Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results

First-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.20; adjusted profit per share of $4.25

Enterprise operating cash flow was $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025

Deployed $4.3 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter





First Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2025 2024 Sales and Revenues

$14.2 $15.8 Profit Per Share

$4.20 $5.75 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$4.25 $5.60









IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2025 results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.2 billion, a 10% decrease compared with $15.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $1.1 billion and unfavorable price realization of $250 million. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Operating profit margin was 18.1% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 22.3% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 22.2% for the first quarter of 2024. First-quarter 2025 profit per share was $4.20, compared with first-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.75. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2025 was $4.25, compared with first-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.60. For the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring income/costs.

For the first quarter of 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $3.6 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $3.7 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued support of our customers and for delivering another quarter of solid results," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet allowed us to deploy over $4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter."

"Our strategy for long-term profitable growth is delivering results, which reflect the benefits of our diverse portfolio and end markets," said incoming CEO Joe Creed. "I am honored to lead our talented team in building on Caterpillar's legacy of helping customers solve their toughest challenges."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2024 (at left) and the first quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.249 billion, a decrease of $1.550 billion, or 10%, compared with $15.799 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $1.1 billion and unfavorable price realization of $250 million. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased by $100 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase of $1.4 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter

2024

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

First

Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,424

$ (820)

$ (355)

$ (98)

$ 33

$ 5,184

$ (1,240)

(19 %) Resource Industries 3,193

(179)

(50)

(46)

(34)

2,884

(309)

(10 %) Energy & Transportation 6,681

(175)

155

(69)

(24)

6,568

(113)

(2 %) All Other Segment 109

(2)

-

(1)

(15)

91

(18)

(17 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,447)

66

-

(8)

40

(1,349)

98



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 14,960

(1,110)

(250)

(222)

-

13,378

(1,582)

(11 %)































Financial Products Segment 991

-

-

-

16

1,007

16

2 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (152)

-

-

-

16

(136)

16



Financial Products Revenues 839

-

-

-

32

871

32

4 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 15,799

$ (1,110)

$ (250)

$ (222)

$ 32

$ 14,249

$ (1,550)

(10 %)

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg First Quarter 2025





















































Construction Industries $ 2,904

(24 %)

$ 504

(15 %)

$ 867

(13 %)

$ 869

(12 %)

$ 5,144

(20 %)

$ 40

471 %

$ 5,184

(19 %) Resource Industries 1,084

(14 %)

561

18 %

406

(13 %)

770

(14 %)

2,821

(9 %)

63

(35 %)

2,884

(10 %) Energy & Transportation 3,142

6 %

370

(9 %)

1,130

(13 %)

756

(9 %)

5,398

(2 %)

1,170

(2 %)

6,568

(2 %) All Other Segment 17

(6 %)

-

100 %

2

(50 %)

12

(8 %)

31

(9 %)

60

(20 %)

91

(17 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (11)





-





(2)





(3)





(16)





(1,333)





(1,349)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,136

(11 %)

1,435

(3 %)

2,403

(13 %)

2,404

(12 %)

13,378

(11 %)

-

- %

13,378

(11 %)























































Financial Products Segment 682

3 %

99

(2 %)

122

(1 %)

104

(4 %)

1,007

2 %

-

- %

1,007

2 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (80)





(19)





(19)





(18)





(136)





-





(136)



Financial Products Revenues 602

7 %

80

(4 %)

103

(1 %)

86

(1 %)

871

4 %

-

- %

871

4 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,738

(10 %)

$ 1,515

(3 %)

$ 2,506

(12 %)

$ 2,490

(12 %)

$ 14,249

(10 %)

$ -

- %

$ 14,249

(10 %)























































First Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $ 3,833





$ 595





$ 996





$ 993





$ 6,417





$ 7





$ 6,424



Resource Industries 1,264





476





465





891





3,096





97





3,193



Energy & Transportation 2,951





408





1,294





834





5,487





1,194





6,681



All Other Segment 18





(1)





4





13





34





75





109



Corporate Items and Eliminations (58)





(2)





(11)





(3)





(74)





(1,373)





(1,447)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,008





1,476





2,748





2,728





14,960





-





14,960



























































Financial Products Segment 659





101





123





108





991





-





991



Corporate Items and Eliminations (94)





