HomeAid Expands Its National Impact With the Launch of HomeAid North Texas

Over 6,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Key Findings from the local 2024 Point-in-Time Count showed that over 6,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This includes families, children, seniors, veterans, and more who face the daily challenge of finding safe and dignified housing.

To help combat this issue, HomeAid has expanded its national impact to this area by launching its newest affiliate, HomeAid North Texas.

"The launch of HomeAid North Texas marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a future without homelessness," said Scott Larson, CEO of HomeAid America. "With the leadership of Scott Sheppard as our new Executive Director, we are confident that HomeAid North Texas will make a lasting impact by bringing together the homebuilding industry and community partners to develop much-needed housing and resources for those in need. We are excited to see the positive change this new affiliate will bring to the Dallas-Fort Worth region."

HomeAid North Texas is HomeAid's third affiliate in Texas and the 19th affiliate nationwide. HomeAid's mission is to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education.

We are genuinely excited to bring HomeAid to North Texas." Said HomeAid North Texas Board Chair Tom Cawthon. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the local community to help bring an end to homelessness in North Texas," he said.

This new affiliate will be led by the new Executive Director, Scott Sheppard. He is driven by a deep faith and a heart for service, with a strong background in leadership development, strategic problem-solving, and a commitment to collaborative partnerships. Fueled by a love for both people and the tangible impact of construction, he empowers individuals not only to build physical structures but also to construct stronger, more resilient communities, challenging them to rise and actively shape a brighter future for all.

"I'm thrilled to be at the helm of HomeAid North Texas as we launch this vital new initiative in our region," said Scott Sheppard, HANT Executive Director. "This is a unique opportunity to build something truly impactful from the ground up, leveraging over 35 years of expertise and support from the national HomeAid organization. What excites me most is the incredible slate of board officers and directors that have assembled - their leadership, relationships, and resources will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. I'm eager to bring together our community's resources, strengthen our collaborative partnerships, and champion a culture of integrity where every individual is treated with respect and given a chance to rebuild their life," he said.

I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to expand our impact and create lasting positive change throughout North Texas," said Scott Sheppard.

To learn more about HomeAid North Texas or to get involved, please visit homeaidnorthtexas.org.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves various housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide housing and supportive services that empower residents to achieve self-sufficiency. HomeAid has completed 1,429 housing and community engagement projects with a value of more than $365 million. HomeAid has added over 15,165 beds that have served over 887,192 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

