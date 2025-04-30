Anzeige
WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.04.25
22:00 Uhr
28,140 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

SPARTA, Mich., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne") (NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed. Accordingly, the reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include financial results for ChoiceOne and ChoiceOne Bank and, from and after March 1, 2025, The State Bank.

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

  • The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger effective March 1, 2025 were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
  • Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of approximately $13.8 million ($1.28 per diluted share) for the first quarter ended March, 31, 2025.
  • Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million ($0.88 per diluted share) during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • In the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin rose significantly to 3.43%, up from 2.67% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $26.3 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income added through the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Accretion from the Merger increased GAAP net interest margin by 37 basis points for the first quarter of 2025. GAAP net interest margin for the one month ended March 31, 2025 was 3.90%. This one month period includes accretion from purchased loans of $2.8 million which increased the March GAAP net interest margin by 81 basis points.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of interest income accretion due to purchased loans related to the Merger.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

"ChoiceOne is pleased to announce the successful completion of our merger with Fentura and The State Bank, and we welcome our new customers, employees and shareholders. This merger brings together two great community bank franchises and enhances our market presence and capabilities to serve our communities. We are proud to have achieved this while continuing to grow our loans organically, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. We look forward to the opportunities this merger brings and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion compared to March 31, 2024. The growth is primarily attributed to the Merger. This growth was offset by a $28.5 million reduction in securities on March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, as ChoiceOne chose to restructure much of the acquired security portfolio purchased in the Merger, and reduce high cost wholesale funding. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth with a loan to deposit ratio of 80.21% at March 31, 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion through acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of purchased loan interest accretion income related to the Merger. Loans to other financial institutions decreased by $27.6 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. These loans consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. This decline is attributed to ChoiceOne's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of internally driven originations.

ChoiceOne estimated the valuation mark on acquired loans to be a reduction of $64.7 million related to the Merger. This valuation mark contained two separate populations: a valuation mark on loans purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD loans") of $13.1 million and a valuation mark on loans purchased without credit deterioration ("Non-PCD loans") of $51.6 million. ChoiceOne estimates $59.8 million of the total valuation mark will be accretable to interest income. During the one-month period ended March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized $2.8 million in accretion income related to the Merger. Of this amount, $826,000 was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $2.0 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated accretion for the remainder of 2025 using the effective interest method of amortization is $7.5 million; however, unexpected accretion income from purchased loans will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.

ChoiceOne recognized a core deposit intangible of $31.0 million related to the Merger. This intangible asset, valued at 2.78% of Fentura's core deposits, is being amortized over a period of 10 years using the sum-of-years-digits method. This approach reflects the anticipated pattern of economic benefits derived from the core deposits. At March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized core deposit intangible expense of $470,000 for the month of March 2025, from the Merger.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger, complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At March 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $945.3 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.9% of deposits at March 31, 2025.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has decreased since peaking in the first quarter of 2024, driven by positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps hedged against deposits and reduced deposit expenses. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's 100 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate since September 2024 has contributed to this decline. As a result, the cost of deposits to average total deposits was an annualized 1.59% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024. If rates continue to decline, we anticipate further reductions in deposit costs, although these will be tempered by decreased cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps.

Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, declined by $332,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a decrease in average balances borrowed. During the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne liquidated the majority of the acquired securities due to the Merger to pay down higher cost FHLB advances. As of March 31, 2025, the total borrowed balance at the FHLB was $130.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.03%, with the earliest maturity in April 2025. The total cost of funds declined in the first quarter of 2025, with an annualized 1.86% compared to 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, due primarily to $12.0 million of expense for the acquisition of $1.3 billion of non-PCD loans in the Merger. Additional expense was recorded to account for organic growth, changes in qualitative factors, and forecast data used in the allowance for credit losses calculation. The allowance for credit losses also increased by $4.9 million as the credit mark on PCD loans migrated into the reserve in accordance with CECL guidelines. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on March 31, 2025 compared to 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to PCD loans acquired through the Merger which have a corresponding PCD credit reserve.