(18)





(19)





(21)





(152)





-





(152)



Financial Products Revenues 565





83





104





87





839





-





839



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,573





$ 1,559





$ 2,852





$ 2,815





$ 15,799





$ -





$ 15,799





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2024 (at left) and the first quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.579 billion, a decrease of $940 million, or 27%, compared with $3.519 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $652 million and unfavorable price realization of $250 million.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,024

$ 1,764

$ (740)

(42 %) Resource Industries 599

730

(131)

(18 %) Energy & Transportation 1,314

1,301

13

1 % All Other Segment (21)

24

(45)

(188 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (401)

(415)

14



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 2,515

3,404

(889)

(26 %)















Financial Products Segment 215

293

(78)

(27 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (14)

(25)

11



Financial Products 201

268

(67)

(25 %)















Consolidating Adjustments (137)

(153)

16



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,579

$ 3,519

$ (940)

(27 %)

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2025 was income of $107 million, compared with income of $156 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.





The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.3% compared to 19.5% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the first-quarter 2025 estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% compared with 22.5% for the first quarter of 2024.



A discrete tax benefit of $17 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a $38 million benefit in the first quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In addition, the estimated annual effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 excluded the impact of nontaxable gains of $64 million for the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity along with a related tax benefit of $54 million.



CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,424

$ (820)

$ (355)

$ (98)

$ 33

$ 5,184

$ (1,240)

(19 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,904

$ 3,833

$ (929)

(24 %)















Latin America

504

595

(91)

(15 %)















EAME

867

996

(129)

(13 %)















Asia/Pacific

869

993

(124)

(12 %)















External Sales

5,144

6,417

(1,273)

(20 %)















Inter-segment

40

7

33

471 %















Total Sales

$ 5,184

$ 6,424

$ (1,240)

(19 %)

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,024

$ 1,764

$ (740)

(42 %)















Segment Profit Margin

19.8 %

27.5 %

(7.7 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.184 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.240 billion, or 19%, compared with $6.424 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $820 million and unfavorable price realization of $355 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased slightly during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.

In North America, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.

Sales decreased in Latin America due to unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real, unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the first quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2024.

In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased less during the first quarter of 2025 than during the first quarter of 2024.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific due to lower sales volume, unfavorable price realization and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.024 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $740 million, or 42%, compared with $1.764 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $371 million and unfavorable price realization of $355 million.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,193

$ (179)

$ (50)

$ (46)

$ (34)

$ 2,884

$ (309)

(10 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,084

$ 1,264

$ (180)

(14 %)















Latin America

561

476

85

18 %















EAME

406

465

(59)

(13 %)















Asia/Pacific

770

891

(121)

(14 %)















External Sales

2,821

3,096

(275)

(9 %)















Inter-segment

63

97

(34)

(35 %)















Total Sales

$ 2,884

$ 3,193

$ (309)

(10 %)

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 599

$ 730

$ (131)

(18 %)















Segment Profit Margin

20.8 %

22.9 %

(2.1 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.884 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $309 million, or 10%, compared with $3.193 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $179 million, unfavorable price realization of $50 million and unfavorable currency impacts of $46 million, primarily related to the Australian dollar. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $599 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $131 million, or 18%, compared with $730 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,681

$ (175)

$ 155

$ (69)

$ (24)

$ 6,568

$ (113)

(2 %)

































Sales by Application



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,258

$ 1,568

$ (310)

(20 %)















Power Generation

1,996

1,618

378

23 %















Industrial

967

989

(22)

(2 %)















Transportation

1,177

1,312

(135)

(10 %)















External Sales

5,398

5,487

(89)

(2 %)















Inter-segment

1,170

1,194

(24)

(2 %)















Total Sales

$ 6,568

$ 6,681

$ (113)

(2 %)

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,314

$ 1,301

$ 13

1 %















Segment Profit Margin

20.0 %

19.5 %

0.5 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.568 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $113 million, or 2%, compared with $6.681 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to lower sales volume of $175 million, unfavorable currency impacts of $69 million primarily related to the euro, and lower inter-segment sales of $24 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $155 million.

Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications. Sales also decreased for turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.

Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in North America and Asia/Pacific, partially offset by increased sales in EAME.

Transportation - Sales decreased in marine. International locomotive deliveries were also lower.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.314 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $13 million, or 1%, compared with $1.301 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization of $155 million, mostly offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $114 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $40 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 682

$ 659

$ 23

3 %















Latin America

99

101

(2)

(2 %)















EAME

122

123

(1)

(1 %)















Asia/Pacific

104

108

(4)

(4 %)















Total Revenues

$ 1,007

$ 991

$ 16

2 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2024

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 215

$ 293

$ (78)

(27 %)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.007 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $16 million, or 2%, compared with $991 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $28 million driven by North America, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $15 million primarily in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $215 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $78 million, or 27%, compared with $293 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of an insurance settlement of $33 million in the first quarter of 2024, higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $22 million, an unfavorable impact from lower net yield on average earning assets of $14 million and an unfavorable impact from equity securities of $14 million.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.58%, compared with 1.78% at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $20 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $55 million for the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $282 million, or 0.95% of finance receivables, compared with $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables at December 31, 2024.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $415 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $25 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and decreased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences, unfavorable restructuring income/costs and higher corporate costs.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Wednesday, Apr. 30, 2025.

iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Apr. 30, 2025, to discuss its 2025 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs and (ii) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit Margin

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes



Profit

Profit per

Share



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,579

18.1 %

$ 2,570

$ 574



$ 2,003

$ 4.20 Other restructuring (income) costs

32

0.2 %

33

8



25

0.05 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 2,611

18.3 %

$ 2,603

$ 582



$ 2,028

$ 4.25



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,519

22.3 %

$ 3,532

$ 688



$ 2,856

$ 5.75 Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture

(64)

(0.5) %

(64)

54



(118)

(0.24) Other restructuring (income) costs

58

0.4 %

58

14



44

0.09 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,513

22.2 %

$ 3,526

$ 756



$ 2,782

$ 5.60

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense and (ii) restructuring income related to the divestiture of a non-U.S. mining entity in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,570

$ 574

22.3 % Excess stock-based compensation

-

17



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 2,570

$ 591

23.0 % Excess stock-based compensation

-

(17)



Other restructuring (income) costs

33

8



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 2,603

$ 582



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,532

$ 688

19.5 % Restructuring (income) - non-US mining entity divestiture

(64)

54



Excess stock-based compensation

-

38



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,468

$ 780

22.5 % Excess stock-based compensation

-

(38)



Other restructuring (income) costs

58

14



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,526

$ 756





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Sales and revenues:





Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,378

$ 14,960 Revenues of Financial Products 871

839 Total sales and revenues 14,249

15,799







Operating costs:





Cost of goods sold 8,965

9,662 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,593

1,577 Research and development expenses 480

520 Interest expense of Financial Products 326

298 Other operating (income) expenses 306

223 Total operating costs 11,670

12,280







Operating profit 2,579

3,519







Interest expense excluding Financial Products 116

143 Other income (expense) 107

156







Consolidated profit before taxes 2,570

3,532







Provision (benefit) for income taxes 574

688 Profit of consolidated companies 1,996

2,844







Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

10







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,003

2,854







Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(2)







Profit 1 $ 2,003

$ 2,856















Profit per common share $ 4.22

$ 5.78 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 4.20

$ 5.75







Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)





- Basic 474.9

493.9 - Diluted 2 477.1

496.9











1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,562

$ 6,889 Receivables - trade and other 9,116

9,282 Receivables - finance 9,655

9,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,824

3,119 Inventories 17,862

16,827 Total current assets 43,019

45,682







Property, plant and equipment - net 13,432

13,361 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,261

1,225 Long-term receivables - finance 13,452

13,242 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,334

3,312 Intangible assets 361

399 Goodwill 5,270

5,241 Other assets 4,845

5,302 Total assets $ 84,974

$ 87,764







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $ 3,454

$ 4,393 Accounts payable 7,792

7,675 Accrued expenses 4,990

5,243 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,259

2,391 Customer advances 2,951

2,322 Dividends payable -

674 Other current liabilities 2,834

2,909 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 29

46 -- Financial Products 9,286

6,619 Total current liabilities 32,595

32,272







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,618

8,564 -- Financial Products 17,201

18,787 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,575

3,757 Other liabilities 4,915

4,890 Total liabilities 66,904

68,270







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,043

6,941 Treasury stock (47,127)

