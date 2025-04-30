XING Mobility Launches BBx48: Industry-First Immersion-Cooled BBU That Rewrites the Rules of Data Center Backup Power

Solving AI-Era Infrastructure Pain Points: 5X Powerful, 10% Energy Consumption, 10-Year Lifespan, and Seamless Hyperscale Integration

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, Taiwan's pioneering force in immersion-cooled battery systems, today announced a transformational leap in data center backup power with the launch of its BBx48 System-a plug-and-play, immersion-cooled backup battery unit (BBU) engineered to overcome the critical limitations of conventional power systems in the age of AI.

As the adoption of GPUs and AI workloads surges, data centers face unprecedented challenges. Training AI models demands exponentially higher power consumption and density, generating immense heat that traditional BBU systems struggle to handle. This leads to drastic drops in battery efficiency, shortened lifecycles, and reduced reliability-putting mission-critical operations at risk.





XING Mobility BBx48: Immersion-cooled BBU for AI data center resilience

The BBx48 directly addresses this pain point. Leveraging XING's proprietary IMMERSIO immersion cooling technology, the system submerges each battery cell in dielectric coolant, maintaining optimal thermal conditions even under extreme GPU-driven loads. This results in consistent high output, extended life, and unmatched reliability.

AI-Ready, Rack-Optimized, and Sustainability-Focused

Tailored for modern rack-mounted deployments, BBx48 delivers five times the output power of legacy systems and offers a 10-year operational lifespan. It integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure with hot-swappable modules, while a single chiller supports up to 40 units-consuming only 10% of the cooling energy compared to conventional systems and significantly improving PUE.

This is not just a BBU-it's a thermal and operational upgrade purpose-built for the AI era. With BBx48, backup power is no longer the weak link in the data center-it becomes a strategic asset for scalability, efficiency, and resilience.

From Electric Supercars to Data Centers-A Proven Technology, Reimagined

With a heritage of high-performance EV and energy storage innovation, XING Mobility brings its field-proven immersion cooling to the frontlines of digital infrastructure. The BBx48 System is now available for next-generation data centers and edge environments seeking breakthrough performance, sustainability, and thermal stability in an increasingly power-hungry world. Expanding beyond rack-level backup, XING Mobility also provides a stationary energy storage solution for green data centers, which will be showcased at EES Europe, May 7-9, 2025, Messe München, Booth C2.270.







IMMERSIO XBE200 Immersion Cooling Energy Storage System

About XING Mobility:

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan. Over a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including supercar, passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world's first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.



