ACTO Technologies, Inc.: PHARMA AI COUNCIL (PAC) LAUNCHES TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION AND RESPONSIBLE AI ADOPTION IN LIFE SCIENCES

Pharma Industry Experts Come Together to Help Shape the Future of AI

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharma AI Council (PAC) officially launched today, establishing a new force to drive innovation and the responsible application of AI in the life sciences industry. PAC is dedicated to shaping the future of AI in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors by ensuring both generative and agentic AI solutions address real-world challenges, enhance commercial workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes at scale.

"Ensuring that AI solutions are built for the realities of the life sciences industry is critical for successful adoption," said Carl Wooten , Pharma AI Council Founding Member. "I'm pleased to be a part of this Council that is creating a unique platform where industry leaders can directly influence how AI evolves to better serve pharma field teams, healthcare professionals, and patients."

PAC's membership includes visionary leaders across pharma, biotech, and med device companies-offering candid, experience-driven feedback to software innovators. By validating critical use cases and prioritizing real, pervasive challenges, PAC members ensure AI innovations are grounded in practical industry needs and market readiness.

"Life sciences organizations stand at the precipice of unprecedented transformation, with AI poised to fundamentally reshape how we empower healthcare professionals, enhance patient experiences, and elevate the pharma human workforce with a digital workforce," said Parth Khanna , CEO of ACTO and Lead Sponsor of PAC. "The Pharma AI Council isn't just a forum-it's a much-needed catalyst for intelligently augmenting human potential within life sciences. Through PAC, we're uniting visionary industry leaders and innovative technologists to co-create pragmatic, compliant, and genuinely transformative AI solutions. I am so excited to sponsor and co-chair this initiative. Besides my love for the life sciences industry, this initiative directly speaks to my personal purpose and mission: Leveraging innovation to turn human struggles into human strengths."

In addition to advancing innovation, PAC is committed to ensuring that AI applications meet the strict regulatory and compliance standards of the life sciences industry. In this highly regulated environment, PAC's insights help guide the development of AI tools that are not only effective but also trustworthy and aligned with global compliance requirements.

"AI's potential in life sciences is boundless-but realizing it responsibly requires partnership between technology innovators and industry experts," said Kumar Erramilli , Co-Chair of the Pharma AI Council. "PAC stands at the center of this collaboration, providing the guidance necessary to develop AI solutions that are impactful, compliant, and sustainable."

