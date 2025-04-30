Victory Snacks: Fans Aren't Sleeping on New Line of Houston Cougar Snacks

Victory Snacks and TheLinkU Announce Groundbreaking Victory Campus Partnership For The University of Houston to Elevate NIL Revenue Through Private Label Snacks & Beverages

Victory Campus is launching as a game changer for college athletics, by harnessing the power of dedicated fan bases to support their schools through high-quality private label brands being developed in partnership with the nation's top college powerhouses

Fresh off the heels of their Final Four run, the University of Houston through LinkingCoogs, has become the first school launching with Victory Campus, a new division from Victory Snacks , the premier private-label snack food and beverage company dedicated to supporting athletes, athletic venues, and college athletic programs.

Through the partnership, Victory Campus is introducing an innovative line of exclusive, private-label, nutritious snacks and beverages specifically developed in collaboration with LinkingCoogs, the official NIL platform for the University of Houston (UH) to appeal to and benefit Houston's Cougars Nation. This vibrant and active group of fans will play a significant role in the success and spirit of UH Athletics. The landmark partnership deal maximizes incremental revenue for UH Athletics' Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program, creating sustainable financial opportunities for student-athletes.

Through their alliance with TheLinkU , a pioneering NIL platform, Victory Campus will collaborate with university partners to develop premium, healthy, and organic snack and beverage offerings that resonate with students, alumni, and fans alike. By leveraging the university's branding and fan loyalty, the initiative creates a unique revenue stream that directly supports NIL initiatives while enhancing school spirit.

The Victory Campus line of 'HoustonTX Snacks' is available for pre-order today at www.houstontxsnacks.com and includes jerky, meat sticks, gummy candies, corn puffs, and nuts.

Coming soon, additional partners in discussion with Victory Campus to launch in 2025 include the University of Alabama, the University of Notre Dame, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Tulsa, California State University Fresno (Fresno State), Indiana University at Indianapolis, the University of South Alabama, and the University of Oklahoma.

"Victory Campus is more than just a product launch. It is a movement to empower student-athletes, energize fan communities, and strengthen the connection between universities and the people who support them," said Grant Cohen, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Snacks . "By delivering premium, American produced snacks and beverages that carry the pride of each school's brand, we are creating a new model for how NIL programs can thrive while celebrating what makes college athletics truly special."

Victory Campus and its collegiate partners will launch a series of healthy and delicious snacks and beverages featuring custom flavor profiles tailored to each team's fan base. Fans can purchase these products online and expect to see them in campus stores, stadiums, and local retail locations soon.

"At TheLinkU, our mission has always been to ensure that universities and student-athletes benefit directly from innovative tools that maximize the potential of NIL opportunities," said Austin Elrod, President and Founder of TheLinkU . "By partnering with Victory Campus, we combine our industry expertise and expansive network to help institutions unlock new revenue streams, elevate brand value, and create a collaborative ecosystem."

About Victory Snacks

At Victory Snacks , we deliver the unique nutritional needs of consumers and the active set, as well as the importance of convenient, delicious options that can be enjoyed on the go. Our product line features a diverse range of snacks, including premium jerky, seasoned nuts, corn puffs, wholesome trail mixes, and flavored gummies, all thoughtfully crafted to provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition. Each line is developed with specific flavor profiles for our brand partners, then individually packaged and distributed directly to our partners' venues, retail stores, and consumers.

Victory Campus offers customizable packaging and branding options that enable colleges and universities to effectively showcase their identity and messages, thereby fostering a sense of community and support. We promote all our school's products through social media, online advertising, and television to help generate awareness and sales through all distribution channels. We are proud to partner with many top college athletic programs to help student-athletes maintain their health and performance while promoting their unique brands.

Join us in making every victory count, one snack at a time! www.victorysnacks.com

About TheLinkU

TheLinkU is a pioneering NIL management platform dedicated to helping student-athletes maximize their Name, Image, and Likeness potential. By offering cutting-edge technology, personalized support, and comprehensive compliance solutions, TheLinkU empowers athletes to build and monetize their personal brands while staying within the bounds of NCAA regulations. www.thelinku.com

