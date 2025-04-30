Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Rudrasoft LLC, the parent company of MockupTiger Wireframes, the leading browser-based wireframing platform for designers, developers, and product teams, today announced the launch of its revolutionary AI Wireframe Generator-a powerful new feature that transforms text prompts into fully structured wireframes in seconds.





This marks a major milestone in MockupTiger Wireframes mission to empower users with faster, smarter, and more intuitive design tools. With just a few words, users can now generate homepage layouts, SaaS dashboards, mobile app screens, and more-eliminating creative blocks and dramatically reducing design time.

"AI-driven wireframing is the future of UI/UX design," said Brinda J, founder of Mockuptiger Wireframes.org. "We've taken the guesswork out of the initial layout process. Whether you're a startup founder sketching your first MVP or an enterprise team building out complex workflows, our AI can help you get started in seconds."

Key Features Introduced:

AI Wireframe Generator: Input a description like "A mobile app login screen with email and password fields" and receive a ready-to-edit wireframe instantly.

Extensive Widget Library: Access over 250 widgets, including advanced charts, dashboards, mobile components, and wireframe-ready icons.

Reusable Templates: Utilize pre-designed templates for common layouts such as landing pages, login flows, SaaS dashboards, and eCommerce checkouts.

Enhanced Layout Tools: Benefit from smarter snap-to-grid, alignment guides, and responsive layout hints for polished designs.

Low-Fidelity Wireframes: Quickly sketch out concepts using simple shapes, grayscale palettes, and hand-drawn-style elements that focus on structure and usability without getting bogged down in visual design too early.

Business Intelligence Mockups: Design BI dashboards with realistic data visualizations, including line and bar charts, and populate them with real or sample data for accurate prototyping.

Startup Landing Page Templates: Access a variety of templates tailored for startups, enabling rapid prototyping of landing pages that effectively communicate value propositions and drive user engagement.

Component Nesting & Grouping: Organize complex wireframes with nested groups, collapsible sections, and reusable components.

: Organize complex wireframes with nested groups, collapsible sections, and reusable components. Export and Sharing Options: Export designs to PNG, PDF, or interactive HTML, and share with teams via secure links or embed in platforms like Confluence.

Target Audience:

MockupTiger Wireframe Software is designed for a diverse range of users, including:

UX/UI Designers: Seeking efficient tools to prototype and iterate designs.

Product Managers: Needing to visualize user flows and interface layouts.

Developers: Looking for clear design specifications to streamline development.

: Looking for clear design specifications to streamline development. Startup Founders: Requiring rapid prototyping to validate ideas and attract investors.

What's Next?

This launch is just the beginning. Upcoming features include:

AI-based design suggestions

Flowchart-to-wireframe conversion

Integrations with Figma, Trello, and Slack

About Wireframes.org

MockupTiger Wireframes is a professional-grade wireframing and prototyping tool that works entirely in your browser. With a vast library of UI widgets, collaborative features, and an intuitive interface, it's trusted by over 25,000 designers, developers, and product teams worldwide to bring their ideas to life-faster.

