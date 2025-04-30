Constant Contact: New Global Report Reveals Consumers Have "Blind Spot" For Small Businesses

Constant Contact's Small Business Now report combines insights from over 8,000 consumers across the globe, revealing about 80 percent misjudge the scale of SMBs

82 percent agree small businesses positively impact their lives, and 40 percent would be "devastated" if their favorite local business closed

Restaurants, grocery stores and retail shops are the most-loved small businesses globally, and 40 percent of consumers visit their favorite SMB at least once a week

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced findings from its latest Small Business Now report , which uncovers a surprising contradiction in how consumers view small businesses. While most people feel personally and emotionally connected to the small businesses that shape their communities, the vast majority misjudge the scale of SMBs and their value to the economy.

"Small businesses are deeply embedded into our lives, yet it is easy to look past them and take them for granted," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Many of us feel a personal connection to our favorite local businesses, but our research shows a significant awareness gap when it comes to the prevalence of SMBs. Failing to recognize the critical importance of small businesses in our communities and economies creates a blind spot, overlooking their impact on all of us. As we approach National Small Business Week in the United States, this is a reminder that small businesses deserve more than just our appreciation; they should be seen, supported, and celebrated."

Top Findings from Constant Contact's latest Small Business Now report:

Constant Contact combined insights from over 8,000 consumers across the United States, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Canada, and the United Kingdom, to explore the perceptions, behaviors and emotional drivers that shape how people engage with small businesses, and celebrate their contributions to our communities and economies. Top trends include:

Only 19 percent of Americans correctly identified how many small businesses operate in the U.S. (33 million), with similar awareness gaps in Canada (16 percent), the UK (20 percent), and ANZ (11 percent).

82 percent of consumers agree that small businesses positively impact their lives

83 percent would feel upset if their favorite businesses had to close, and 40 percent would be "devastated."

40 percent of global consumers say they visit their favorite small business at least once a week.

Across all regions, consumers say supporting small businesses makes them feel connected, helpful, and proud.

Globally, the most popular types of small businesses are food and beverage businesses like restaurants and bakeries, grocery stores, retail and specialty stores, locally-owned franchises and personal care or wellness businesses.

The top reasons for supporting small businesses are quality of products and services, personalized customer support, and local impact.

These findings provide new insight into how consumers perceive and engage with small businesses and highlight why it is important to see, visit, and support the businesses that power our local economies.

To learn more about the findings from Constant Contact's Small Business Now, download the report .

Study Methodology:

Constant Contact 's Small Business Now report analyzes insights from over 8,000 consumers aged 18+ in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, and results were aggregated to determine global trends. All stats are representative of their associated demographics. The survey was conducted by Ascend2 Research in March 2025.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723105/ctct_ripple_logo_horizontal_blue_orange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-report-reveals-consumers-have-blind-spot-for-small-businesses-302441988.html