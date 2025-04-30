American College of Education Highlights Solutions-Minded Mission in 2024 Impact Report

The report showcases the college's unwavering position as a solution to various national challenges

Fully online college and Certified B Corporation (B Corp), American College of Education® (ACE), has released its annual Impact Report, reflecting and highlighting its difference-making efforts in 2024. A B Corp since 2016, ACE has continued to meet high social and environmental performance standards, transparency and accountability.

ACE Highlights Solutions-Minded Mission in 2024 Impact Report



Throughout the report are numerous examples of how ACE has positioned itself as a solution to various national challenges, including those specific to higher education. The college's workforce collectively donated nearly $100,000 to nonprofits, spent over 4,700 hours volunteering and ensured that 86% of its students graduated with no debt.*Additionally, there were innovative partnerships, academic enhancements, employee experience awards and more.

"Each year, I'm excited to see how ACE's strong commitment to making a positive impact on society increases as we continue to grow," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland said in the opening letter of the report.

Our status as a B Corp starts at the deepest level of our core as an organization, and it manifests in efforts ranging from fundraising for teachers and providing scholarships to nurses to ensuring our printed products honor the environment. No matter the scale, our team never stops finding ways to make our B Corp mission an embedded component of our operation, and 2024 only continued to showcase that."

The B Lab requires B Corps to meet rigorous standards and to recertify every three years. ACE's most recent recertification was in 2023. ACE's annual Impact Report showcases the power of unified employees and teams to make a difference globally.

View the report here.

*Source: Internal research completed in June 2024

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-highlights-solutions-minded-mission-in-2024-impact-report-1020713