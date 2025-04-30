Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
Play It Safe: Innovative Child Play Mat Product Set to Transform Playtime Options When on the Go

Finanznachrichten News

Play It Safe's biodegradable play mats to provide safe and sanitary play area wherever you go

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / The newest innovation in child development products is now available for purchase nationwide. Play It Safe is thrilled to announce the launch of their first product - the Disposable Play Mat. Designed to provide both a safe and engaging environment for children to play and learn, this play mat offers an exciting and functional solution for parents looking to enrich their child's early developmental years while protecting them from hidden germs, chemicals and other harmful substances.

Play It Safe Disposable Play Mat

Play It Safe Disposable Play Mat
Play it Safe is a fun, interactive disposable mat designed for kids ages 2 and up to enjoy playtime on the go.

The Disposable Play Mat features a unique combination of vibrant colors, an engaging roadmap design, durable and biodegradable materials, making it the perfect packable and disposable accessory for sanitary playtime. The mat is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also designed with safety in mind, featuring non-toxic, BPA-free materials that are soft and gentle for little hands and knees. Each mat is compact and lightweight for easy packing and biodegradable for guilt-free disposal when you just want to leave those germs behind.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Disposable Play Mat," said Brent Ridgway, Creator and Owner of Play It Safe. "I was inspired to create a safe and functional play area after a long airport layover. During this long and delayed trip, energetic children sat on the heavily traveled airport carpet to play with their toys - a carpet undoubtedly covered with germs. Whether the dirty airport carpet or a grassy field recently treated with toxic fertilizer, our mat allows for fun and interactive playtime anywhere and anytime without concerns of the hidden dangers lurking on the ground."

Key features of the Disposable Play Mat include:

  • Spacious and Interactive Designs: Each mat measures 48" x 48" filled with an engaging design and vibrant colors that stimulate creativity and learning.

  • Safe and Non-Toxic Materials: Made with BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free materials for peace of mind.

  • Soft and Durable Surface: Designed to provide extra comfort and protection for babies and toddlers during playtime, it's also durable enough to withstand regular play.

  • Easy to Clean: Water-resistant and stain-resistant for hassle-free maintenance.

  • Portable, Lightweight and Disposable: Each folded mat is compact for easy packing in even the smallest bag. Mats are sold in 4-packs and are made with biodegradable materials so you can feel good about discarding your mat after playtime.

  • Versatile: Perfect for a variety of settings, including during travel at the airport, outdoor outings to the park and playground, play dates, and more.

The Disposable Play Mat is now available for purchase online and at select retail locations at the retail price of $21.99 for a 4-pack of disposable mats. Plans to launch an Amazon storefront are forthcoming.

###

Contact Information

Kelen Settle
Vice President
kelen@southcitypr.com
843-754--0330

SOURCE: Play It Safe

Related Images

Play It Safe Play Mat 4-Pack

Play It Safe Play Mat 4-Pack
The Disposable Play Mat is now available for purchase online and at select retail locations at the retail price of $21.99 for a 4-pack of disposable mats.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/innovative-child-play-mat-product-set-to-transform-playtime-options-wh-1021252

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
