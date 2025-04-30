RGBM.U stacks the returns of a global balanced allocation with a systematic macro overlay

USD Shares provide a convenient USD hedged listing for U.S. dollar investors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve"), ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global"), and Newfound Research LLC ("Newfound") today announced the listing of the Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF USD Shares (TSX: RGBM.U) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

RGBM.U adds a U.S. dollar denominated series to complement the existing CAD Shares of the Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF ("RGBM") listed earlier this year on February 6th. RGBM.U further adds to the Canadian listings alongside the successful family of U.S. Return Stacked® ETFs. This follows the achievement of a major milestone in the U.S., surpassing $1 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) in less than two years. ReSolve serves as portfolio manager to RGBM with ReSolve Global acting as portfolio sub-advisor. Each of LongPoint, ReSolve, ReSolve Global and Newfound are co-promoters of RGBM.

RGBM.U and the ETF Partnership Platform

RGBM.U is now the third listing launched under LongPoint's unique ETF partnership platform.

"LongPoint simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs which can be daunting and commercially unviable for many asset managers looking to enter the Canadian ETF market. With our flexible platform, it can allow our partners to focus on their own areas of expertise while we oversee and administer the day-to-day operations of the ETF," said Steven Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "RGBM.U adds to the already successful Canadian listing of RGBM based off the recognized success of the teams at ReSolve and ReSolve Global in the Canadian marketplace."

RGBM.U seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, in a global balanced strategy consisting of global equity securities and fixed income securities, and using leverage and derivative instruments, to stack on the returns of a systematic macro strategy that provides exposure to major global asset classes including but not limited to equity indices, volatility indices, fixed income indices, interest rates, commodities and currencies. RGBM.U uses leverage and derivative instruments to stack the returns of a global balanced strategy with those of a systematic macro strategy.

The Canadian dollar currency exposure in the USD Shares to the global balanced strategy is hedged back to the U.S. dollar.

RGBM.U allows Canadian individuals, advisors and institutional investors the ability to add a diversifying alternative to their portfolios by accessing the power of Return Stacking while investing in U.S. dollar exposed assets.

Key Benefits of a Return Stacked® Approach

Multi-Layered Exposure : Aims to deliver the returns of both a balanced global portfolio stacked with a systematic global macro overlay in a single investment.

: Aims to deliver the returns of both a balanced global portfolio a systematic global macro overlay in a single investment. Diversification: The systematic global macro strategy has historically exhibited low correlation to both stocks and bonds.

The systematic global macro strategy has historically exhibited low correlation to both stocks and bonds. Inflation Hedging: Historically, with the ability to go both long and short global futures markets (including equities, bonds, commodities, and currencies), systematic macro strategies have generally exhibited some inflation-hedging benefits.

RGBM.U has closed its offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

About ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve")

ReSolve is an alternative asset management firm focused on providing globally diversified systematic investment strategies for Canadian and U.S. private wealth, investment advisors, foundations, and institutional clients. ReSolve also offers high-end trading, operations, and distribution capabilities.

About ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global")

ReSolve Global develops globally diversified systematic investment strategies and provides research and trading signals to global firms. The firm also sub-advises on various private hedge funds and public funds in Canada, the U.S. and offshore markets.

About Newfound Research LLC ("Newfound")

Newfound is a quantitative investment and research firm dedicated to helping investors unlock the benefits of diversification through Return Stacking. The firm manages alternative strategies and capital-efficient solutions that allow investors to implement Return Stacking concepts effectively.

Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF and Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF USD Shares (the "Return Stacked ETFs") are alternative mutual funds, as such, the Return Stacked ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The Return Stacked ETFs use leverage and derivative instruments to stack the returns of a global balanced strategy with those of a systematic macro strategy which can magnify gains and losses.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in a Return Stacked ETF. The Return Stacked ETFs are not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Return Stacked ETF's Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

