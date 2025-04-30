Zweig Group and Stambaugh Ness Announce M&A Symposium for AEC

Zweig Group and Stambaugh Ness are delighted to announce plans for a joint conference focused exclusively on M&A in the AEC industry this fall. The M&A Next Symposium will be held in San Antonio, Texas, on September 8-9, 2025.

This year's event builds on the Zweig Group's annual M&A Next Symposium by adding Stambaugh Ness as a co-host, fueled by the two firms' strategic partnership that was announced last month. The event, focused on bringing together potential buyers and sellers, will provide AEC leaders with opportunities to connect, deepen their understanding of all aspects of dealmaking, and acquire practical and actionable insights.

M&A activity in the AEC industry remains strong, with the latest data showing a continued surge in strategic dealmaking across the sector. As noted in a recent Forbes article citing Zweig Group, this momentum - driven by private equity, regulatory investments, and the pursuit of specialized capabilities - shows no signs of slowing. M&A Next provides a timely platform for firm leaders to make sense of these trends, explore smart growth strategies, and connect with peers and advisors to position their firms for long-term success.

"There is no other M&A event like this in the industry," said Tracey Eaves, Managing Director, Transition Consulting at Zweig Group. "With both organizations working together, attendees will get a more diverse program and network to learn from. Our mission to elevate the industry demands that we find new ways to provide leaders of AEC firms more and better resources. This collaboration does exactly that. There is power in numbers."

"We are thrilled to join Zweig Group as co-hosts of M&A Next", said Jeff Adams, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Stambaugh Ness. "This collaboration amplifies what's possible for attendees and for the future of the industry. Together we're creating a forum where industry leaders can exchange ideas, uncover opportunities, and sharpen their M&A strategies."

The M&A Next Symposium precedes the ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala, Zweig Group's premier annual business conference that focuses more broadly on business performance in every aspect of an AEC firm. ElevateAEC will be held September 10-11, 2025, immediately following M&A Next in the same venue.

For more information about this event, please visit zweiggroup.com/pages/m-a-symposium.

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness (SN) is a professional services firm serving clients nationally with a singular focus on architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC). With Stambaugh Ness, clients have access to a wide array of services - including advisory, technology, and accounting and tax - that enable them to meet compliance requirements, avoid risk, thrive, and grow. Learn more at www.stambaughness.com .

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group is the leading consulting, research, and training firm serving the AEC industry. A four-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, Zweig Group offers solutions in M&A, strategic planning, ownership transition, executive search, valuation, and more. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms thrive in a competitive marketplace. Learn more at zweiggroup.com .

