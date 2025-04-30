Penske Automotive Group, Inc.: Penske Automotive Group Reports Quarterly Results

Record First Quarter Revenue Increases 2% to $7.6 Billion
Same-Store Retail Automotive Revenue up 2%; Same-Store Retail Automotive Gross Profit up 3%
Same-Store Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue up 4% and Related Gross Profit up 6%
Earnings Before Taxes and Earnings Per Share Increase 14% to $337 Million and $3.66
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes Increases 5% to $310 Million; Adjusted Earnings Per Share Increases 6% to $3.39
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced quarterly results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter, revenue increased 2% from the same period in 2024 to a first quarter record of $7.6 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 14% to $244.3 million compared to $215.2 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share increased 14% to $3.66 compared to $3.21 for the same period in 2024. As reconciled in the attached schedules, adjusted net income increased 5% to $226.3 million and adjusted earnings per share increased 6% to $3.39. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $40.3 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $0.5 million, and earnings per share by $0.01.
First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - increased 2%
- New Vehicle +7%; Used Vehicle -3%; Finance & Insurance -1%; Service & Parts +4%
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit - increased 3%
- New Vehicle +1%; Used Vehicle -2%; Finance & Insurance -1%; Service & Parts +6%
- Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Gross Profit of 72.0%; Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Gross Profit of 70.0% improves by 70 bps
- New and Used Retail Commercial Truck Units - increased 4%
- New Vehicle +7%; Used Vehicle -7%
- Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue - decreased 3%
- New Vehicle -3%; Used Vehicle flat; Finance & Insurance -25%; Service & Parts -4%
Commenting on the Company's first quarter financial results, Chair Roger Penske said, "Our diversified international transportation services business generated record first quarter revenue, the seventh consecutive quarter of stable gross margin, and a 70-basis point improvement of adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit. New and used vehicle gross profit per unit retailed remained consistent and strong with new vehicle gross declining only $87 per unit while used vehicle gross increased $352 per unit when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. I was also pleased to see retail automotive service and parts gross margin improve by 60 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024." Penske continued, "We continue to monitor the potential impact to our business from tariffs. As we look across our business, the benefits provided by our premium brand mix, geographic diversification across the North American retail commercial truck, Australian/ New Zealand commercial vehicle and power systems, and the international automotive markets, and the diversification of our gross profit across new and used vehicles, service and parts, and finance and insurance, coupled with our highly variable cost structure, provide us with opportunities to flex our business to meet the changing automotive landscape."
Retail Automotive Dealerships
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total new units delivered increased 6%. Used units delivered decreased 16%, consisting of a 2% increase in the U.S. and a 28% decrease internationally. The decrease internationally is attributable to a realignment of the Company's U.K. used only dealerships to Sytner Select which focuses on retailing fewer units at better margin and lower costs. Excluding the performance of the U.K. Sytner Select dealerships in both periods, used units delivered only decreased 1%. Total retail automotive revenue increased 1% to $6.6 billion and increased 2% on a same-store basis, driven by a 4% increase in same-store service and parts. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 3% to $1.1 billion, and same-store gross profit increased 3%, driven by a 6% increase in same-store service and parts.
Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships
As of March 31, 2025, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, retail unit sales increased 4% to 4,714 from 4,540 but declined 4% on a same-store basis. Revenue was $823.7 million and earnings before taxes was $45.1 million which compares to revenue of $791.8 million and earnings before taxes of $50.5 million in the prior year period. The decline in earnings is attributable to the continuing soft freight environment.
Penske Transportation Solutions Investment
Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 428,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded $33.2 million in earnings compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in revenue from leasing and maintenance business, partially offset by the continued decline in truck rental revenue and lower gain on sale of used trucks associated with weakness in the freight market.
