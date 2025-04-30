SSK Organization: AS CANADIAN AND BRAZILIAN TOURS WRAP WITH SOLD OUT CONCERTS AND ECSTATIC CROWD FANFARE, THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA HEADS TO SHOWS IN LONDON, GLASGOW AND MANCHESTER

Thrilled with the international reception for the Orchestra, producers SSK Organization and entertainment moguls Steven and Debbie Machat, expect sellout concerts both in the UK and the US

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SSK Organization, along with its founder, renowned entertainment moguls Steven Machat and Debbie Machat, announce that following the Buena Vista Orchestra's (BVO) sold out tour of Canadian and Brazilian cities, the musicians will be heading to perform in London (SOLD OUT), Glasgow and Manchester. Limited tickets are still available for 2 dates. Tickets and VIP packages are also on sale now for the 55 US concerts starting this July and running through the fall.

Led by Jesús "Aguaje" Ramos, the Quincy Jones of Cuban music and all its styles, is a trombonist, composer, arranger and musical director is best known as the original orchestra leader, composer and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club Presents. Ramos and his all-star ensemble of ten Cuban musicians have been electrifying crowds in both North and South America with their rhythms, melodies, and soul of Cuban music that carries forward the spirit and musical excellence of the legendary musicians of that era.

"I felt it was important to share this splendid Cuban music with the world," said Machat. "Cuba is still a forbidden fruit in the eyes of my country and I thought the time was right to let the new generations experience, applaud and dance to the music."

Produced by the SSK Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit multimedia organization with divisions in music, film and the sacred arts, the organization is dedicated to supporting projects that protect and enhance global cultures, The Orchestra crosses borders, bringing their music to audiences worldwide. As the official sponsor of the global tour, SSK plays a vital role in preserving the cultural heritage embedded in Buena Vista Orchestra's authentic Cuban music.

SSK Records continues to build artists - both old and new - with an exciting roster of releases that span the sonic landscape. In addition to the Buena Vista Orchestra, recent signings and vinyl releases include The Gulls (UK) with new releases planned throughout the year for legendary Latin-crossover group Cubanismo and more.

With over five decades of experience in the music industry, Machat has represented the Electric Light Orchestra, Ozzy Osbourne, Genesis, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Leonard Cohen and Phil Spector, among others. An influential producer, Machat is the author of I Can Hear Music - The Heroes and Villains of the Muses, a book that explores the inner workings of the music world.

Music by the Buena Vista Orchestra can be streamed on Spotify.

