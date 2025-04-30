Hopscotch Primary Care Announces New Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Hopscotch Primary Care ("Hopscotch" or the "Company"), an innovator delivering technology-enabled primary care to small towns and rural communities, is excited to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. Dr. Aditi Mallick has joined as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Ashley White has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Dr. Mallick brings more than a decade of clinical and executive leadership experience to Hopscotch. Dr. Mallick recently served in senior leadership roles at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), where she developed clinical strategies and led collaborative efforts to advance value-based care and quality improvement. Prior to CMS, Dr. Mallick ran statewide COVID-19 response efforts for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and was an engagement manager in the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Co. She earned her A.B. with honors from Harvard College, her M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine, and completed internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School before serving on the clinical faculty at Johns Hopkins and George Washington University Hospitals. In her new role, Dr. Mallick will oversee clinical strategy, medical affairs, and the advancement of Hopscotch's patient-centered mission.

Dr. Mallick expressed her enthusiasm about joining Hopscotch, stating, "I'm thrilled to join Hopscotch and help drive its mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the team to advance clinical excellence, improve access, and deliver amazing outcomes for the communities we serve."

Ashley White is an accomplished financial executive with over 18 years of healthcare experience as a trusted value-based care leader. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Spiras Health, a clinical provider of care-at-home to individuals with complex and chronic needs. Prior to Spiras, White served in leadership roles at LifePoint Health, Ernst & Young, Advisory Board, United Healthcare, and Humana.

White shared her excitement about the opportunity, "I'm energized to join Hopscotch at such an exciting time of growth and innovation. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to strengthen our financial foundation and support our mission to deliver exceptional, value-based care to the communities we serve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley and Dr. Mallick to the Hopscotch team," said Tim Gronniger, CEO of Hopscotch. "Their deep expertise and proven leadership in value-based care, financial strategy, and clinical innovation will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve. I'm excited for the impact they will have as we shape the future of healthcare in small towns and rural America."

About Hopscotch Primary Care

Hopscotch Primary Care is on a mission to transform lives in rural communities through accessible and proactive value-based primary care. Hopscotch serves seniors through advanced primary care clinics, led by outstanding primary care providers and enabled by best-in-class technology.

SOURCE: Hopscotch Primary Care

