TruBit Joins Circle Payments Network as Early Design Partner to Advance Borderless Finance

TruBit, a leading stablecoin-powered cross-border payment platform in Latin America, joins the newly launched Circle Payments Network (CPN), a transformative initiative by Circle, a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, that enables real-time, cross-border USDC payments between wallets, fintechs, and financial institutions worldwide.

On April 22, TruBit was invited to attend the CPN launch event at Circle's new headquarters at the World Trade Center in New York, marking its role as one of the first global partners to complete integration into the network. TruBit is also the first company in Mexico to achieve this milestone, further cementing its leadership in stablecoin-based payment technologies across Latin America.

The Circle Payments Network (CPN) is designed to modernize today's fragmented cross-border payment systems, enabling financial institutions to move money with internet-level speed, transparency, and efficiency. Powered by regulated stablecoins like USDC and EURC, CPN operates under a strict compliance framework that ensures top-tier standards in licensing, risk management, and security.

As an early participant and design partner in the Circle Payments Network (CPN), TruBit is one of the few Latin American companies - and the only one with robust on- and off-ramp infrastructure spanning Latin America, Asia, and the United States. Its unique geographic footprint and deep presence in emerging markets reinforce TruBit's strategic role in advancing CPN's mission. In collaboration with a select group of global leaders, TruBit is also helping shape the network's technical framework by contributing to the development of shared standards, APIs, and real-time settlement flows that will power the next generation of cross-border financial infrastructure. This hands-on involvement further underscores how regions like LATAM are increasingly influencing the evolution of global finance from the ground up.

"Joining the Circle Payments Network is a two-way leap toward building global, compliant infrastructure," said Maggie Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of TruBit."We enable Circle's ecosystem to access Latin America through our fully compliant platform, while CPN gives us efficient access to new markets like the Middle East, Europe, and Africa - without needing to establish local entities or licenses in every country. It's a strategic partnership built on trust and interoperability." said Maggie Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of TruBit. Other companies collaborating with Circle and TruBit in building this new global payment standard include BCB Group, BVNK, CoinMENA, Coins.ph, Conduit, dLocal, dtcpay, Flutterwave, FOMO Pay, HIFI, Inswitch, Legend Trading, Nilos, NOAH, Nuvei, Onafriq, OpenPayd, RD Technologies, RedotPay, Tazapay, Transfero Group, Triple-A, Unlimit, Yellow Card, Zepz, and Zodia Markets, all contributing to the transformation of global payments through shared innovation and technical alignment. About TruBit TruBit, established in LATAM in 2020, is a comprehensive global crypto platform built on two core pillars: payments and trading. At its forefront is TruBit Business, delivering compliant cross-border payment solutions that seamlessly integrate fiat and crypto for businesses. For trading, TruBit Pro provides advanced tools for experienced traders, while the TruBit Wallet supports easy conversion and Earn+ features. The Mastercard TruBit card enables convenient crypto spending. As a pioneer in compliant fiat on-and-off ramp services, TruBit operates in key LATAM markets like Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru, with a growing footprint in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Europe. Its commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and innovation empowers businesses and users worldwide, bridging the gap between fiat and crypto through seamless trading, remittance, and payment services. TruBit Media Contact For any inquiries, contact jane@trubit.com or roberto.femat@galactic.holdings. SOURCE: TruBit

