GEON Performance Solutions Reports Reductions in Waste, Water Consumption, Electricity Usage in 2024 ESG Report

GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which illustrates advances in bringing its sustainability strategy to life for global associates, customers and communities.

GEON 2024 ESG Performance

The ESG Report measures GEON's progress towards its three overarching sustainability goals: 1) Optimize and advance operational excellence, 2) Shape thriving communities, and 3) Collaborate and innovate across our value chain.

"Our 2024 report indicates our all-encompassing commitment to imprint a sustainability mindset into every aspect of our operations," said GEON Chief Executive Officer Tracy Garrison. "Sustainability is not just a goal at GEON, it is part of our ethos. I'm proud of the results outlined in our 2024 report and pleased to share progress on all the pillars."

Among the many ESG accomplishments covered in the report, a few key highlights from 2024 demonstrate how GEON:

Reduced the amount of waste sent to landfill by 47 percent over 2023

Sent 77 percent of waste to recycling streams vs. landfills

Reduced electrical consumption by 15 percent over 2023, using 0.167 kWh of electricity per pound of product

Decreased annual water consumption at the Orangeville, Ontario, site by 48 percent

Earned a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, placing the company in the 93 rd percentile globally for sustainable management and procurement

Engaged 100 percent of sites in employee-led volunteer projects

Achieved Great Place to Work® certification in all four countries in which it operates (U.S., Mexico, Canada and China)

Developed a thermoplastic olefin product platform that incorporates recycled rubber, reducing landfill waste while offering a high-performance solution

GEON began its ESG journey in 2020 when it launched GEON Vision 2025: a set of actionable, outcome-driven goals to evolve its business and maximize positive impact.

"As we work through the final year of Vision 2025, we do so with a mindset to optimize and advance operational excellence, shape thriving communities, and collaborate and innovate across our value chain," Garrison said.

View GEON's full progress in the 2024 ESG Report. For more on GEON's approach to sustainability, visit our Sustainability website.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON® Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & infrastructure, electronics, medical, transportation, power & communications and more. GEON Performance Solutions has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