With recent news of tariffs expected to impact the automotive industry, ChoiceOne performed a review of loans in the automotive sector. ChoiceOne has total outstanding loans to businesses in the automotive sector of $99.3 million, which represents 3.4% of gross loans (excluding loans held for sale). These loans are primarily to Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, many of which serve multiple industries and manufacturers. The average balance of these loans was $409,000.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On February 6, 2025, ChoiceOne sold $50 million of pay fixed receive floating interest rate swaps. The sold swaps had a fixed rate of 2.75% and a floating rate that will be determined periodically over the life of the swaps. This transaction resulted in a gain of approximately $3.6 million, which will be recognized through interest expense over the 7 years remaining on the life of the swap. On March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $351.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.12%, a fair value of $11.7 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.1 years. These derivative instruments change in value as rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses of the available for sale portfolio due to rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to the pay fixed interest rate swaps in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $426.9 million, a significant increase from $206.8 million on March 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,064,057 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $192.6 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). However, this was slightly offset by a minor decline in retained earnings. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.6% on March 31, 2024. The decrease in capital ratios were primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Noninterest income increased by $871,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher mortgage servicing rights income, which rose due to the Merger, as Fentura had a substantial portfolio of mortgages held and serviced. Additionally, we recorded income from changes in the market value of a CRA-eligible mutual fund investment, which appreciated during the quarter. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. However, this was offset by a decline in earnings on life insurance policies, as the prior year included death benefits of $196,000 and $504,000 received in both the first and fourth quarters of 2024 respectively.

Noninterest expense increased by $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0 in the same period in the prior year. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne is committed to managing costs strategically while making prudent investments to sustain our competitive edge and provide exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"The merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank has been a major step for ChoiceOne, significantly expanding our capabilities and market presence. As we integrate operations, we anticipate we will find the expected synergies in our combined entities and leverage the talented staff that has joined our team. We are dedicated to supporting the customers and communities that have joined us through this merger, ensuring they receive the highest level of service and care as we move forward together," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne with respect to the Merger, including the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the Merger. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024



March 31,
2024


Cash and cash equivalents


$

139,421



$

96,751



$

150,129


Equity securities, at fair value



9,328




7,782




6,560


Securities Held to Maturity



394,434




394,534




397,981


Securities Available for Sale



480,650




479,117




505,637


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562




9,383




4,449


Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,357




5,307




5,065


Loans held for sale



3,941




7,288




6,035


Loans to other financial institutions



2,393




39,878




30,032


Core loans



2,922,562




1,505,762




1,388,558


Total loans held for investment



2,924,955




1,545,640




1,418,590


Allowance for credit losses



(34,567)




(16,552)




(16,037)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,890,388




1,529,088




1,402,553


Premises and equipment



44,284




27,099




28,268


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



73,765




44,896




45,079


Goodwill



126,515




59,946




59,946


Core deposit intangible



35,153




1,096




1,651


Other assets



76,378




60,956




57,346












Total Assets


$

4,305,176



$

2,723,243



$

2,670,699












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

912,033



$

524,945



$

502,685


Interest-bearing deposits



2,672,401




1,652,647




1,641,193


Brokered deposits



67,295




36,511




41,970


Borrowings



137,330




175,000




210,000


Subordinated debentures



48,186




35,752




35,568


Other liabilities



41,078




37,973




32,527












Total Liabilities



3,878,323




2,462,828




2,463,943












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025, 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024, and 7,556,137 at March 31, 2024.



397,860




206,780




173,786


Retained earnings



73,316




91,414




77,294


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(44,323)




(37,779)




(44,324)


Shareholders' Equity



426,853




260,415




206,756












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,305,176



$

2,723,243



$

2,670,699


Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024



March 31,
2024



Interest income











Loans, including fees


$

32,641



$

23,571



$

20,786



Securities:











Taxable



4,730




4,846




5,348



Tax exempt



1,409




1,390




1,412



Other



1,179




1,231




886



Total interest income



39,959




31,038




28,432














Interest expense











Deposits



10,716




8,710




8,777



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,052




669




441



Other



880




2,310




2,740



Total interest expense



13,648




11,689




11,958














Net interest income



26,311




19,349




16,474



Provision for credit losses on loans



13,163




200




403



Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-




-




(403)



Net Provision for credit losses expense



13,163




200




-



Net interest income after provision



13,148




19,149




16,474














Noninterest income











Customer service charges



1,181




1,288




1,193



Credit and debit card fees



1,509




1,443




1,212



Insurance and investment commissions



295




170




198



Gains on sales of loans



444




829




454



Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



10




(5)




1



Earnings on life insurance policies



389




819




495



Trust income



506




241




213



Change in market value of equity securities



107




(46)




35



Other



481




255




250



Total noninterest income



4,922




4,994




4,051














Noninterest expense











Salaries and benefits



10,320




8,941




7,831



Occupancy and equipment



1,719




1,383




1,462



Data processing



1,999




1,500




1,341



Communication



380




340




329



Professional fees



697




653




615



Supplies and postage



244




179




178



Advertising and promotional



256




271




150



Intangible amortization



680




153




203



FDIC insurance



455




180




375



Merger related expenses



17,203




394




-



Other



1,712




1,350




1,200



Total noninterest expense



35,665




15,344




13,684














Income (loss) before income tax



(17,595)




8,799




6,841



Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,689)




