Osiris Software Partners With Eulogize Memorials to Expand Personalized Service Offerings

Osiris Software, a premier provider of death care business management solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Eulogize Memorials, a leader in creating customized video tributes and memorial products.

Osiris Software is simplifying workflows for funeral home directors through a strategic partnership with Eulogize Memorials, an all-in-one tribute creation platform for funeral professionals. This collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing the personalization and scope of memorialization options available to funeral homes and the families they serve.

Through this integration, Osiris Software now enables funeral homes to seamlessly transfer key service and family information to Eulogize Memorials.

"This streamlines the process of setting up personalized memorial products such as tribute videos, photo folders, and other keepsakes," said Kris Gray, CEO of Osiris Software. "For our Osiris customers, it also significantly reduces time spent on manual entries."

The Eulogize Memorials platform features robust memorialization tools. With these tools, funeral homes can offer families beautifully crafted digital tributes that honor each life in a meaningful and visually compelling way.

"This is especially impactful for families choosing cremation or simplified services, as it provides an avenue for deep personalization that might otherwise be limited," said Gray.

While the current integration focuses on basic data exchange and family invitation workflows, future updates will introduce a more comprehensive and interactive experience directly within the Osiris platform. Upcoming releases will showcase a tighter, in-platform integration that will allow funeral directors to manage and customize memorial content without leaving Osiris. These enhancements are part of both Osiris Software's and Eulogize Memorials's broader commitment to continually improving the technology and services available to funeral professionals.

"Our goal is to help funeral homes provide the most thoughtful, streamlined, and personal experiences possible," said Gray. "By partnering with Eulogize, we're expanding what our customers can offer families-elevating both service and satisfaction."

About Osiris Software

With operations headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, Osiris Software is a cloud-based case management platform purpose-built for funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories. From document management and scheduling to family communications and reporting, Osiris helps funeral professionals operate efficiently while delivering compassionate care. Osiris Software is an exclusive product of the parent company Funeral Director's Resource, with insights provided by the accounting firm Ludlum & Mannen CPAs PC. For more information about Osiris Software, please call (877) 267-4747 or visit www.osirissoftware.com.

About Eulogize Memorials

Eulogize Memorials provides funeral professionals and families with elegant, easy-to-create video tributes and keepsakes. With user-friendly design tools and a growing catalog of tribute styles, Eulogize helps preserve memories in a way that is beautiful, personal, and enduring. For more information about Eulogize Memorials, please email info@eulogizememorials.com or visit Eulogizememorials.com/professional.