Corporate Development, Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage
During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 254,406 shares of common stock for approximately $39.9 million under our securities repurchase program and also acquired 822 shares of our common stock for $0.1 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. From April 1, 2025, through April 25, 2025, the Company repurchased an additional 495,570 shares for an aggregate purchase price of $71.2 million. As of April 25, 2025, $45.8 million remained available under the Company's existing repurchase authority. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $2.1 billion in liquidity, including $118 million in cash and $2.0 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements. The Company's leverage ratio at March 31, 2025 was 1.2x.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Revenue
$ 7,604.5
$ 7,447.8
2.1 %
Cost of Sales
6,335.5
6,202.6
2.1 %
Gross Profit
$ 1,269.0
$ 1,245.2
1.9 %
SG&A Expenses
913.6
879.8
3.8 %
Depreciation
39.9
37.8
5.6 %
Operating Income
$ 315.5
$ 327.6
(3.7) %
Floor Plan Interest Expense
(41.5)
(44.8)
(7.4) %
Other Interest Expense
(22.5)
(21.3)
5.6 %
Gain on sale of dealership
52.3
-
nm
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
33.3
33.3
- %
Income Before Income Taxes
$ 337.1
$ 294.8
14.3 %
Income Taxes
(92.1)
(78.6)
17.2 %
Net Income
$ 245.0
$ 216.2
13.3 %
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
0.7
1.0
(30.0) %
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 244.3
$ 215.2
13.5 %
Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:
Net Income
$ 245.0
$ 216.2
13.3 %
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
0.7
1.0
(30.0) %
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 244.3
$ 215.2
13.5 %
Income Per Share
$ 3.66
$ 3.21
14.0 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
66.8
67.1
(0.4) %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts In Millions)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 118.4
$ 72.4
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,201.6
1,002.1
Inventories
4,500.3
4,640.2
Other Current Assets
233.3
213.1
Total Current Assets
6,053.6
5,927.8
Property and Equipment, Net
3,075.9
3,006.2
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
2,443.3
2,467.2
Intangibles
3,389.6
3,382.9
Other Long-Term Assets
1,969.5
1,936.8
Total Assets
$ 16,931.9
$ 16,720.9
Liabilities and Equity:
Floor Plan Notes Payable
$ 2,481.6
$ 2,535.8
Floor Plan Notes Payable - Non-Trade
1,482.3
1,488.2
Accounts Payable
976.1
851.7
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
983.6
889.0
Current Portion Long-Term Debt
778.5
721.2
Total Current Liabilities
6,702.1
6,485.9
Long-Term Debt
993.0
1,130.8
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
2,363.7
2,392.6
Other Long-Term Liabilities
1,460.4
1,484.3
Total Liabilities
11,519.2
11,493.6
Equity
5,412.7
5,227.3
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 16,931.9
$ 16,720.9
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Operations
Selected Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Geographic Revenue Mix:
North America
59.4 %
56.5 %
U.K.
30.6 %
34.2 %
Other International
10.0 %
9.3 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$ 6,569.3
$ 6,478.0
Retail Commercial Truck
823.7
791.8
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
211.5
178.0
Total
$ 7,604.5
$ 7,447.8
Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
Retail Automotive
$ 1,083.8
$ 1,057.2
Retail Commercial Truck
141.0
144.8
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
44.2
43.2
Total
$ 1,269.0
$ 1,245.2
Gross Margin:
Retail Automotive
16.5 %
16.3 %
Retail Commercial Truck
17.1 %
18.3 %
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
20.9 %
24.3 %
Total
16.7 %
16.7 %
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:
Gross Profit
16.7 %
16.7 %
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
12.0 %
11.8 %
Operating Income
4.1 %
4.4 %
Income Before Income Taxes
4.4 %
4.0 %
Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
