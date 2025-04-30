ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne") (NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed. Accordingly, the reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include financial results for ChoiceOne and ChoiceOne Bank and, from and after March 1, 2025, The State Bank.
Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2024 and 2025 results include the following:
- The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger effective March 1, 2025 were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
- Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of approximately $13.8 million ($1.28 per diluted share) for the first quarter ended March, 31, 2025.
- Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million ($0.88 per diluted share) during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025
Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- In the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin rose significantly to 3.43%, up from 2.67% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $26.3 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income added through the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Accretion from the Merger increased GAAP net interest margin by 37 basis points for the first quarter of 2025. GAAP net interest margin for the one month ended March 31, 2025 was 3.90%. This one month period includes accretion from purchased loans of $2.8 million which increased the March GAAP net interest margin by 81 basis points.
- Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of interest income accretion due to purchased loans related to the Merger.
- Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
- Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.
"ChoiceOne is pleased to announce the successful completion of our merger with Fentura and The State Bank, and we welcome our new customers, employees and shareholders. This merger brings together two great community bank franchises and enhances our market presence and capabilities to serve our communities. We are proud to have achieved this while continuing to grow our loans organically, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. We look forward to the opportunities this merger brings and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
ChoiceOne reported net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $5,634,000 for the same period in 2024. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Diluted loss in earnings per share was $1.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision expense, net of taxes was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion compared to March 31, 2024. The growth is primarily attributed to the Merger. This growth was offset by a $28.5 million reduction in securities on March 31, 2025 compared to March 31, 2024, as ChoiceOne chose to restructure much of the acquired security portfolio purchased in the Merger, and reduce high cost wholesale funding. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth with a loan to deposit ratio of 80.21% at March 31, 2025.
Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.1 million or 10.6% on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025 and $157.3 million or 11.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion through acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Loan interest income increased $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million of purchased loan interest accretion income related to the Merger. Loans to other financial institutions decreased by $27.6 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. These loans consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. This decline is attributed to ChoiceOne's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of internally driven originations.
ChoiceOne estimated the valuation mark on acquired loans to be a reduction of $64.7 million related to the Merger. This valuation mark contained two separate populations: a valuation mark on loans purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD loans") of $13.1 million and a valuation mark on loans purchased without credit deterioration ("Non-PCD loans") of $51.6 million. ChoiceOne estimates $59.8 million of the total valuation mark will be accretable to interest income. During the one-month period ended March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized $2.8 million in accretion income related to the Merger. Of this amount, $826,000 was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $2.0 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated accretion for the remainder of 2025 using the effective interest method of amortization is $7.5 million; however, unexpected accretion income from purchased loans will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.
ChoiceOne recognized a core deposit intangible of $31.0 million related to the Merger. This intangible asset, valued at 2.78% of Fentura's core deposits, is being amortized over a period of 10 years using the sum-of-years-digits method. This approach reflects the anticipated pattern of economic benefits derived from the core deposits. At March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne recognized core deposit intangible expense of $470,000 for the month of March 2025, from the Merger.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of $1.4 billion in deposits from the Merger, complemented by $48.7 million in organic growth. Not including the impact of the Merger, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew organically by $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At March 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $945.3 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.9% of deposits at March 31, 2025.
ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has decreased since peaking in the first quarter of 2024, driven by positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps hedged against deposits and reduced deposit expenses. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's 100 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate since September 2024 has contributed to this decline. As a result, the cost of deposits to average total deposits was an annualized 1.59% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024. If rates continue to decline, we anticipate further reductions in deposit costs, although these will be tempered by decreased cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps.
Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, declined by $332,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a decrease in average balances borrowed. During the first quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne liquidated the majority of the acquired securities due to the Merger to pay down higher cost FHLB advances. As of March 31, 2025, the total borrowed balance at the FHLB was $130.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.03%, with the earliest maturity in April 2025. The total cost of funds declined in the first quarter of 2025, with an annualized 1.86% compared to 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, due primarily to $12.0 million of expense for the acquisition of $1.3 billion of non-PCD loans in the Merger. Additional expense was recorded to account for organic growth, changes in qualitative factors, and forecast data used in the allowance for credit losses calculation. The allowance for credit losses also increased by $4.9 million as the credit mark on PCD loans migrated into the reserve in accordance with CECL guidelines. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on March 31, 2025 compared to 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.65% as of March 31, 2025. Notably, 0.44% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to PCD loans acquired through the Merger which have a corresponding PCD credit reserve.
With recent news of tariffs expected to impact the automotive industry, ChoiceOne performed a review of loans in the automotive sector. ChoiceOne has total outstanding loans to businesses in the automotive sector of $99.3 million, which represents 3.4% of gross loans (excluding loans held for sale). These loans are primarily to Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, many of which serve multiple industries and manufacturers. The average balance of these loans was $409,000.
ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On February 6, 2025, ChoiceOne sold $50 million of pay fixed receive floating interest rate swaps. The sold swaps had a fixed rate of 2.75% and a floating rate that will be determined periodically over the life of the swaps. This transaction resulted in a gain of approximately $3.6 million, which will be recognized through interest expense over the 7 years remaining on the life of the swap. On March 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $351.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.12%, a fair value of $11.7 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.1 years. These derivative instruments change in value as rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses of the available for sale portfolio due to rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to the pay fixed interest rate swaps in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.
As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $426.9 million, a significant increase from $206.8 million on March 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,064,057 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $192.6 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). However, this was slightly offset by a minor decline in retained earnings. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.6% on March 31, 2024. The decrease in capital ratios were primarily due to the impact of the Merger.
Noninterest income increased by $871,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher mortgage servicing rights income, which rose due to the Merger, as Fentura had a substantial portfolio of mortgages held and serviced. Additionally, we recorded income from changes in the market value of a CRA-eligible mutual fund investment, which appreciated during the quarter. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. However, this was offset by a decline in earnings on life insurance policies, as the prior year included death benefits of $196,000 and $504,000 received in both the first and fourth quarters of 2024 respectively.
Noninterest expense increased by $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0 in the same period in the prior year. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne is committed to managing costs strategically while making prudent investments to sustain our competitive edge and provide exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.
"The merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank has been a major step for ChoiceOne, significantly expanding our capabilities and market presence. As we integrate operations, we anticipate we will find the expected synergies in our combined entities and leverage the talented staff that has joined our team. We are dedicated to supporting the customers and communities that have joined us through this merger, ensuring they receive the highest level of service and care as we move forward together," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne with respect to the Merger, including the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the Merger. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,421
$
96,751
$
150,129
Equity securities, at fair value
9,328
7,782
6,560
Securities Held to Maturity
394,434
394,534
397,981
Securities Available for Sale
480,650
479,117
505,637
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,562
9,383
4,449
Federal Reserve Bank stock
12,357
5,307
5,065
Loans held for sale
3,941
7,288
6,035
Loans to other financial institutions
2,393
39,878
30,032
Core loans
2,922,562
1,505,762
1,388,558
Total loans held for investment
2,924,955
1,545,640
1,418,590
Allowance for credit losses
(34,567)
(16,552)
(16,037)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
2,890,388
1,529,088
1,402,553
Premises and equipment
44,284
27,099
28,268
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
73,765
44,896
45,079
Goodwill
126,515
59,946
59,946
Core deposit intangible
35,153
1,096
1,651
Other assets
76,378
60,956
57,346
Total Assets
$
4,305,176
$
2,723,243
$
2,670,699
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
912,033
$
524,945
$
502,685
Interest-bearing deposits
2,672,401
1,652,647
1,641,193
Brokered deposits
67,295
36,511
41,970
Borrowings
137,330
175,000
210,000
Subordinated debentures
48,186
35,752
35,568
Other liabilities
41,078
37,973
32,527
Total Liabilities
3,878,323
2,462,828
2,463,943
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025, 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024, and 7,556,137 at March 31, 2024.
