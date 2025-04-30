ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne") (NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed. Accordingly, the reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include financial results for ChoiceOne and ChoiceOne Bank and, from and after March 1, 2025, The State Bank.

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger effective March 1, 2025 were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of approximately $13.8 million ($1.28 per diluted share) for the first quarter ended March, 31, 2025.

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million ($0.88 per diluted share) during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

In the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin rose significantly to 3.43%, up from 2.67% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $26.3 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income added through the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Accretion from the Merger increased GAAP net interest margin by 37 basis points for the first quarter of 2025. GAAP net interest margin for the one month ended March 31, 2025 was 3.90%. This one month period includes accretion from purchased loans of $2.8 million which increased the March GAAP net interest margin by 81 basis points.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of interest income accretion due to purchased loans related to the Merger.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

"ChoiceOne is pleased to announce the successful completion of our merger with Fentura and The State Bank, and we welcome our new customers, employees and shareholders. This merger brings together two great community bank franchises and enhances our market presence and capabilities to serve our communities. We are proud to have achieved this while continuing to grow our loans organically, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. We look forward to the opportunities this merger brings and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion compared to March 31, 2024. The growth is primarily attributed to the Merger. This growth was offset by a $28.5 million reduction in securities on March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, as ChoiceOne chose to restructure much of the acquired security portfolio purchased in the Merger, and reduce high cost wholesale funding. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth with a loan to deposit ratio of 80.21% at March 31, 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion through acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of purchased loan interest accretion income related to the Merger. Loans to other financial institutions decreased by $27.6 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. These loans consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. This decline is attributed to ChoiceOne's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of internally driven originations.

ChoiceOne estimated the valuation mark on acquired loans to be a reduction of $64.7 million related to the Merger. This valuation mark contained two separate populations: a valuation mark on loans purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD loans") of $13.1 million and a valuation mark on loans purchased without credit deterioration ("Non-PCD loans") of $51.6 million. ChoiceOne estimates $59.8 million of the total valuation mark will be accretable to interest income. During the one-month period ended March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized $2.8 million in accretion income related to the Merger. Of this amount, $826,000 was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $2.0 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated accretion for the remainder of 2025 using the effective interest method of amortization is $7.5 million; however, unexpected accretion income from purchased loans will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.

ChoiceOne recognized a core deposit intangible of $31.0 million related to the Merger. This intangible asset, valued at 2.78% of Fentura's core deposits, is being amortized over a period of 10 years using the sum-of-years-digits method. This approach reflects the anticipated pattern of economic benefits derived from the core deposits. At March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized core deposit intangible expense of $470,000 for the month of March 2025, from the Merger.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger, complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At March 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $945.3 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.9% of deposits at March 31, 2025.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has decreased since peaking in the first quarter of 2024, driven by positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps hedged against deposits and reduced deposit expenses. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's 100 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate since September 2024 has contributed to this decline. As a result, the cost of deposits to average total deposits was an annualized 1.59% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024. If rates continue to decline, we anticipate further reductions in deposit costs, although these will be tempered by decreased cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps.

Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, declined by $332,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a decrease in average balances borrowed. During the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne liquidated the majority of the acquired securities due to the Merger to pay down higher cost FHLB advances. As of March 31, 2025, the total borrowed balance at the FHLB was $130.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.03%, with the earliest maturity in April 2025. The total cost of funds declined in the first quarter of 2025, with an annualized 1.86% compared to 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, due primarily to $12.0 million of expense for the acquisition of $1.3 billion of non-PCD loans in the Merger. Additional expense was recorded to account for organic growth, changes in qualitative factors, and forecast data used in the allowance for credit losses calculation. The allowance for credit losses also increased by $4.9 million as the credit mark on PCD loans migrated into the reserve in accordance with CECL guidelines. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on March 31, 2025 compared to 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to PCD loans acquired through the Merger which have a corresponding PCD credit reserve.