1,640




1,207














Net income (loss)


$

(13,906)



$

7,159



$

5,634














Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

(1.30)



$

0.79



$

0.75



Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

(1.29)



$

0.79



$

0.74



Dividends declared per share


$

0.28



$

0.28



$

0.27



Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024



March 31,
2024



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











Net income (loss)


$

(13,906)



$

7,159



$

5,634














Merger related expenses net of tax



13,753




373




-



Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



9,463




-






Adjusted net income


$

9,310



$

7,532



$

5,634














Weighted average number of shares



10,723,310




8,963,258




7,552,680



Diluted average shares outstanding



10,787,326




9,024,567




7,600,016



Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

(1.30)



$

0.79



$

0.75



Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

(1.29)



$

0.79



$

0.74



Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.87



$

0.84



$

0.75



Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.86



$

0.83



$

0.74




(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

26,710



$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756



$

16,871


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.48

%



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%



2.74

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

26,710



$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756



$

16,871


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(399)




(390)




(383)




(385)




(397)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

26,311



$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371



$

16,474


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.43

%



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%



2.67

%

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

26,311



$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371



$

16,474


Net provision expense



13,163




200




425




-




-


Noninterest income



4,922




4,994




4,867




4,083




4,051


Noninterest expense



35,665




15,344




15,417




14,278




13,684


Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



(17,595)




8,799




9,273




8,176




6,841


Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,689)




1,640




1,925




1,590




1,207


Net income (loss)



(13,906)




7,159




7,348




6,586




5,634


Basic earnings (loss) per share



(1.30)




0.79




0.86




0.87




0.75


Diluted earnings (loss) per share



(1.29)




0.79




0.85




0.87




0.74


Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.87




0.84




0.94




0.87




0.75


Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.86




0.83




0.93




0.87




0.74























End of period balances


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

2,928,896



$

1,552,928



$

1,509,944



$

1,443,473



$

1,424,625


Loans held for sale (1)