397,860
206,780
173,786
Retained earnings
73,316
91,414
77,294
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(44,323)
(37,779)
(44,324)
Shareholders' Equity
426,853
260,415
206,756
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,305,176
$
2,723,243
$
2,670,699
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
32,641
$
23,571
$
20,786
Securities:
Taxable
4,730
4,846
5,348
Tax exempt
1,409
1,390
1,412
Other
1,179
1,231
886
Total interest income
39,959
31,038
28,432
Interest expense
Deposits
10,716
8,710
8,777
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
2,052
669
441
Other
880
2,310
2,740
Total interest expense
13,648
11,689
11,958
Net interest income
26,311
19,349
16,474
Provision for credit losses on loans
13,163
200
403
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
(403)
Net Provision for credit losses expense
13,163
200
-
Net interest income after provision
13,148
19,149
16,474
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
1,181
1,288
1,193
Credit and debit card fees
1,509
1,443
1,212
Insurance and investment commissions
295
170
198
Gains on sales of loans
444
829
454
Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets
10
(5)
1
Earnings on life insurance policies
389
819
495
Trust income
506
241
213
Change in market value of equity securities
107
(46)
35
Other
481
255
250
Total noninterest income
4,922
4,994
4,051
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
10,320
8,941
7,831
Occupancy and equipment
1,719
1,383
1,462
Data processing
1,999
1,500
1,341
Communication
380
340
329
Professional fees
697
653
615
Supplies and postage
244
179
178
Advertising and promotional
256
271
150
Intangible amortization
680
153
203
FDIC insurance
455
180
375
Merger related expenses
17,203
394
-
Other
1,712
1,350
1,200
Total noninterest expense
35,665
15,344
13,684
Income (loss) before income tax
(17,595)
8,799
6,841
Income tax expense (benefit)
(3,689)
1,640
1,207
Net income (loss)
$
(13,906)
$
7,159
$
5,634
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.30)
$
0.79
$
0.75
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.29)
$
0.79
$
0.74
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.27
Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Net income (loss)
$
(13,906)
$
7,159
$
5,634
Merger related expenses net of tax
13,753
373
-
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)
9,463
-
Adjusted net income
$
9,310
$
7,532
$
5,634
Weighted average number of shares
10,723,310
8,963,258
7,552,680
Diluted average shares outstanding
10,787,326
9,024,567
7,600,016
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.30)
$
0.79
$
0.75
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.29)
$
0.79
$
0.74
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.84
$
0.75
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.86
$
0.83
$
0.74
(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.
NON-GAAP Reconciliation
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
26,710
$
19,739
$
20,631
$
18,756
$
16,871
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.48
%
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.01
%
2.74
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
26,710
$
19,739
$
20,631
$
18,756
$
16,871
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(399)
(390)
(383)
(385)
(397)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
26,311
$
19,349
$
20,248
$
18,371
$
16,474
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.43
%
2.98
%
3.17
%
2.95
%
2.67
%
Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Earnings
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
26,311
$
19,349
$
20,248
$
18,371
$
16,474
Net provision expense
13,163
200
425
-
-
Noninterest income
4,922
4,994
4,867
4,083
4,051
Noninterest expense
35,665
15,344
15,417
14,278
13,684
Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense
(17,595)
8,799
9,273
8,176
6,841
Income tax expense (benefit)
(3,689)
1,640
1,925
1,590
1,207
Net income (loss)
(13,906)
7,159
7,348
6,586
5,634
Basic earnings (loss) per share
(1.30)
0.79
0.86
0.87
0.75
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(1.29)
0.79
0.85
0.87
0.74
Adjusted basic earnings per share
0.87
0.84
0.94
0.87
0.75
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.86
