Teleport Secures Model Context Protocol, Unleashing AI Innovation focused on Large Language Model (LLM) Interactions with Infrastructure Data

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSACTM (RSA Conference) 2025 , Teleport , the Infrastructure Identity company, announced support for securing the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling organizations to secure interactions between Large Language Models (LLMs) and their workloads and data. By leveraging the Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform's support for MCP, companies can now safely harness cutting-edge AI, leveraging the same trust architecture from Teleport that enables human and non-human identities to securely interact with cloud workloads and with each other.

With LLM adoption accelerating across industries, engineering teams face mounting pressure to innovate rapidly while safeguarding sensitive data. MCP, pioneered by Anthropic and swiftly adopted by industry leaders like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Cloudflare, facilitates structured interactions between LLMs and data sources, whether proprietary to business operations or industry data that can enrich data sets. However, it also introduces new security challenges, making controlled and audited data access critical.

Teleport's new MCP support ensures LLM interactions with infrastructure data adhere strictly to its same robust identity, access control, governance, and audit standards already governing infrastructure technologies. Teleport applies granular Role-Based and Attribute-Based Access Control (RBAC and ABAC), restricting LLM access only to explicitly authorized resources and automatically generating detailed audit trails of every interaction.

"Adopting new technology is always hard, because security is always a bottleneck. It is rare that a technology as impactful as AI comes along, and so the pressure to deliver innovation at speed is significant," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO and co-founder of Teleport. "By seamlessly enforcing strict access controls and comprehensive auditing through Teleport, organizations can confidently adopt LLMs, unlocking innovation while adhering to existing security and compliance frameworks."

With Teleport's MCP support, our trusted computing architecture is now extended to LLM workflows driven by machines or users:

Strict Access Control: LLMs access only authorized resources.

LLMs access only authorized resources. Principle-of-Least-Privilege: Authorization is tightly scoped, ensuring LLMs only perform actions explicitly permitted by user roles.

Authorization is tightly scoped, ensuring LLMs only perform actions explicitly permitted by user roles. Comprehensive Audit Trails: Every LLM data access attempt-whether successful or denied-is logged.

"As enterprises embed LLMs deeper into production environments, securing the interactions between models and infrastructure data becomes mission-critical," states Stephanie Walter, Analyst in Residence at HyperFRAME Research. "Teleport's approach to securing MCP is a smart and timely response to a rapidly evolving and complex security challenge."

MCP support exemplifies Teleport's commitment to accelerating engineering velocity while simultaneously hardening infrastructure resiliency, facilitating rapid technological advancement, and safeguarding enterprise data.

Organizations interested in learning more can visit Teleport's website to request a preview or visit Teleport during the conference at Booth S-2437. The early access release of Teleport's MCP support will be available in June.

About Teleport

Teleport is the Infrastructure Identity Company, modernizing identity, access, and policy for infrastructure, improving engineering velocity and infrastructure resiliency against human factors and compromise. The Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform implements trusted computing at scale, with unified cryptographic identities for humans, machines and workloads, endpoints, infrastructure assets, and AI agents. Our identity-everywhere approach vertically integrates access management, zero trust networking, identity governance, and identity security into a single platform, eliminating overhead and operational silos. For more information, visit www.goteleport.com or follow @goteleport .

