Polyrix Unveils Groundbreaking Inline Metrology System at Control 2025

Redefining Inline Metrology with the PolyScan V-Series

SAINT-AUGUSTIN, Quebec, April 30, 2025, a leader in cutting-edge metrology imaging, proudly announces the launch of the first-ever PolyScan V inline system capable of scanning a full part in 20-seconds, to be debuted at the Control Show for Quality Assurance in Germany next week. This advanced system, incorporates Polyrix's state-of-the-art PolyScan technology, enables manufacturers to scan 100% of components in real-time. The PolyScan V is currently deployed at 5 (out of the 6) largest automotive manufacturers worldwide.

"The V-Series stands for 'versatility' and features a flexible mounting structure and brackets, allowing it to be easily adapted to specific applications and space constraints," explains Richard Shatilla, Chief Commercial Officer at Polyrix. "By customizing the scan unit for a particular part or complex application, manufacturers can seamlessly integrate high-precision metrology into their production processes."

The PolyScan V-Series enhances shop-floor quality control by enabling 100% part inspection within existing cycle times. Unlike traditional systems that require production interruptions, the V-Series seamlessly integrates into workflows without compromising speed, performance, or quality. Beyond in-process quality control, the V-Series supports a wide array of applications, including casting mold and part inspection, dimensional certification, adaptive manufacturing, and statistical process control. With low operating costs, flexible system configurations, and high operational reliability, the PolyScan V-Series is designed for manufacturers seeking efficiency and precision without requiring specialized expertise.

Powered by the same software as the PolyScan X-Series, the V-Series benefits from Polyrix's proprietary multi-sensor technology, enabling precise scanning across multiple calibrated positions. This flexibility ensures seamless adaptation to specific inspection requirements.

Key innovations in the PolyScan V-Series include Fast.Scan Technology , which captures complete part scans in just 20-seconds, meeting stringent inline cycle time requirements in industries such as automotive manufacturing. The system employs surround positioning with multiple projectors operating simultaneously, eliminating moving parts and accelerating data processing.

Calibration.Plus , Polyrix's fastest, an AI-powered software module, precisely aligns scanned data to parametric models, optimizing feature extraction, position, and orientation detection. Polyrix's strength lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate metrology solutions into modern production lines. The company offers turnkey solutions, ensuring smooth integration of the PolyScan system into existing manufacturing environments.

"Polyrix collaborates closely with customers to develop customized inspection solutions, from scan parameter configuration to automated data processing and reporting routines," says Richard Shatilla. "Automation reduces human intervention, accelerates workflows, and enhances measurement repeatability and accuracy."

Experience the future of inline metrology at CONTROL 2025 (Hall 9 Booth 205) and discover how the PolyScan V-Series can revolutionize your production processes.

About Polyrix

Polyrix is a global leader in metrology solutions, providing cutting-edge technologies to achieve the highest levels of precision and quality. With a commitment to innovation, Polyrix offers a range of surface 3D scanners utilized in automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing.

