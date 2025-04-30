How Dispatch Is Building the Next Generation of AI-Accelerated Teams

A forward-looking approach to engineering that blends strategic thinking with powerful AI-native tools.

Dispatch , the last-mile delivery platform known for continually driving customer value through bold innovation, is redefining what it means to build software at speed. By integrating cutting-edge tools into its engineering workflows, Dispatch is ushering in a new era of artificial intelligence (AI)-accelerated teams, where speed, consistency, and creativity work in sync.

Dispatch

Dispatch Accelerates Team Growth with AI

Engineering at Dispatch has always been driven by a simple idea: focus on what matters most. As the company transitions to a distributed architecture to support its rapidly growing platform, that focus has turned to enabling engineers to think more strategically, while AI helps lay the bricks beneath their big ideas.

"AI has become a co-pilot in the truest sense," said Jonathan Reyes, Principal Engineer at Dispatch. "It's not doing the hard thinking for us, but it is freeing us up to do more of it. We've gone from weeks-long dev cycles to shipping robust services in days."

One standout example: a location service originally scoped at 10 weeks was built in under one. The difference? An engineer with vision--and an AI stack that handled the repetitive layers of code, tests, and formatting.

At Dispatch, AI isn't just being used to speed up development. It's enhancing how engineers test, refactor, and review code. Unit and integration tests, once a time sink, are now generated intelligently. Code reviews prioritize logic over linting. Even complex mapping challenges -- like reconciling regional definitions across external platforms are simpli?ed through AI's contextual reasoning. Dispatch engineers are currently generating more than 20% of their code, and counting, to enhance their work and improve the last-mile delivery experience.

This shift is paying dividends across the board. New engineers are onboarding faster, cross-functional teams are moving with more confidence, and product speed continues to rise without sacrificing quality.

"Our goal has never been to replace engineers--it's to empower them and to stream value to our users faster than ever," said Jason Kirton, Chief Technology Officer at Dispatch. "We're building a system where AI augments human strengths, not competes with them. That's what the next generation of engineering looks like."

As Dispatch continues to evolve its platform and move toward a more modular, scalable infrastructure, AI will remain a central enabler of not just what's built but also how teams operate. And they're putting that belief into action--one line of code at a time.

For more information, visit https://www.dispatchit.com or contact pr@dispatchit.com.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simplifies last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates across more than 80 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com .

