Dana Incorporated Reports 2025 First-quarter Financial Results in Line with Expectations; Maintained Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Ranges

First Quarter Highlights

  • Sales of $2.4 billion
  • Net income attributable to Dana of $25 million, or $0.17 per share
  • Net income margin of 1 percent
  • Adjusted net income of $19 million, or $0.13 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $188 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0 percent
  • Operating cash flow was a use of $37 million
  • Cost-savings plan accelerated, targeting $225 million of savings in 2025

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

"Our efforts to transform the company into a stronger, more focused business are gaining momentum. The sale of our Off-Highway business is underway with a competitive process. We also continue to execute our cost-savings initiative and have taken further steps to accelerate the realization of our $300 million plan," said R. Bruce McDonald, chairman and chief executive officer. "While the situation remains fluid, we believe the impact of tariffs are manageable based on completed mitigation actions and expected substantial recoveries from customers."

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.35 billion, compared with $2.74 billion in the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Dana was $25 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with $3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of sales, the first quarter of 2025 was 1 percent compared to 0.1 percent last year.

During the first quarter of 2024, Dana entered into a definitive agreement to sell its non-core European Off-Highway hydraulics business. This business was classified as held for sale, and a $29 million loss was recognized to adjust the carrying value of net assets to fair value less estimated costs to sell. This sale agreement was terminated and the transaction did not close.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $19 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $37 million, or $0.26 per share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $188 million or 8 percent of sales, compared with $223 million or 8.2 percent of sales for the same period in 2024. The company's cost-savings program has mitigated the margin impact of lower volumes, tariffs, and cost inflation.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was a use of $37 million, compared with a use of $102 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was a use of $101 million, compared with a use of $168 million in the first quarter of 2024.

"Our focus on managing working capital continues to show results as we have once again improved adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter. Our cost-savings actions and efficiency improvements are helping to offset the impact of tariffs until we can affect full recovery," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are maintaining our guidance ranges for most of our measures including adjusted EBITDA and we expect that sales will increase slightly due to tariff recoveries and currency translation offsetting weaker end-market demand."

Revised 2025 Financial Targets

  • Sales above the midpoint of the range of $9.525 to $10.025 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $925 to $1,025 million;
  • Implied adjusted EBITDA of 9.7% to 10.2%;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $600 million;
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $175 to $275 million; and
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.65.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 30
Dana will discuss its first-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 30. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.3 billion in 2024 with 39,000 people in 30 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024















Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


March 31,




2025


2024

Net sales



$ 2,352


$ 2,735

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


2,132


2,491

Selling, general and administrative expenses


132


139

Amortization of intangibles


3


3

Restructuring charges, net


5


5

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




(29)

Other income (expense), net


(8)


2

Earnings before interest and income taxes


72


70

Interest income


3


4

Interest expense


39


39

Earnings before income taxes


36


35

Income tax expense


8


37

Equity in earnings of affiliates


2


2

Net income


30


-

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income


5


5

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss




(8)

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 25


$ 3







Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic



$ 0.17


$ 0.02

Diluted



$ 0.17


$ 0.02







Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


145.6


144.8

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


147.0


144.8

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024



















Three Months Ended

(In millions)


March 31,






2025


2024

Net income


$ 30


$ -

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





Currency translation adjustments



14


(20)

Hedging gains and losses



18


(2)

Defined benefit plans





1

Other comprehensive income (loss)



32


(21)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


62


(21)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)


(4)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests





11

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ 57


$ (14)

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024














(In millions, except share and per share amounts)


March 31,


December 31,





2025


2024

Assets






Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 507


$ 494

Accounts receivable





Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $17 in 2025 and $15 in 2024



1,425


1,195

Other



236


261

Inventories


1,617


1,547

Other current assets


246


206

Total current assets




4,031


3,703

Goodwill


257


250

Intangibles


148


150

Deferred tax assets


579


560

Other noncurrent assets


137


189

Investments in affiliates


127


126

Operating lease assets


299


293

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,222


2,214

Total assets




$ 7,800


$ 7,485








Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt


$ 130


$ 8

Current portion of long-term debt


215


214

Accounts payable


1,659


1,522

Accrued payroll and employee benefits


273


236

Taxes on income


90


69

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


46


44

Other accrued liabilities


415


468

Total current liabilities




2,828


2,561

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $18 in 2025 and $19 in 2024


2,428


2,389

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


262


258

Pension and postretirement obligations


304


295

Other noncurrent liabilities


343


397

Total liabilities




6,165


5,900

Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests




189


189

Parent company stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,






no shares outstanding




-


-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,






145,726,212 and 144,993,614 shares outstanding




2


2

Additional paid-in capital



2,294


2,282

Retained earnings



214


204

Treasury stock, at cost (1,304,731 and 837,803 shares)



