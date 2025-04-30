Successories Celebrates 40 Years of Inspiring and Recognizing Great Work

From iconic posters to modern recognition programs, Successories reflects on four decades of helping companies motivate their people.

Successories, a trailblazer in workplace motivation and employee recognition, proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year. Since 1985, the brand has helped organizations across every industry recognize effort, reward achievement, and build stronger cultures through meaningful gifts and awards.

Successories Celebrating 40 Years of Service

Successories employee awards and recognition gifts are used to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Best known for launching the original motivational poster line-including the enduring bestseller Teamwork Rowers in 1987-Successories quickly evolved into a trusted source for corporate recognition. By the 1990s, the brand expanded into custom awards and service milestones, and in 2009, it became an eCommerce-first company following a strategic merger with Awards.com.

Today, Successories supports over 17,000 nonprofits, all branches of the military and government, and 80% of the Fortune 500-including Amazon, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Toyota, and T-Mobile. From onboarding welcome kits to years-of-service programs, Successories employee gifts and awards help companies inspire over a million individuals each year.

"As someone who joined the company during our eCommerce pivot in 2009, this anniversary is personal," said Vincent Nero, Vice President and General Manager of Successories. "We've adapted to economic shifts, remote work, and changing employee expectations-but one thing remains constant: recognition matters. A simple gesture of appreciation can drive loyalty, boost morale, and shape workplace culture for the better."

Successories continues to evolve to meet clients' expanding needs. This year, the company relaunched its Swag&Promos division to support external relationship-building through branded merchandise and promotional products-offering the same quality and reliability that has defined its recognition offerings for four decades.

Employee Recognition is More Important Than Ever

According to Gallup, employees who feel recognized are 4x more likely to be engaged and 5x more likely to stay. In an era of shifting workplace dynamics, programs that celebrate individual contributions-whether through awards, welcome kits, or thoughtful gifts-play a critical role in performance, retention, and team cohesion.

About Successories

Successories is a leading provider of employee recognition awards, motivational gifts, and corporate appreciation solutions. Since 1985, the brand has helped businesses build cultures of appreciation through thoughtful, impactful recognition tools. Learn more on our About Us or explore our full offering of Corporate Gifts online. https://www.successories.com/

SOURCE: Successories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/successories-celebrates-40-years-of-inspiring-and-recognizing-gr-1018734