Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Altis Labs, Inc., the computational imaging company accelerating clinical trials with AI, will be participating in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Monday May 5, 2025 - Tuesday May 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6



Felix Baldauf-Lenschen will be speaking at 4:00PM ET on Tuesday, May 6th. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

Members of Altis Labs, Inc. management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About Altis Labs, Inc.

Altis Labs is the computational imaging company accelerating clinical trials with AI. Trained on the largest multimodal dataset in the industry-spanning over 200 million longitudinal medical images linked to clinical, molecular, and outcomes data-our proprietary AI models help biopharma anticipate efficacy confidently across Phase 1-3 trials. Top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on insights from Altis' AI models to optimize trial design, enhance patient stratification, and bring new treatments to patients sooner.For more information, visit www.altislabs.com, follow @AltisLabs on social media, or email info@altislabs.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.