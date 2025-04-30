ProsperOps Launches First Cloud Resource Scheduler Integrated With Automated Rate Optimization

ProsperOps' New Workload Optimization Product Integrates Seamlessly With Its Leading Rate Optimization Product, Synchronizing Engineering Changes With Commitment Management Actions

ProsperOps, the leading FinOps automation platform, is excited to announce the release of ProsperOps Scheduler, the first product in its cloud workload optimization suite, Autonomous Resource Management. Building on its industry-leading expertise in cloud rate optimization, ProsperOps is setting a new standard for FinOps automation by integrating scheduled usage changes with discount management actions.

New ProsperOps Scheduler

New workload optimization product integrates seamlessly with the leading automated rate optimization product to synchronize engineering changes and commitment management actions.

With Autonomous Discount Management, ProsperOps became the trusted leader in FinOps automation for hundreds of customers and partners, helping FinOps professionals automate rate optimization across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. With the launch of ProsperOps Scheduler, the same level of automation and expertise is applied to cloud workload optimization. ProsperOps Scheduler works in concert with Autonomous Discount Management. Together, they deliver a fully integrated solution that connects resource scheduling with rate optimization.

For the second consecutive year, the 2025 State of FinOps Report cited workload optimization and waste reduction as the number one priority for FinOps teams. Yet, most organizations still rely on manual workflows and siloed tooling to govern cloud resource and commitment discount management, resulting in missed savings opportunities.

"ProsperOps Scheduler enables FinOps teams to realize novel outcomes by enabling a single brain to control both rate and workload optimization. Resource schedules feed directly into Autonomous Discount Management algorithms to automatically inform commitment portfolio actions," said Joe Benincasa, Director of Product Management at ProsperOps. "Engineering teams maintain control of resources, while FinOps practitioners have visibility into scheduling outcomes."

Unique benefits of ProsperOps Scheduler:

First-of-its-kind integration : Commitment portfolio actions instantly adapt as resource schedules change - no back-and-forth between FinOps and Engineering.

Empowers engineers : Distributed, tag-based control enables those closest to workloads to manage schedules - consistent UI, zero workflow disruption.

End-to-end FinOps visibility: Track resource states, actions taken, and costs avoided - all within the ProsperOps Console.

ProsperOps Scheduler is available in Early Access to existing Autonomous Discount Management customers. Learn more and request early access.