With recent news of tariffs expected to impact the automotive industry, ChoiceOne performed a review of loans in the automotive sector. ChoiceOne has total outstanding loans to businesses in the automotive sector of $99.3 million, which represents 3.4% of gross loans (excluding loans held for sale). These loans are primarily to Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, many of which serve multiple industries and manufacturers. The average balance of these loans was $409,000.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On February 6, 2025, ChoiceOne sold $50 million of pay fixed receive floating interest rate swaps. The sold swaps had a fixed rate of 2.75% and a floating rate that will be determined periodically over the life of the swaps. This transaction resulted in a gain of approximately $3.6 million, which will be recognized through interest expense over the 7 years remaining on the life of the swap. On March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $351.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.12%, a fair value of $11.7 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.1 years. These derivative instruments change in value as rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses of the available for sale portfolio due to rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to the pay fixed interest rate swaps in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $426.9 million, a significant increase from $206.8 million on March 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,064,057 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $192.6 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). However, this was slightly offset by a minor decline in retained earnings. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.6% on March 31, 2024. The decrease in capital ratios were primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Noninterest income increased by $871,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher mortgage servicing rights income, which rose due to the Merger, as Fentura had a substantial portfolio of mortgages held and serviced. Additionally, we recorded income from changes in the market value of a CRA-eligible mutual fund investment, which appreciated during the quarter. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. However, this was offset by a decline in earnings on life insurance policies, as the prior year included death benefits of $196,000 and $504,000 received in both the first and fourth quarters of 2024 respectively.

Noninterest expense increased by $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0 in the same period in the prior year. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne is committed to managing costs strategically while making prudent investments to sustain our competitive edge and provide exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"The merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank has been a major step for ChoiceOne, significantly expanding our capabilities and market presence. As we integrate operations, we anticipate we will find the expected synergies in our combined entities and leverage the talented staff that has joined our team. We are dedicated to supporting the customers and communities that have joined us through this merger, ensuring they receive the highest level of service and care as we move forward together," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne with respect to the Merger, including the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the Merger. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024



March 31,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 139,421



$ 96,751



$ 150,129

Equity securities, at fair value



9,328





7,782





6,560

Securities Held to Maturity



394,434





394,534





397,981

Securities Available for Sale



480,650





479,117





505,637

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562





9,383





4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,357





5,307





5,065

Loans held for sale



3,941





7,288





6,035

Loans to other financial institutions



2,393





39,878





30,032

Core loans



2,922,562





1,505,762





1,388,558

Total loans held for investment



2,924,955





1,545,640





1,418,590

Allowance for credit losses



(34,567)





(16,552)





(16,037)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,890,388





1,529,088





1,402,553

Premises and equipment



44,284





27,099





28,268

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



73,765





44,896





45,079

Goodwill



126,515





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



35,153





1,096





1,651

Other assets



76,378





60,956





57,346





















Total Assets

$ 4,305,176



$ 2,723,243



$ 2,670,699





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 912,033



$ 524,945



$ 502,685

Interest-bearing deposits



2,672,401





1,652,647





1,641,193

Brokered deposits



67,295





36,511





41,970

Borrowings



137,330





175,000





210,000

Subordinated debentures



48,186





35,752





35,568

Other liabilities



41,078





37,973





32,527





















Total Liabilities



3,878,323





2,462,828





2,463,943





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025, 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024, and 7,556,137 at March 31, 2024.



397,860





206,780





173,786

Retained earnings



73,316





91,414





77,294

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(44,323)





(37,779)





(44,324)

Shareholders' Equity



426,853





260,415





206,756





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,305,176



$ 2,723,243



$ 2,670,699



Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024



March 31,

2024



Interest income



















Loans, including fees

$ 32,641



$ 23,571



$ 20,786



Securities:



















Taxable



4,730





4,846





5,348



Tax exempt



1,409





1,390





1,412



Other



1,179





1,231





886



Total interest income



39,959





31,038





28,432

























Interest expense



















Deposits



10,716





8,710





8,777



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,052





669





441



Other



880





2,310





2,740



Total interest expense



13,648





11,689





11,958

























Net interest income



26,311





19,349





16,474



Provision for credit losses on loans



13,163





200





403



Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





-





(403)



Net Provision for credit losses expense



13,163





200





-



Net interest income after provision



13,148





19,149





16,474

























Noninterest income



















Customer service charges



1,181





1,288





1,193



Credit and debit card fees



1,509





1,443





1,212



Insurance and investment commissions



295





170





198



Gains on sales of loans



444





829





454



Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



10





(5)





1



Earnings on life insurance policies



389





819





495



Trust income



506





241





213



Change in market value of equity securities



107





(46)





35



Other



481





255





250



Total noninterest income



4,922





4,994





4,051

























Noninterest expense



















Salaries and benefits



10,320





8,941





7,831



Occupancy and equipment



1,719





1,383





1,462



Data processing



1,999





1,500





1,341



Communication



380





340





329



Professional fees



697





653





615



Supplies and postage



244





179





178



Advertising and promotional



256





271





150



Intangible amortization



680





153





203



FDIC insurance



455





180





375



Merger related expenses



17,203





394





-



Other



1,712





1,350





1,200



Total noninterest expense



35,665





15,344





13,684

























Income (loss) before income tax



(17,595)





