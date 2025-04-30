In the U.S. alone, Wayflyer has deployed over $2.8bn of working capital to 2,000+ small businesses since its launch in 2020.

Appoints new leadership team in the last 24 months, including Jelle Kaat as VP of Product, and Victor Tuson Palau as the company's first CTO.

Launches three new non-dilutive financing products to offer greater flexibility for consumer brands.

Wayflyer, the leading financing platform for consumer brands, announced it has reached the milestone of deploying five billion dollars in working capital to more than 5,000 brands across 11 countries. Wayflyer has rapidly emerged as a critical partner for high-growth commerce businesses, providing non-dilutive funding to capitalize on the increase in demand for independent consumer brands online. This sustained growth secured its unicorn status in 2022, and subsequently was recognised as one of Deloitte's fastest-growing startups in 2024.

"Since our inception five years ago, the team at Wayflyer has been committed to helping consumer brands scale without sacrificing ownership," said Aidan Corbett, CEO of Wayflyer. "The demand for flexible, non-dilutive financing has never been stronger, and with our expanded leadership team and continued investment in technology to scale, we're not just keeping pace with the industry-we're shaping its future, providing brands with the capital and insights they need to thrive."

As part of this next phase of growth, the company is expanding its senior leadership team with the appointment of Victor Tuson Palau as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Jelle Kaat as its new VP of Product. Jelle joins the business from Mews and has previously held product leadership positions at Swapfiets and Mollie. These key hires, along with other strategic additions to the management team, will underpin Wayflyer's next phase of growth.

"Wayflyer has already built an extraordinary business by redefining how consumer brands access capital," said Jelle Kaat, VP of Product at Wayflyer. "What excites me most is the opportunity to take the strong foundations and build a truly multi-product platform that solves a broader set of problems for our customers. This is about empowering our customers not just to grow, but to build iconic, enduring businesses."

Purpose-Built Financing for Consumer Brands

One of the biggest pain points for commerce businesses is cash flow. By offering purpose-built financing options, Wayflyer helps brands grow while allowing founders to retain full ownership. The need for Wayflyer's solutions soared during the pandemic when the eCommerce landscape was facing historic economic uncertainty, and it is equally urgent today, as eCommerce brands grapple with rising customer acquisition costs, fluctuating consumer demand, and tighter margins. Tariffs and supply chain disruptions have further complicated the picture, creating unpredictable costs and cash flow challenges.

Wayflyer addresses this critical gap in the market for flexible financing tailored to the needs of consumer brands, with the following range of financing products:

Cash Advance: For flexible finance with revenue-based remittances.

For flexible finance with revenue-based remittances. Term Loan: Fixed repayments to offer predictable cashflow.

Fixed repayments to offer predictable cashflow. Rolling Finance: For established brands, offering ongoing access to working capital.

See examples of how Wayflyer powers consumer brands: https://wayflyer.com/our-customers.

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer is a revenue-based financing and growth platform that empowers e-commerce businesses to scale with fast, flexible, and non-dilutive funding. By leveraging data-driven insights and advanced analytics, Wayflyer helps consumer brands optimize cash flow, invest in marketing, and seize growth opportunities with confidence. Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $5 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide.