0.83
0.93
0.87
0.74
End of period balances
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
(in thousands)
Gross loans
$
2,928,896
$
1,552,928
$
1,509,944
$
1,443,473
$
1,424,625
Loans held for sale (1)
3,941
7,288
5,994
5,946
6,035
Loans to other financial institutions (2)
2,393
39,878
38,492
36,569
30,032
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)
2,922,562
1,505,762
1,465,458
1,400,958
1,388,558
Allowance for credit losses
34,567
16,552
16,490
16,152
16,037
Securities available for sale
480,650
479,117
497,552
491,670
504,636
Securities held to maturity
394,434
394,534
391,954
392,699
397,981
Other interest-earning assets
110,605
86,185
116,643
84,484
100,175
Total earning assets (before allowance)
3,914,585
2,512,764
2,516,093
2,412,326
2,427,417
Total assets
4,305,176
2,723,243
2,726,003
2,623,067
2,670,699
Noninterest-bearing deposits
912,033
524,945
521,055
517,137
502,685
Interest-bearing deposits
2,672,401
1,652,647
1,680,546
1,582,365
1,641,193
Brokered deposits
67,295
36,511
6,627
27,177
41,970
Total deposits
3,651,729
2,214,103
2,208,228
2,126,679
2,185,848
Deposits excluding brokered
3,584,434
2,177,592
2,201,601
2,099,502
2,143,878
Total subordinated debt
48,186
35,752
35,691
35,630
35,568
Total borrowed funds
137,330
175,000
210,000
210,000
210,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
13,420
24,003
4,956
22,378
21,512
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,938,632
1,923,913
1,937,820
1,877,550
1,950,243
Shareholders' equity
426,853
260,415
247,746
214,519
206,756
Average Balances
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
(in thousands)
Loans
$
2,019,643
$
1,516,466
$
1,460,033
$
1,435,966
$
1,412,569
Securities
978,769
965,501
970,913
986,281
1,002,140
Other interest-earning assets
115,091
100,864
108,019
80,280
64,064
Total earning assets (before allowance)
3,113,503
2,582,831
2,538,965
2,502,527
2,478,773
Total assets
3,319,591
2,719,530
2,685,190
2,647,716
2,621,009
Noninterest-bearing deposits
651,424
536,653
519,511
516,308
506,175
Interest-bearing deposits
2,030,543
1,641,102
1,634,255
1,601,020
1,599,509
Brokered deposits
45,553
19,620
17,227
34,218
34,708
Total deposits
2,727,520
2,197,375
2,170,993
2,151,546
2,140,392
Total subordinated debt
40,182
35,719
35,658
35,596
35,535
Total borrowed funds
193,961
197,828
210,000
210,000
214,835
Other interest-bearing liabilities
20,553
16,928
11,756
26,426
18,399
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,330,792
1,911,197
1,908,896
1,907,260
1,902,986
Shareholders' equity
302,537
254,737
237,875
210,742
200,177
Loan Breakout (in thousands)
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
Agricultural
$
48,165
$
48,221
$
49,147
$
45,274
$
41,950
Commercial and Industrial
345,138
228,256
229,232
224,031
231,222
Commercial Real Estate
1,757,599
901,130
862,773
804,213
794,705
Consumer
30,932
29,412
30,693
32,811
34,268
Construction Real Estate
18,067
17,042
14,555
18,751
17,890
Residential Real Estate
722,661
281,701
279,058
275,878
268,523
Loans to Other Financial Institutions
2,393
39,878
38,492
36,569
30,032
Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)
$
2,924,955
$
1,545,640
$
1,503,950
$
1,437,527
$
1,418,590
Allowance for credit losses
34,567
16,552
16,490
16,152
16,037
Net loans
$
2,890,388
$
1,529,088
$
1,487,460
$
1,421,375
$
1,402,553
Performance Ratios
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
Annualized return on average assets
-1.68
%
1.05
%
1.09
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
Annualized return on average equity
-18.39
%
11.24
%
12.36
%
12.50
%
11.26
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
-27.97
%
14.54
%
16.29
%
17.22
%
15.81
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.43
%
2.98
%
3.17
%
2.95
%
2.67
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.48
%
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.01
%
2.74
%
Efficiency ratio
111.01
%
61.29
%
60.80
%
61.47
%
64.55
%
Annualized cost of funds
1.86
%
1.90
%
1.87
%
1.92
%
2.00
%
Annualized cost of deposits
1.59
%
1.58
%
1.53
%
1.56
%
1.65
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.37
%
2.43
%
2.38
%
2.44
%
2.53
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.91
