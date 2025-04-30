Swedish independent power producer Alight has completed a 64 MW solar project near Stockholm. The site in in Hallstavik is now the largest PV facility in the country. Alight has switched on a 64 MW solar park - billed as Sweden's largest to date - in the eastern municipality of Hallstavik. The independent power producer built and owns the 82-hectare facility, which is expected to generate 63 GWh per year - enough to power about 12,600 average homes. Alight signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with grocery group Axfood, which will buy all electricity from the solar park for at least 10 years. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...