72.0 %
70.7 %
Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses(1)
70.0 %
70.7 %
Operating Income
24.9 %
26.3 %
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Amounts in Millions)
2025
2024
EBITDA(1)
$ 399.5
$ 353.9
Floor Plan Credits
$ 12.7
$ 10.9
Rent Expense
$ 66.5
$ 65.3
(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Automotive Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Retail Automotive Units:
New Retail
50,602
48,667
4.0 %
Used Retail
58,486
69,265
(15.6) %
Total Retail
109,088
117,932
(7.5) %
New Agency
10,686
8,932
19.6 %
Total Retail and Agency
119,774
126,864
(5.6) %
Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
3,022.1
$
2,802.6
7.8 %
Used Vehicles
2,200.5
2,336.2
(5.8) %
Finance and Insurance, Net
198.2
206.0
(3.8) %
Service and Parts
789.4
746.1
5.8 %
Fleet and Wholesale
359.1
387.1
(7.2) %
Total Revenue
$
6,569.3
$
6,478.0
1.4 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
280.0
$
272.4
2.8 %
Used Vehicles
125.7
129.9
(3.2) %
Finance and Insurance, Net
198.2
206.0
(3.8) %
Service and Parts
462.7
432.4
7.0 %
Fleet and Wholesale
17.2
16.5
4.2 %
Total Gross Profit
$
1,083.8
$
1,057.2
2.5 %
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles (excluding agency)
$
59,202
$
57,176
3.5 %
Used Vehicles
37,624
33,729
11.5 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles (excluding agency)
$
5,059
$
5,229
(3.3) %
Used Vehicles
2,149
1,876
14.6 %
Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)
1,782
1,719
3.7 %
Agency
2,620
2,370
10.5 %
Retail Automotive Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
9.3 %
9.7 %
(40)bps
Used Vehicles
5.7 %
5.6 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
58.6 %
58.0 %
+60bps
Fleet and Wholesale
4.8 %
4.3 %
+50bps
Total Gross Margin
16.5 %
16.3 %
+20bps
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
46.0 %
43.3 %
+270bps
Used Vehicles
33.5 %
36.1 %
(260)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.0 %
3.2 %
(20)bps
Service and Parts
12.0 %
11.5 %
+50bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.5 %
5.9 %
(40)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
25.8 %
25.8 %
-bps
Used Vehicles
11.6 %
12.3 %
(70)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
18.3 %
19.5 %
(120)bps
Service and Parts
42.7 %
40.9 %
+180bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.6 %
1.5 %
+10bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:
New Retail
49,076
47,296
3.8 %
Used Retail
57,175
63,955
(10.6) %
Total Retail
106,251
111,251
(4.5) %
New Agency
10,686
8,069
32.4 %
Total Retail and Agency
116,937
119,320
(2.0) %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
2,923.3
$
2,727.3
7.2 %
Used Vehicles
2,136.8
2,205.2
(3.1) %
Finance and Insurance, Net
195.0
196.8
(0.9) %
Service and Parts
764.6
734.1
4.2 %
Fleet and Wholesale
348.4
370.8
(6.0) %
Total Revenue
$
6,368.1
$
6,234.2
2.1 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
269.1
$
265.4
1.4 %
Used Vehicles
122.0
124.1
(1.7) %
Finance and Insurance, Net
195.0
196.8
(0.9) %
Service and Parts
450.2
423.6
6.3 %
Fleet and Wholesale
17.1
16.9
1.2 %
Total Gross Profit
$
1,053.4
$
1,026.8
2.6 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles (excluding agency)
$
59,029
$
57,266
3.1 %
Used Vehicles
37,372
34,480
8.4 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles (excluding agency)
$
4,991
$
5,260
(5.1) %
Used Vehicles
2,133
1,941
9.9 %
Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)
1,808
1,749
3.4 %
Agency
2,532
2,338
8.3 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
9.2 %
9.7 %
(50)bps
Used Vehicles
5.7 %
5.6 %
+10bps
Service and Parts
58.9 %
57.7 %
+120bps
Fleet and Wholesale
4.9 %
4.6 %
+30bps
Total Gross Margin
16.5 %
16.5 %
-bps
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
45.9 %
43.7 %
+220bps
Used Vehicles
33.6 %
35.4 %
(180)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.1 %
3.2 %
(10)bps
Service and Parts
12.0 %
11.8 %
+20bps
Fleet and Wholesale
5.4 %
5.9 %
(50)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
25.5 %
25.8 %
(30)bps
Used Vehicles
11.6 %
12.1 %
