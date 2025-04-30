Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), North America's leading manufacturer of aluminum railing, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through a partnership with Britton Lumber Company. Headquartered in Fairlee, Vermont, Britton Lumber has been an established distributor of building products to lumberyards located in a variety of New England and Northeast markets since 1946.

Britton Lumber's ongoing business objective is to manufacture and distribute high quality products, while developing and maintaining strong customer and vendor relationships based on mutual respect and common goals. The market areas serviced by Britton Lumber are dealers in Northern New England including Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont as well as the Adirondack region of New York. In addition to the company's Fairlee Vermont location, Britton Lumber has operations in Bath, New Hampshire and Gray, Maine.

In response to Britton Lumber's new partnership with DSI, Brian Moses, General Manager/Britton Lumber stated that "Partnering with DSI is a natural fit for Britton Lumber, as both organizations have a shared focus on quality products and exceptional service. This marks a significant step forward for Britton Lumber, allowing us to diversify our product mix and expand our outdoor living category while maintaining our focus on premium products. Together, we are committed to serving our existing customers and growing our presence in the market."

DSI's Westbury aluminum railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable features vertical cables while Westbury Bella Cavo railing comes with horizontal cables. Both are designed to deliver safety without compromising views and meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento, and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail, Screen Enclosure system, presents another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail is a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI also produces Westbury Aluminum Columns. Westbury products are backed by DSI's aluminum lifetime limited warranty.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "DSI is excited to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Products to select Northeast and New England markets through our partnership with Britton Lumber. Britton Lumber has a time honored reputation for providing outstanding customer service and being attentive to each of their customers specific needs. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing commitment to provide premium products to new markets."





DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

Britton Lumber Company has a stellar reputation as a wholesale distributor of building materials and has been serving customers in their market areas since 1946. To learn more about Britton Lumber visit https://brittonlumber.com.

