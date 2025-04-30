Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Patient Access Plus Listed in Epic's Connection Hub

Infinx Healthcare, a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, is excited to announce its listing in Epic's Connection Hub on Showroom, a platform for showcasing interoperable solutions within Epic. This integration highlights Infinx's commitment to improving patient access and revenue management efficiency for healthcare providers using Epic.

Infinx-logo

Infinx-logo

Infinx delivers solutions that streamline patient access-without drastically changing workflows for staff. With Infinx Patient Access Plus, staff can check eligibility and benefits information and obtain prior authorization approvals directly within Epic, reducing time spent in other portals.

With this listing in Epic's Connection Hub, providers looking for interoperable solutions can more easily discover and evaluate Infinx Patient Access Plus as a solution integrated with their Epic infrastructure.

"Infinx has long recognized the value of Epic's integrations in improving operational efficiency and, by extension, patient experience," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx. "We're thrilled that our inclusion in the Epic Connection Hub will make it even easier for healthcare organizations to connect with and benefit from our technology."

To learn how Infinx Patient Access Plus works seamlessly within Epic to save your team time and improve the patient experience, visit https://www.infinx.com/request-a-demo/ .

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx provides AI-driven solutions to optimize the financial lifecycle of healthcare providers across all functions of patient access and revenue cycle management. Our cloud-based software, powered by AI and automation, is leveraged by experienced consultants and billing specialists across the U.S., India, and the Philippines. We help clients capture more revenue, stay ahead of changing regulations and payer guidelines, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com .

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-patient-access-plus-listed-in-epics-connection-hub-1020821