(21)


(13)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,110)


(1,142)

Total parent company stockholders' equity




1,379


1,333

Noncontrolling interests


67


63

Total equity




1,446


1,396

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity




$ 7,800


$ 7,485

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024














Three Months Ended

(In millions)


March 31,




2025


2024

Operating activities





Net income


$ 30


$ -

Depreciation


96


101

Amortization


5


5

Amortization of deferred financing charges


1


1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(2)


(2)

Stock compensation expense


13


6

Deferred income taxes


(20)


2

Pension expense, net




(7)

Change in working capital


(141)


(251)

Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities


(15)


(4)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




29

Other, net


(4)


18

Net cash used in operating activities


(37)


(102)







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(75)


(70)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


11


4

Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(1)


(1)

Other, net




4

Net cash used in investing activities


(65)


(63)







Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


121


17

Repayment of long-term debt


(4)


(27)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(15)


(15)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(1)


(3)

Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest




11

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests




9

Other, net


(6)


9

Net cash provided by financing activities


95


1







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(7)


(164)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


512


563

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


18


(12)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 523


$ 387

DANA INCORPORATED






Reconciliation of Net Cash Used In Operating Activities to



Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

(In millions)


March 31,



2025


2024

Net cash used in operating activities


$ (37)


$ (102)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(75)


(70)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



11


4

Adjusted free cash flow


$ (101)


$ (168)

DANA INCORPORATED





Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


March 31,



2025


2024

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 1,180


$ 1,324

Commercial Vehicle


568


653

Off-Highway


604


758

Total Sales


$ 2,352


$ 2,735






Adjusted EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 68


$ 78

Commercial Vehicle


44


33

Off-Highway


79


115

Corporate expenses and other net


(3)


(3)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 188


$ 223

DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


March 31,



2025


2024

Earnings before income taxes


$ 36


$ 35

Interest income


(3)


(4)

Interest expense


39


39

Earnings before interest and income taxes


72


70

Depreciation


96


101

Amortization


5


5

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


2


4

Restructuring charges, net


5


5

Stock compensation expense


13


6

Strategic transaction expenses


15


2

(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1)


5

Supplier capacity charge adjustment


(19)



Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




29

Other items




(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 188


$ 223

DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to




Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024











(In millions, except per share amounts)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 25


$ 3

Items impacting income before income taxes:






Amortization


5


5


Restructuring charges, net


5


5


Strategic transaction expenses


15


2


Supplier capacity commitment charge adjustment


(19)




Loss on disposal group previously held for sale




29


Other items




(3)

Items impacting income taxes:






Net income tax expense on items above


(2)


(13)


Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters


(10)


9

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$ 19


$ 37







Diluted shares - as reported


147.0


144.8

Adjusted diluted shares


147.0


144.8







Diluted adjusted EPS


$ 0.13


$ 0.26

DANA INCORPORATED











2024 Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA











Recast for Segment Realignment (Unaudited)






















(In millions)













Q1 2024


Q2 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2024


FY 2024

Sales











Light Vehicle


$ 1,324


$ 1,366


$ 1,253


$ 1,168


$ 5,111

Commercial Vehicle


653


645


612


570


2,480

Off-Highway


758


727


611


597


2,693

Total Sales


$ 2,735


$ 2,738


$ 2,476


$ 2,335


$ 10,284












Adjusted EBITDA











Light Vehicle


$ 78


$ 89


$ 83


$ 83


$ 333

Commercial Vehicle


33


40


47


17


137

Off-Highway


115


116


103


88


422

Corporate expenses and other net


(3)


(1)


(1)


(2)


(7)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 223


$ 244


$ 232


$ 186


$ 885












Earnings (loss) before income taxes


$ 35


$ 67


$ 52


$ (74)


$ 80

Interest income


(4)


(2)


(4)


(5)


(15)

Interest expense


39


39


40


43


161

Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes


70


104


88


(36)


226

Depreciation


101


106


97


97


401

Amortization


5


6


5


5


21

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


4


2


8


4


18

Restructuring charges, net


5


12


24


35


76

Stock compensation expense


6


8


7


9


30

Strategic transaction expenses


2


2


1


4


9

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


5






1


6

Supplier capacity charge








46


46

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations








9


9

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale


29


1


(4)




26

Other items


(4)


3


6


12


17

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 223


$ 244


$ 232


$ 186


$ 885