(50)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
18.5 %
19.2 %
(70)bps
Service and Parts
42.7 %
41.3 %
+140bps
Fleet and Wholesale
1.7 %
1.6 %
+10bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Commercial Truck Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Units:
New Retail
3,739
3,491
7.1 %
Used Retail
975
1,049
(7.1) %
Total
4,714
4,540
3.8 %
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
527.2
$
494.2
6.7 %
Used Vehicles
63.8
62.4
2.2 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.5
5.3
(15.1) %
Service and Parts
222.0
223.6
(0.7) %
Wholesale and Other
6.2
6.3
(1.6) %
Total Revenue
$
823.7
$
791.8
4.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
33.5
$
34.6
(3.2) %
Used Vehicles
7.3
3.3
121.2 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.5
5.3
(15.1) %
Service and Parts
92.6
98.1
(5.6) %
Wholesale and Other
3.1
3.5
(11.4) %
Total Gross Profit
$
141.0
$
144.8
(2.6) %
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
140,988
$
141,564
(0.4) %
Used Vehicles
65,468
59,517
10.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
8,960
$
9,909
(9.6) %
Used Vehicles
7,451
3,187
133.8 %
Finance and Insurance
950
1,167
(18.6) %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
6.4 %
7.0 %
(60)bps
Used Vehicles
11.4 %
5.3 %
+610bps
Service and Parts
41.7 %
43.9 %
(220)bps
Wholesale and Other
50.0 %
55.6 %
(560)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.1 %
18.3 %
(120)bps
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
64.0 %
62.4 %
+160bps
Used Vehicles
7.7 %
7.9 %
(20)bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.5 %
0.7 %
(20)bps
Service and Parts
27.0 %
28.2 %
(120)bps
Wholesale and Other
0.8 %
0.8 %
-bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
23.8 %
23.9 %
(10)bps
Used Vehicles
5.2 %
2.3 %
+290bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.2 %
3.7 %
(50)bps
Service and Parts
65.7 %
67.7 %
(200)bps
Wholesale and Other
2.1 %
2.4 %
(30)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:
New Retail
3,419
3,491
(2.1) %
Used Retail
954
1,049
(9.1) %
Total
4,373
4,540
(3.7) %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
478.2
$
494.2
(3.2) %
Used Vehicles
62.5
62.4
0.2 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.0
5.3
(24.5) %
Service and Parts
214.2
222.7
(3.8) %
Wholesale and Other
5.8
6.3
(7.9) %
Total Revenue
$
764.7
$
790.9
(3.3) %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
New Vehicles
$
30.2
$
34.6
(12.7) %
Used Vehicles
7.2
3.3
118.2 %
Finance and Insurance, Net
4.0
5.3
(24.5) %
Service and Parts
88.9
97.6
(8.9) %
Wholesale and Other
2.9
3.3
(12.1) %
Total Gross Profit
$
133.2
$
144.1
(7.6) %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
139,867
$
141,564
(1.2) %
Used Vehicles
65,548
59,517
10.1 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
New Vehicles
$
8,822
$
9,909
(11.0) %
Used Vehicles
7,541
3,187
136.6 %
Finance and Insurance
907
1,167
(22.3) %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:
New Vehicles
6.3 %
7.0 %
(70)bps
Used Vehicles
11.5 %
5.3 %
+620bps
Service and Parts
41.5 %
43.8 %
(230)bps
Wholesale and Other
50.0 %
52.4 %
(240)bps
Total Gross Margin
17.4 %
18.2 %
(80)bps
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
62.5 %
62.5 %
-bps
Used Vehicles
8.2 %
7.9 %
+30bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
0.5 %
0.7 %
(20)bps
Service and Parts
28.0 %
28.2 %
(20)bps
Wholesale and Other
0.8 %
0.7 %
+10bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
New Vehicles
22.7 %
24.0 %
(130)bps
Used Vehicles
5.4 %
2.3 %
+310bps
Finance and Insurance, Net
3.0 %
3.7 %
(70)bps
Service and Parts
66.7 %
67.7 %
(100)bps
Wholesale and Other
2.2 %
2.3 %
(10)bps
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:
Premium:
BMW / MINI
28 %
26 %
Audi
10 %
10 %
Porsche
10 %
8 %
Mercedes-Benz
9 %
9 %
Land Rover / Jaguar
8 %
8 %
Ferrari / Maserati
3 %
3 %
Lexus
3 %
3 %
Acura
1 %
1 %
Bentley
1 %
1 %
Others
1 %
3 %
Total Premium
74 %
72 %
Volume Non-U.S.:
Toyota
10 %
10 %
Honda
5 %
5 %
Volkswagen
2 %
2 %
Hyundai
1 %
1 %
Others
2 %
2 %
Total Volume Non-U.S.
