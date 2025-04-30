Emplifi's report offers deep insights on Gen Z and Millennial social commerce trends, highlighting how consumer expectations have shifted across generations

Emplifi, the leading unified customer engagement solution, today released findings from its report: "Marketing Across Generations: How Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers Engage with Brands Differently." The report offers valuable insights into consumer behavior and generational preferences associated with brand engagement and social commerce trends. According to the report, more than half of Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (56%) have made a purchase via a social media platform in the past three months.

The report findings highlight a significant shift in how younger generations engage in social commerce, making it crucial for brands to adapt to evolving consumer expectations. Last year, EMARKETER reported U.S. adults ages 18 to 24, the Gen Z generation, spent more than double the amount of time on social platforms than the total population. EMARKETER's research supports Emplifi's findings, putting a spotlight on the growing trend of social commerce adoption among younger generations. Conducted in collaboration with Alchemer, Emplifi's report is based on a survey of nearly 1,000 U.S. consumers from the Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Baby Boomer generations.

Content Preferences by Generation

Emplifi's report reveals that younger generations prefer interactive and engaging formats. For example, nearly half of Gen Z (46%) say interactivity makes a brand video stand out, while only 15% of Baby Boomers feel the same. In contrast, 84% of Baby Boomers prioritize informativeness in videos, showing their preference for substance over style.

"Younger consumers are increasingly drawn to dynamic, interactive content that fosters engagement and reflects their need for real-time connection, while Baby Boomers prioritize clear, informative messaging that provides immediate value," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Emplifi. "To stay ahead, brands must move beyond one-size-fits-all strategies and deeply understand the distinct expectations of each generation. By leveraging AI, brands can efficiently scale personalized content that speaks directly to the unique preferences of each audience. This approach not only enhances engagement but also builds stronger, more meaningful customer relationships across various age groups."

Purchasing Motivations: Visual Appeal and Humor Drive Sales Among Younger Generations

According to the report, 42% of Gen Z and 38% of Millennials are influenced by the appearance of a post when deciding to make a purchase, while only 29% of Baby Boomers feel the same.

Humor also plays a significant role in purchasing decisions for younger shoppers: 31% of Gen Z say they are more likely to make a purchase if the brand takes a humorous approach within their marketing. Only 16% of Baby Boomers say that humor impacts their purchasing decisions.

"Each generation has distinct expectations when it comes to brand engagement. Gen Z demands interactive, fast-moving content that resonates with their cultural pulse. Millennials are drawn to a blend of inspiration and information, favoring polished visuals and user-generated content that reflects their lifestyle," Ganeshan said. "For Gen X, authenticity is key real customer stories and practical product benefits build trust. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, prioritize clear, concise, and informative content that gets straight to the point. Brands that understand these nuances can craft more relevant, impactful experiences that truly resonate with each audience."

Customer Care on Social Media: Speed and Human Interaction Matter

Eighty-one percent of Baby Boomers and 80% of Gen X expect a human to respond to their customer service inquiries instead of a bot. Meanwhile, 54% of Baby Boomers still consider phone calls a viable form of customer service outreach, while 30% of Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to engage with a brand via a direct message on the brand's social account.

"Consumers expect real-time, multi-channel support on social media, and brands that fail to respond quickly risk damaging their reputation and customer loyalty," Ganeshan said. "While AI and automation are transforming customer support by efficiently handling routine tasks, the human touch remains vital. The key for brands is striking the right balance, leveraging AI for high-volume queries while ensuring human-centered support when it counts most."

Social Commerce Is Dominated by Younger Generations

While more than half of the Gen Z (53%) and Millennial (56%) respondents said that they made purchases via social media in the past three months, only 39% of Gen X and 29% of Baby Boomers report the same. Younger generations are clearly driving social commerce trends, requiring brands to prioritize their social commerce strategies if they want to gain a competitive edge with younger audiences.

"As Gen Z and Millennials continue to dominate the social commerce landscape, it's crucial that brands adjust their social campaigns to align with consumer behavior," Ganeshan said. "This shift isn't just a trend; it's a fundamental change in how consumers research and purchase products. Brands that understand the evolving expectations of these generations and tailor their strategies accordingly will not only stay relevant but will lead the charge in shaping the future of commerce."

To download the full report, visit Marketing Across Generations: How Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers Engage with Brands Differently

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading customer engagement platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430991767/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Marketing Director at Emplifi

jordan.lukes@emplifi.io