8,799





6,841



Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,689)





1,640





1,207

























Net income (loss)

$ (13,906)



$ 7,159



$ 5,634

























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.30)



$ 0.79



$ 0.75



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.29)



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.27





Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024



March 31,

2024



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



















Net income (loss)

$ (13,906)



$ 7,159



$ 5,634

























Merger related expenses net of tax



13,753





373





-



Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



9,463





-









Adjusted net income

$ 9,310



$ 7,532



$ 5,634

























Weighted average number of shares



10,723,310





8,963,258





7,552,680



Diluted average shares outstanding



10,787,326





9,024,567





7,600,016



Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.30)



$ 0.79



$ 0.75



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.29)



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.84



$ 0.75



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.83



$ 0.74







(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(399)





(390)





(383)





(385)





(397)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 %

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474

Net provision expense



13,163





200





425





-





-

Noninterest income



4,922





4,994





4,867





4,083





4,051

Noninterest expense



35,665





15,344





15,417





14,278





13,684

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



(17,595)





8,799





9,273





8,176





6,841

Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,689)





1,640





1,925





1,590





1,207

Net income (loss)



(13,906)





7,159





7,348





6,586





5,634

Basic earnings (loss) per share



(1.30)





0.79





0.86





0.87





0.75

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



(1.29)





0.79





0.85





0.87





0.74

Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.87





0.84





0.94





0.87





0.75

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.86





0.83





0.93





0.87





0.74











































End of period balances

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 2,928,896



$ 1,552,928



$ 1,509,944



$ 1,443,473



$ 1,424,625

Loans held for sale (1)