%
9.56
%
9.09
%
8.18
%
7.74
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.40
%
7.49
%
7.00
%
5.98
%
5.56
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
4.30
%
2.26
%
2.30
%
2.16
%
2.09
%
Loan to deposit
80.21
%
70.14
%
68.38
%
67.87
%
65.17
%
Full-time equivalent employees
605
377
371
368
367
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.0
%
14.5
%
15.0
%
13.5
%
13.3
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
9.4
%
12.0
%
12.3
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.0
%
12.2
%
12.5
%
10.9
%
10.7
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
10.4
%
9.1
%
9.0
%
7.7
%
7.6
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
7.6
%
8.9
%
8.7
%
7.6
%
7.3
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital
302.0
%
195.6
%
193.3
%
205.1
%
206.8
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
11.9
%
12.7
%
13.1
%
13.2
%
12.6
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.9
%
12.0
%
12.3
%
12.5
%
11.8
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.9
%
12.0
%
12.3
%
12.5
%
11.8
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
11.3
%
8.9
%
8.9
%
8.8
%
8.3
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
8.3
%
8.7
%
8.5
%
8.7
%
8.0
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as a percentage of total capital
303.9
%
224.9
%
222.2
%
208.9
%
218.2
%
Asset Quality
2025 1st
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
72
$
138
$
87
$
157
$
51
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
34,567
$
16,552
$
16,490
$
16,152
$
16,037
Unfunded commitment liability
$
1,647
$
1,485
$
1,485
$
1,485
$
1,757
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.18
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)
1.24
%
1.17
%
1.20
%
1.23
%
1.25
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
16,789
$
3,704
$
2,355
$
2,086
$
1,715
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
19,154
$
4,177
$
2,884
$
2,358
$
1,837
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.65
%
0.27
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.13
%
Non Accrual classified as PCD
$
12,891
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale) attributed to PCD
0.44
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.44
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)
$
2,019,643
$
32,666
6.56
%
$
1,412,569
$
20,807
5.92
%
Taxable securities (2)
689,891
4,730
2.78
710,508
5,348
3.03
Nontaxable securities (1)
288,878
1,783
2.50
291,632
1,788
2.47
Other
115,091
1,179
4.15
64,064
886
5.56
Interest-earning assets
3,113,503
40,358
5.26
2,478,773
28,829
4.68
Noninterest-earning assets
206,088
142,236
Total assets
$
3,319,591
$
2,621,009
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,111,903
$
4,420
1.61
%
$
883,372
$
3,577
1.63
%
Savings deposits
431,192
883
0.83
338,497
641
0.76
Certificates of deposit
487,448
4,950
4.12
377,640
4,115
4.38
Brokered deposit
45,553
463
4.12
34,708
444
5.14
Borrowings
193,961
2,191
4.58
214,835
2,523
4.72
Subordinated debentures
40,182
518
5.23
35,535
412
4.67
Other
20,553
223
4.41
19,699
246
5.02
Interest-bearing liabilities
2,330,792
13,648
2.37
1,904,286
11,958
2.53
Demand deposits
651,424
506,175
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
34,838
10,371
Total liabilities
3,017,054
2,420,832
Shareholders' equity
302,537
200,177
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,319,591
$
2,621,009
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
26,710
$
16,871
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
3.48
%
2.74
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
26,710
$
16,871
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(399)
(397)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
26,311
$
16,474
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.43
%
2.67
%
(1)
Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.
(2)
Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.
(3)
Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.
(4)
Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $13.6 million and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)
Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $2.9 million and $390,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.