3,941




7,288




5,994




5,946




6,035


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



2,393




39,878




38,492




36,569




30,032


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



2,922,562




1,505,762




1,465,458




1,400,958




1,388,558


Allowance for credit losses



34,567




16,552




16,490




16,152




16,037


Securities available for sale



480,650




479,117




497,552




491,670




504,636


Securities held to maturity



394,434




394,534




391,954




392,699




397,981


Other interest-earning assets



110,605




86,185




116,643




84,484




100,175


Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,914,585




2,512,764




2,516,093




2,412,326




2,427,417


Total assets



4,305,176




2,723,243




2,726,003




2,623,067




2,670,699


Noninterest-bearing deposits



912,033




524,945




521,055




517,137




502,685


Interest-bearing deposits



2,672,401




1,652,647




1,680,546




1,582,365




1,641,193


Brokered deposits



67,295




36,511




6,627




27,177




41,970


Total deposits



3,651,729




2,214,103




2,208,228




2,126,679




2,185,848


Deposits excluding brokered



3,584,434




2,177,592




2,201,601




2,099,502




2,143,878


Total subordinated debt



48,186




35,752




35,691




35,630




35,568


Total borrowed funds



137,330




175,000




210,000




210,000




210,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



13,420




24,003




4,956




22,378




21,512


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,938,632




1,923,913




1,937,820




1,877,550




1,950,243


Shareholders' equity



426,853




260,415




247,746




214,519




206,756























Average Balances


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

2,019,643



$

1,516,466



$

1,460,033



$

1,435,966



$

1,412,569


Securities



978,769




965,501




970,913




986,281




1,002,140


Other interest-earning assets



115,091




100,864




108,019




80,280




64,064


Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,113,503




2,582,831




2,538,965




2,502,527




2,478,773


Total assets



3,319,591




2,719,530




2,685,190




2,647,716




2,621,009


Noninterest-bearing deposits



651,424




536,653




519,511




516,308




506,175


Interest-bearing deposits



2,030,543




1,641,102




1,634,255




1,601,020




1,599,509


Brokered deposits



45,553




19,620




17,227




34,218




34,708


Total deposits



2,727,520




2,197,375




2,170,993




2,151,546




2,140,392


Total subordinated debt



40,182




35,719




35,658




35,596




35,535


Total borrowed funds



193,961




197,828




210,000




210,000




214,835


Other interest-bearing liabilities



20,553




16,928




11,756




26,426




18,399


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,330,792




1,911,197




1,908,896




1,907,260




1,902,986


Shareholders' equity



302,537




254,737




237,875




210,742




200,177























Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

48,165



$

48,221



$

49,147



$

45,274



$

41,950


Commercial and Industrial



345,138




228,256




229,232




224,031




231,222


Commercial Real Estate



1,757,599




901,130




862,773




804,213




794,705


Consumer



30,932




29,412




30,693




32,811




34,268


Construction Real Estate



18,067




17,042




14,555




18,751




17,890


Residential Real Estate



722,661




281,701




279,058




275,878




268,523


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



2,393




39,878




38,492




36,569




30,032


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

2,924,955



$

1,545,640



$

1,503,950



$

1,437,527



$

1,418,590


















Allowance for credit losses



34,567




16,552




16,490




16,152




16,037


















Net loans


$

2,890,388



$

1,529,088



$

1,487,460



$

1,421,375



$

1,402,553


















Performance Ratios


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



-1.68

%



1.05

%



1.09

%



0.99

%



0.86

%

Annualized return on average equity



-18.39

%



11.24

%



12.36

%



12.50

%



11.26

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



-27.97

%



14.54

%



16.29

%



17.22

%



15.81

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.43

%



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%



2.67

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.48

%



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%



2.74

%

Efficiency ratio



111.01

%



61.29

%



60.80

%



61.47

%



64.55

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.86

%



1.90

%



1.87

%



1.92

%



2.00

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.59

%



1.58

%



1.53

%



1.56

%



1.65

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.37

%



2.43

%



2.38

%



2.44

%



2.53

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



9.91

%



9.56

%



9.09

%



8.18

%



7.74

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.40

%



7.49

%



7.00

%



5.98

%



5.56

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



4.30

%



2.26

%



2.30

%



2.16

%



2.09

%

Loan to deposit



80.21

%



70.14

%



68.38

%



67.87

%



65.17

%

Full-time equivalent employees



605




377




371




368




367























Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0

%



14.5

%



15.0

%



13.5

%



13.3

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.4

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



10.7

%



10.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.0

%



12.2

%



12.5

%



10.9

%



10.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



10.4

%



9.1

%



9.0

%



7.7

%



7.6

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



7.6

%



8.9

%



8.7

%



7.6

%



7.3

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital



302.0

%



195.6

%



193.3

%



205.1

%



206.8

%






















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.9

%



12.7

%



13.1

%



13.2

%



12.6

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%



11.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%



11.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.3

%



8.9

%



8.9

%



8.8

%



8.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.3

%



8.7

%



8.5

%



8.7

%



8.0

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital



303.9

%



224.9

%



222.2

%



208.9

%



218.2

%






















Asset Quality


2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

72



$

138



$

87



$

157



$

51


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.02

%



0.04

%



0.01

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

34,567



$

16,552



$

16,490



$

16,152



$

16,037


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,647



$

1,485



$

1,485



$

1,485



$

1,757


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.18

%



1.07

%



1.10

%



1.12

%



1.13

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.24

%



1.17

%



1.20

%



1.23

%



1.25

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

16,789



$

3,704



$

2,355



$

2,086



$

1,715


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

19,154



$

4,177



$

2,884



$

2,358



$

1,837


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.65

%



0.27

%



0.19

%



0.16

%



0.13

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD


$

12,891




-




-




-




-


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale) attributed to PCD



0.44

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.44

%



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.09

%



0.07

%























Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,019,643



$

32,666



6.56


%

$

1,412,569



$

20,807



5.92


%

Taxable securities (2)


689,891




4,730



2.78




710,508




5,348



3.03



Nontaxable securities (1)


288,878




1,783




2.50




291,632




1,788



2.47



Other


115,091




1,179



4.15




64,064



886



5.56



Interest-earning assets


3,113,503




40,358



5.26




2,478,773




28,829



4.68



Noninterest-earning assets


206,088










142,236









Total assets

$

3,319,591









$

2,621,009




























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,111,903



$

4,420



1.61


%

$

883,372



$

3,577



1.63


%

Savings deposits


431,192



883



0.83




338,497



641



0.76



Certificates of deposit


487,448




4,950



4.12




377,640




4,115



4.38



Brokered deposit


45,553



463



4.12




34,708



444



5.14



Borrowings


193,961




2,191



4.58




214,835




2,523



4.72



Subordinated debentures


40,182



518



5.23




35,535



412



4.67



Other


20,553



223



4.41




19,699



246



5.02



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,330,792




13,648



2.37




1,904,286




11,958



2.53



Demand deposits


651,424










506,175









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


34,838










10,371









Total liabilities


3,017,054










2,420,832









Shareholders' equity


302,537










200,177









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,319,591









$

2,621,009




























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

26,710








$

16,871

























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)








3.48


%








2.74


%




















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

26,710









$

16,871






Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest





(399)










(397)






Net interest income (GAAP)




$

26,311









$

16,474






Net interest margin (GAAP)








3.43


%








2.67


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $13.6 million and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $2.9 million and $390,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
