Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services to Host Open House at Northeast Air Center of Excellence

Company to Hold Special Event in Mansfield, MA, to Provide Tours of New Facility and Educational Sessions for Air Testing Services

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, will hold an open house on May 6, 2025, at its Northeast Regional Air Center of Excellence (COE) in Mansfield, MA. Clients will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the new facility, learn how to use air sampling canisters, and connect with Pace® team members responsible for testing and analysis and project management.

Open House Details

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Location : 120 Forbes Boulevard, Mansfield, MA 02048

Time: 4 PM - 7:30 PM ET

What to Expect

Guided facility tours showcasing Pace® cutting-edge laboratory services

Live educational and training sessions showcasing Pace® summa canisters, field equipment, and analytical procedures.

Networking with industry experts and Pace® Analytical Services professionals

Launched in October 2024, the Pace® Northeast Regional Air COE was established to meet the increasing demand for high-quality air testing throughout the region. This centralized laboratory localizes expertise and innovative lab services to test indoor and outdoor air quality for contaminants and specialized testing for gas vapors and smokestack emissions. Pace® also provides perimeter monitoring around industrial plants and meteorological monitoring to predict and track emission dispersions based on factors like wind speed, temperature, and atmospheric pressure. This new COE is supported by a strong courier system to provide convenience for clients with air sample collection and drop-off.

Registration information for this free open house can be found here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and others by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. Through our in-lab and emergency onsite containment and regulatory services, we ensure our air, water, soil, and more are safe for our communities and lives. Pace® also supports customers with in-house labs, providing a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