3,941





7,288





5,994





5,946





6,035

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



2,393





39,878





38,492





36,569





30,032

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



2,922,562





1,505,762





1,465,458





1,400,958





1,388,558

Allowance for credit losses



34,567





16,552





16,490





16,152





16,037

Securities available for sale



480,650





479,117





497,552





491,670





504,636

Securities held to maturity



394,434





394,534





391,954





392,699





397,981

Other interest-earning assets



110,605





86,185





116,643





84,484





100,175

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,914,585





2,512,764





2,516,093





2,412,326





2,427,417

Total assets



4,305,176





2,723,243





2,726,003





2,623,067





2,670,699

Noninterest-bearing deposits



912,033





524,945





521,055





517,137





502,685

Interest-bearing deposits



2,672,401





1,652,647





1,680,546





1,582,365





1,641,193

Brokered deposits



67,295





36,511





6,627





27,177





41,970

Total deposits



3,651,729





2,214,103





2,208,228





2,126,679





2,185,848

Deposits excluding brokered



3,584,434





2,177,592





2,201,601





2,099,502





2,143,878

Total subordinated debt



48,186





35,752





35,691





35,630





35,568

Total borrowed funds



137,330





175,000





210,000





210,000





210,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



13,420





24,003





4,956





22,378





21,512

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,938,632





1,923,913





1,937,820





1,877,550





1,950,243

Shareholders' equity



426,853





260,415





247,746





214,519





206,756











































Average Balances

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 2,019,643



$ 1,516,466



$ 1,460,033



$ 1,435,966



$ 1,412,569

Securities



978,769





965,501





970,913





986,281





1,002,140

Other interest-earning assets



115,091





100,864





108,019





80,280





64,064

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,113,503





2,582,831





2,538,965





2,502,527





2,478,773

Total assets



3,319,591





2,719,530





2,685,190





2,647,716





2,621,009

Noninterest-bearing deposits



651,424





536,653





519,511





516,308





506,175

Interest-bearing deposits



2,030,543





1,641,102





1,634,255





1,601,020





1,599,509

Brokered deposits



45,553





19,620





17,227





34,218





34,708

Total deposits



2,727,520





2,197,375





2,170,993





2,151,546





2,140,392

Total subordinated debt



40,182





35,719





35,658





35,596





35,535

Total borrowed funds



193,961





197,828





210,000





210,000





214,835

Other interest-bearing liabilities



20,553





16,928





11,756





26,426





18,399

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,330,792





1,911,197





1,908,896





1,907,260





1,902,986

Shareholders' equity



302,537





254,737





237,875





210,742





200,177











































Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 48,165



$ 48,221



$ 49,147



$ 45,274



$ 41,950

Commercial and Industrial



345,138





228,256





229,232





224,031





231,222

Commercial Real Estate



1,757,599





901,130





862,773





804,213





794,705

Consumer



30,932





29,412





30,693





32,811





34,268

Construction Real Estate



18,067





17,042





14,555





18,751





17,890

Residential Real Estate



722,661





281,701





279,058





275,878





268,523

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



2,393





39,878





38,492





36,569





30,032

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 2,924,955



$ 1,545,640



$ 1,503,950



$ 1,437,527



$ 1,418,590

































Allowance for credit losses



34,567





16,552





16,490





16,152





16,037

































Net loans

$ 2,890,388



$ 1,529,088



$ 1,487,460



$ 1,421,375



$ 1,402,553

































Performance Ratios

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



-1.68 %



1.05 %



1.09 %



0.99 %



0.86 % Annualized return on average equity



-18.39 %



11.24 %



12.36 %



12.50 %



11.26 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



-27.97 %



14.54 %



16.29 %



17.22 %



15.81 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 % Efficiency ratio



111.01 %



61.29 %



60.80 %



61.47 %



64.55 % Annualized cost of funds



1.86 %



1.90 %



1.87 %



1.92 %



2.00 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.53 %



1.56 %



1.65 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.37 %



2.43 %



2.38 %



2.44 %



2.53 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



9.91 %



9.56 %



9.09 %



8.18 %



7.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.40 %



7.49 %



7.00 %



5.98 %



5.56 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



4.30 %



2.26 %



2.30 %



2.16 %



2.09 % Loan to deposit



80.21 %



70.14 %



68.38 %



67.87 %



65.17 % Full-time equivalent employees



605





377





371





368





367











































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0 %



14.5 %



15.0 %



13.5 %



13.3 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.4 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



10.7 %



10.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 %



10.9 %



10.7 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



10.4 %



9.1 %



9.0 %



7.7 %



7.6 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



7.6 %



8.9 %



8.7 %



7.6 %



7.3 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital



302.0 %



195.6 %



193.3 %



205.1 %



206.8 %









































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.9 %



12.7 %



13.1 %



13.2 %



12.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.3 %



8.9 %



8.9 %



8.8 %



8.3 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.3 %



8.7 %



8.5 %



8.7 %



8.0 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital



303.9 %



224.9 %



222.2 %



208.9 %



218.2 %









































Asset Quality

2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 72



$ 138



$ 87



$ 157



$ 51

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.04 %



0.01 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 34,567



$ 16,552



$ 16,490



$ 16,152



$ 16,037

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,647



$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,757

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.18 %



1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.13 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.24 %



1.17 %



1.20 %



1.23 %



1.25 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 16,789



$ 3,704



$ 2,355



$ 2,086



$ 1,715

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 19,154



$ 4,177



$ 2,884



$ 2,358



$ 1,837

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.65 %



0.27 %



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.13 % Non Accrual classified as PCD

$ 12,891





-





-





-





-

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale) attributed to PCD



0.44 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.44 %



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.07 %













































Three Months Ended March 31,





2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,019,643



$ 32,666



6.56

% $ 1,412,569



$ 20,807



5.92

% Taxable securities (2)

689,891





4,730



2.78





710,508





5,348



3.03



Nontaxable securities (1)

288,878





1,783





2.50





291,632





1,788



2.47



Other

115,091





1,179



4.15





64,064



886



5.56



Interest-earning assets

3,113,503





40,358



5.26





2,478,773





28,829



4.68



Noninterest-earning assets

206,088

















142,236















Total assets $ 3,319,591















$ 2,621,009





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,111,903



$ 4,420



1.61

% $ 883,372



$ 3,577



1.63

% Savings deposits

431,192



883



0.83





338,497



641



0.76



Certificates of deposit

487,448





4,950



4.12





377,640





4,115



4.38



Brokered deposit

45,553



463



4.12





34,708



444



5.14



Borrowings

193,961





2,191



4.58





214,835





2,523



4.72



Subordinated debentures

40,182



518



5.23





35,535



412



4.67



Other

20,553



223



4.41





19,699



246



5.02



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,330,792





13,648



2.37





1,904,286





11,958



2.53



Demand deposits

651,424

















506,175















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

34,838

















10,371















Total liabilities

3,017,054

















2,420,832















Shareholders' equity

302,537

















200,177















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,319,591















$ 2,621,009





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 26,710













$ 16,871















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













3.48

%













2.74

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 26,710















$ 16,871









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(399)

















(397)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 26,311















$ 16,474









Net interest margin (GAAP)













3.43

%













2.67

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $13.6 million and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $2.9 million and $390,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

