)


1

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

149


14


137


(2)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(3,209)


-


(3,549)


340

2

Collections of finance receivables

3,049


-


3,458


(409)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(3)


3

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

7


-


7


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


7


(7)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(2)


(2)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


12


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

923


782


141


-


Investments in securities

(177)


(28)


(149)


-


Other - net

(9)


(44)


35


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(175)


30


(132)


(73)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(674)


(674)


-


-


Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(64)


(64)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(3,660)


(3,660)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(7)


-


7

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,633


-


2,633


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(1,797)


(27)


(1,770)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(934)


-


(934)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,496)


(4,432)


(71)


7


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

54


49


5


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,328)


(3,427)


99


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 3,568


$ 2,743


$ 825


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 2,854


$ 2,636


$ 218


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

524


328


196


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(54)


(23)


(31)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

(64)


(64)


-


-


Other

(5)


(16)


(120)


131

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(81)


111


(40)


(152)

1,2

Inventories

(439)


(434)


-


(5)

1

Accounts payable

203


179


30


(6)

1

Accrued expenses

(38)


(47)


9


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(1,454)


(1,422)


(32)


-


Customer advances

279


279


-


-


Other assets - net

60


102


3


(45)

1

Other liabilities - net

267


142


75


50

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

2,052


1,771


308


(27)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(500)


(493)


(8)


1

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(236)


(9)


(233)


6

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

155


5


152


(2)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(3,256)


-


(3,573)


317

2

Collections of finance receivables

3,140


-


3,572


(432)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(137)


137

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

13


-


13


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


3


(3)

3

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

42


42


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,867


1,797


70


-


Investments in securities

(275)


(148)


(127)


-


Other - net

8


31


(23)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

958


1,225


(291)


24


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(648)


(648)


-


-


Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(8)


(8)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,455)


(4,455)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(3)


-


3

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,731


-


2,731


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(1,570)


(6)


(1,564)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(1,050)


-


(1,050)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(5,000)


(5,120)


117


3


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(30)


(20)


(10)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,020)


(2,144)


124


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


6,111


874


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 4,965


$ 3,967


$ 998


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