20 %
20 %
U.S.:
General Motors / Stellantis / Ford
2 %
1 %
Used Vehicle Dealerships
4 %
7 %
Total
100 %
100 %
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases:
2025
2024
($ Amounts in Millions)
Capital expenditures
$
76.6
$
102.5
Cash paid for acquisitions
$
-
$
243.6
Stock repurchases:
Aggregate purchase price
$
40.0
$
32.9
Shares repurchased
255,228
221,329
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Amounts in Millions)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
118.4
$
72.4
Inventories
$
4,500.3
$
4,640.2
Total Floor Plan Notes Payable
$
3,963.9
$
4,024.0
Total Long-Term Debt
$
1,771.5
$
1,852.0
Equity
$
5,412.7
$
5,227.3
Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio
24.7 %
26.2 %
Leverage Ratio (1)
1.2x
1.2x
New vehicle days' supply
39 days
49 days
Used vehicle days' supply
36 days
47 days
(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile reported net income and earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings
Three Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
244.3
$
215.2
13.5 %
Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership
(38.9)
-
nm
Add: Impairments and Other Charges
20.9
-
nm
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
226.3
$
215.2
5.2 %
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Earnings Per Share
$
3.66
$
3.21
14.0 %
Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership
(0.58)
-
nm
Add: Impairments and Other Charges
0.31
-
nm
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
3.39
$
3.21
5.6 %
The following tables reconcile reported selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") and SG&A to gross profit to
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 vs. 2024
(Amounts in Millions)
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses
$
913.6
$
879.8
$
33.8
3.8 %
Less: Impairments and Other Charges
(25.2)
-
(25.2)
nm
Adjusted Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses
$
888.4
$
879.8
$
8.6
1.0 %
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit
72.0
%
70.7
%
130
bps
nm
Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit
70.0
%
70.7
%
(70)
bps
nm
The following table reconciles net income before taxes to adjusted net income before taxes for the three months ending
Three Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Net Income Before Taxes
$
337.1
$
294.8
14.3 %
Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership
(52.3)
-
nm
Add: Impairments and Other Charges
25.2
-
nm
Adjusted Net Income Before Taxes
$
310.0
$
294.8
5.2 %
nm - not meaningful
The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 vs. 2024
(Amounts in Millions)
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Net Income
$
245.0
$
216.2
$
28.8
13.3 %
Add: Depreciation
39.9
37.8
2.1
5.6 %
Other Interest Expense
22.5
21.3
1.2
5.6 %
Income Taxes
92.1
78.6
13.5
17.2 %
EBITDA
$
399.5
$
353.9
$
45.6
12.9 %
Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership
(52.3)
-
(52.3)
nm
Add: Impairments and Other Charges
25.2
-
25.2
nm
Adjusted EBITDA
$
372.4
$
353.9
$
18.5
5.2 %
nm - not meaningful
The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024:
Nine
Three
Trailing Twelve
Twelve
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
(Amounts in Millions)
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net Income
$ 707.2
$ 245.0
$ 952.2
$ 923.4
Add: Depreciation
120.2
39.9
160.1
158.0
Other Interest Expense
66.5
22.5
89.0
87.8
Income Taxes
237.9
92.1
330.0
316.5
EBITDA
$ 1,131.8
$ 399.5
$ 1,531.3
$ 1,485.7
Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership
-
(52.3)
(52.3)
-
Add: Impairments and Other Charges
-
25.2
25.2
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,131.8
$ 372.4
$ 1,504.2
$ 1,485.7
Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt
$ 1,771.5
$ 1,852.0
Leverage Ratio
1.2x
1.2x
SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.