(44,331) Profit employed in the business 61,356

59,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,205)

(2,471) Noncontrolling interests 3

3 Total shareholders' equity 18,070

19,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 84,974

$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,003

$ 2,854 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 540

524 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (38)

(54) (Gain) loss on divestiture -

(64) Other 78

(5) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables - trade and other 155

(81) Inventories (990)

(439) Accounts payable 401

203 Accrued expenses (198)

(38) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (1,144)

(1,454) Customer advances 713

279 Other assets - net 69

60 Other liabilities - net (300)

267 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,289

2,052 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (710)

(500) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (208)

(236) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 149

155 Additions to finance receivables (3,209)

(3,256) Collections of finance receivables 3,049

3,140 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 7

13 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (2)

- Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12

42 Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 923

1,867 Investments in securities (177)

(275) Other - net (9)

8 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (175)

958 Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (674)

(648) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (64)

(8) Payments to purchase common stock (3,660)

(4,455) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,633

2,731 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,797)

(1,570) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (934)

(1,050) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,496)

(5,000) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 54

(30) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,328)

(2,020) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,985 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,568

$ 4,965



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,378

$ 13,378

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 871

-

1,048

(177) 1 Total sales and revenues 14,249

13,378

1,048

(177)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 8,965

8,967

-

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,593

1,408

196

(11) 2 Research and development expenses 480

480

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 326

-

326

-

Other operating (income) expenses 306

8

325

(27) 2 Total operating costs 11,670

10,863

847

(40)



















Operating profit 2,579

2,515

201

(137)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 116

119

-

(3) 3 Other income (expense) 107

(45)

18

134 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,570

2,351

219

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 574

520

54

-

Profit of consolidated companies 1,996

1,831

165

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

7

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,003

1,838

165

-





































Profit 5 $ 2,003

$ 1,838

$ 165

$ -





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 14,960

$ 14,960

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 839

-

1,029

(190) 1 Total sales and revenues 15,799

14,960

1,029

(190)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 9,662

9,664

-

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,577

1,413

178

(14) 2 Research and development expenses 520

520

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 298

-

298

-

Other operating (income) expenses 223

(41)

285

(21) 2 Total operating costs 12,280

11,556

761

(37)



















Operating profit 3,519

3,404

268

(153)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 143

143

-

-

Other income (expense) 156

(20)

23

153 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,532

3,241

291

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 688

615

73

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,844

2,626

218

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

10

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,854

2,636

218

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(3)

1

-



















Profit 4 $ 2,856

$ 2,639

$ 217

$ -





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,562

$ 2,741

$ 821

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 9,116

3,321

551

5,244 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,655

-

15,168

(5,513) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,824

2,413

448

(37) 3 Inventories 17,862

17,862

-

-

Total current assets 43,019

26,337

16,988

(306)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 13,432

9,655

3,777

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,261

532

94

635 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 13,452

-

14,274

(822) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,334

3,614

119

(399) 4 Intangible assets 361

361

-

-

Goodwill 5,270

5,270

-

-

Other assets 4,845

3,567

2,299

(1,021) 5 Total assets $ 84,974

$ 49,336

$ 37,551

$ (1,913)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 3,454

$ -

$ 3,454

$ -

Accounts payable 7,792

7,726

345

(279) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,990

4,304

686

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,259

1,230

29

-

Customer advances 2,951

2,932

3

16 7 Other current liabilities 2,834

2,162

733

(61) 4,5,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,315

29

9,286

-

Total current liabilities 32,595

18,383

14,536

(324)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,819

8,811

17,201

(193) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,575

3,575

-

-

Other liabilities 4,915

4,033

1,306

(424) 4,5 Total liabilities 66,904

34,802

33,043

(941)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,043

6,043

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (47,127)

(47,127)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 61,356

56,626

4,720

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,205)

(1,013)

(1,192)

