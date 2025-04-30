NIU Group, headed by Austrian investor Cevdet Caner, has announced the acquisition and restart of the Tati Mine in Botswana. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Tati, positioning the operation as a reliable and focused Botswana-based producer of nickel, copper, and other critical metals for the global market.

The purchase of Tati by NIU Group represents a substantial new foreign investment in Botswana. It builds on the country's strong governance, respect for the rule of law, skilled workforce, and reputation as a leading mining jurisdiction. Under its new ownership, Tati will ramp up operations to increase output and efficiency in full compliance with Botswana's regulatory norms and standards.

NIU Group views Tati as a key contributor to Botswana's economic future. Tati's substantial impact on Botswana's economy will include approximately USD 3bn in contributions to the country's GDP over a decade of operations. This represents a projected 1.5% increase in Botswana's annual GDP. The workforce is expected to grow to over 400 direct employees, with up to 3,000 additional indirect jobs projected at peak operations, bringing meaningful development opportunities to the nearby city of Francistown and other towns in eastern Botswana. In the process, NIU is committed to working closely with national and local authorities, as well as the communities surrounding Tati to generate positive social impact and prioritize transparent and participatory engagement that aligns mining operations with local needs.

Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy, Hon Kenewendo, stated: "We are pleased with the return of Tati Mine to productive service after eight years in liquidation. NIU's strategic investment will not only restore operations at this historic asset but also inject fresh momentum into the economy of North-Eastern Botswana. This milestone strengthens our nation's standing in the global critical-minerals arena and underscores Botswana's resolve to harness its resources for sustainable, inclusive growth."

NIU Group plans to invest further capital into the company to develop and expand mining operations to realize the asset's full value, over and above the asset's replacement value, estimated to be over USD 500m. Returning the asset to profitable operations will require approximately USD 200m of capital expenditure over a 10-year period. This includes USD 50m over the initial 18 months of ownership to ramp up to steady-state production levels, with the remainder to be sustaining capital expenditure post-2026. Of the course of 10-year Life of Mine, the asset is expected to generate over USD 4.2bn in revenue.

Caner said: "Tati is a unique asset. We are building a dynamic company that will grow in tandem with Francistown and the entire region. We will remain dedicated to local development through initiatives in education, infrastructure, and healthcare, while maintaining focus on safety, environmental compliance, and stakeholder engagement. We are seeking to quickly establish a stable and growing operation that will be a long-term partner with communities in and surrounding Francistown, as well as with the citizens and government of Botswana."

Tati will produce a variety of metals and hydroxide salts that are widely traded internationally for well-established end uses. Products will include nickel and cobalt hydroxide precipitates, copper cathodes, metal bars for platinoids (platinum, palladium, rhodium), and precious metals (including gold).

Caner added: "New technologies to be introduced at Tati will improve our ability to supply critical minerals for the global economy and deliver these products in an environmentally sustainable manner. We are proud to bring renewed focus to this important asset that so closely aligns with our vision of becoming a leading Western mining investor focused on inputs necessary for advanced industries and future energy requirements globally."

NIU Group is a leading Europe and US-based investment company focused on entrepreneurship and value creation, with the goal of becoming a fully integrated mining investor and operator with assets across North America, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner has invested in the mining and property sectors for over two decades. NIU Group plans to make further mining acquisitions in 2025, building a diverse portfolio of critical assets that drive long-term growth and align with the global demand for key inputs to advanced industries and cutting-edge technologies.

Tati Mine Fact Sheet

The asset has a replacement value of USD 500m+

10 years Life of Mine, processing approx. 40 million tonnes of ROM from the open pit, as well as re-processing of over 80 million tonnes of surface stockpiles

Estimated production: ca. 170 thousand tonnes of nickel (in hydroxide) ca. 100 thousand tonnes of copper (cathode) ca. 7 thousand tonnes of cobalt (in hydroxide)

State-of-the-art mining facility combining open pit operations with a hydrometallurgical processing line

400 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs when in steady state, and up to 50 direct jobs and 400 construction jobs within the first eighteen months of operations

Additional exploration target of 30-50 million tonnes of ROM