-

Noncontrolling interests 3

5

75

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 18,070

14,534

4,508

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 84,974

$ 49,336

$ 37,551

$ (1,913)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,889

$ 6,165

$ 724

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 9,282

3,463

688

5,131 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,565

-

14,957

(5,392) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119

2,872

401

(154) 3 Inventories 16,827

16,827

-

-

Total current assets 45,682

29,327

16,770

(415)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 13,361

9,531

3,830

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,225

500

86

639 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 13,242

-

14,048

(806) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,312

3,594

118

(400) 4 Intangible assets 399

399

-

-

Goodwill 5,241

5,241

-

-

Other assets 5,302

4,050

2,277

(1,025) 5 Total assets $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,393

$ -

$ 4,393

$ -

Accounts payable 7,675

7,619

331

(275) 6,7 Accrued expenses 5,243

4,589

654

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,391

2,335

56

-

Customer advances 2,322

2,305

3

14 7 Dividends payable 674

674

-

-

Other current liabilities 2,909

2,388

696

(175) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,665

46

6,619

-

Total current liabilities 32,272

19,956

12,752

(436)



















Long-term debt due after one year 27,351

8,731

18,787

(167) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,757

3,757

-

-

Other liabilities 4,890

3,977

1,344

(431) 4 Total liabilities 68,270

36,421

32,883

(1,034)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,941

6,941

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (44,331)

(44,331)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 59,352

54,787

4,555

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,471)

(1,182)

(1,289)

-

Noncontrolling interests 3

6

75

(78) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,494

16,221

4,246

(973)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,003

$ 1,838

$ 165

$ -

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 540

351

189

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (38)

(34)

(4)

-

Other 78

76

(123)

125 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other 155

215

(19)

(41) 1,2 Inventories (990)

(990)

-

-

Accounts payable 401

343

60

(2) 1 Accrued expenses (198)

(211)

13

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (1,144)

(1,117)

(27)

-

Customer advances 713

713

-

-

Other assets - net 69

224

(12)

(143) 1 Other liabilities - net (300)

(482)

55

127 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,289

926

297

66

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (710)

(700)

(11)

1 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (208)

(4)

(205)

1 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 149

14

137

(2) 1 Additions to finance receivables (3,209)

-

(3,549)

340 2 Collections of finance receivables 3,049

-

3,458

(409) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(3)

3 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 7

-

7

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

7

(7) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (2)

(2)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12

12

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 923

782

141

-

Investments in securities (177)

(28)

(149)

-

Other - net (9)

(44)

35

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (175)

30

(132)

(73)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (674)

(674)

-

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (64)

(64)

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (3,660)

(3,660)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(7)

-

7 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,633

-

2,633

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,797)

(27)

(1,770)

-

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (934)

-

(934)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,496)

(4,432)

(71)

7

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 54

49

5

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,328)

(3,427)

99

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,170

726

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,568

$ 2,743

$ 825

$ -





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,854

$ 2,636

$ 218

$ -

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 524

328

196

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (54)

(23)

(31)

-

(Gain) loss on divestiture (64)

(64)

-

-

Other (5)

(16)

(120)

131 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (81)

111

(40)

(152) 1,2 Inventories (439)

(434)

-

(5) 1 Accounts payable 203

179

30

(6) 1 Accrued expenses (38)

(47)

9

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (1,454)

(1,422)

(32)

-

Customer advances 279

279

-

-

Other assets - net 60

102

3

(45) 1 Other liabilities - net 267

142

75

50 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,052

1,771

308

(27)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (500)

(493)

(8)

1 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (236)

(9)

(233)

6 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 155

5

152

(2) 1 Additions to finance receivables (3,256)

-

(3,573)

317 2 Collections of finance receivables 3,140

-

3,572

(432) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(137)

137 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 13

-

13

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

3

(3) 3 Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 42

42

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,867

1,797

70

-

Investments in securities (275)

(148)

(127)

-

Other - net 8

31

(23)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 958

1,225

(291)

24

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (648)

(648)

-

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (8)

(8)

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (4,455)

(4,455)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(3)

-

3 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,731

-

2,731

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,570)

(6)

(1,564)

-

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,050)

-

(1,050)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (5,000)

(5,120)

117

3

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (30)

(20)

(10)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,020)

(2,144)

124

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

6,111

874

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,965

$ 3,967

$ 998

$ -





1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

